Student ‘no longer enrolled’ at Quinnipiac after Halloween arson

Quinnipiac University officials expelled a student for participating in a Halloween arson that caused an estimated $1,000 in damage in a Mount Carmel Campus residence hall.

Hamden police arrested former first-year Quinnipiac student Dimitrios Panayotopoulos on Oct. 31 after he admitted to burning property in Dana English Hall.

According to police records obtained by The Chronicle, six second-floor dormitory room doors and several surfaces in the nearby men’s restroom — including an electrical outlet, a soap dispenser and a toilet seat — sustained varying degrees of burn damage.

The proximity of the electrical socket to the “significant” burn damage, police said, “could have caused a fire or an explosion in the dormitory.”

Police records indicate that Quinnipiac’s Department of Public Safety received an anonymous tip accusing Panayotopoulos of perpetrating the Oct. 31 arson.

Brian Stewart, a Public Safety investigator, subsequently responded to Panayotopoulos’ second-floor dorm room, where the 18-year-old Stamford, Connecticut, native was “coincidentally smoking marijuana.”

Panayotopoulos voluntarily reported to Stewart’s office and “admitted to burning QU property,” according to the police report. Police said he offered “no explanation” for why he set fire to the dormitory surfaces, calling the decision a “stupid mistake.”

Stewart then contacted the Hamden Police Department, advising officers that Quinnipiac officials “wished to press charges and wanted Panayotopoulos removed from the property.”

Panayotopoulos told police he was “not responsible for all the burn damages” but refused to implicate other students by name.

Three days after Panayotopoulos’ arrest, a video of a different student burning a dorm room peephole allowed police to identify another participant in the Halloween arson.

This student — who police said was “remorseful for his actions” — indicated to investigators that a third student also engaged in the burning. However, only Panayotopoulos faces charges in connection with the arson.

John Morgan, associate vice president for public relations, confirmed Wednesday that Panayotopoulos is “no longer enrolled as a student at Quinnipiac.”

“The university takes very seriously any action that could jeopardize the safety of our students,” Morgan wrote in a Nov. 15 statement to The Chronicle. “We will act swiftly against anyone found responsible for this or similar conduct. Vandalism and destruction are simply not consistent with the well-established culture of our university community.”

Panayotopoulos, who police released from custody on a $1,000 bond, will be arraigned Nov. 16 on one felony reckless burning charge and two related misdemeanors.

This story has been updated to reflect new details as they have emerged.