The Quinnipiac Chronicle

‘Historic’ student participation drives Quinnipiac SGA’s spring 2024 election

Cat Murphy, News Editor
April 16, 2024

The Quinnipiac University Student Government Association named 28 undergraduates to its 2024-25 academic year board following the body’s April 9 election.

Just over 1,700 Quinnipiac students — a little over a quarter of the undergraduate student body — cast ballots in the student government’s spring 2024 election, exceeding the organization’s five-year average voter participation rate. 

For perspective, SGA’s spring 2022 and spring 2023 elections raked in a combined 1,750 votes.

“The SGA Election Committee appreciates the extensive student participation in this election, and hopes students continue to involve themselves in the Quinnipiac community,” SGA wrote in an April 9 press release announcing the election results. “Witnessing this historic turnout, which included a 46% increase in voter participation compared to Spring 2023, has energized the entire organization.”

All but eight of SGA’s 28 newly elected student leaders are returning representatives. Chief among these returning members is J.P. DiDonato, who received just shy of 850 votes to secure the SGA presidency.

“I am excited about the recent upward trends in voter turnout during our elections, and I am thankful to have received such great support from the student body,”  wrote DiDonato, a political science and applied business double major, in an April 15 statement to The Chronicle. 

As body president, the rising junior — who has served as the class of 2026’s president since September 2022 — said he aims to “empower all students, and to ensure that all voices, from all corners of our campuses, are heard and considered.”

“I will continue to advocate for student perspectives to be taken into account during each step of the university’s development, among all projects, large and small,” DiDonato wrote. “I am looking forward to working with all elected members to ensure that SGA becomes a powerful vehicle for student advocacy at Quinnipiac.”

Peyton McKenzie
