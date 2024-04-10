The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

2
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson returned to the WWE on Jan. 1 to a subsequent roar of applause.

I don’t smell what the Rock is cooking: the phoniness of Dwayne Johnson

3
Enthusiastic Green Bay Packers fans decked out during a game on Dec. 28, 2014.

How restructuring the NFL would be a game changer for players and fans alike

4
Erik Drost/Flickr/NetsRepublic/Wikimedia Commons/Photoillustration by

Raising the bar, not lowering the rim — Strategies for WNBA success

5
Keeping up with the Krafts: Apple TV+’s ‘The Dynasty’ is a bumbling football soap opera

Keeping up with the Krafts: Apple TV+’s ‘The Dynasty’ is a bumbling football soap opera

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac students gather on the Mount Carmel Campus Quad to witness the partial solar eclipse

Alexandra Martinakova, News Editor
April 9, 2024

Hundreds of Quinnipiac University students gathered on the Mount Carmel Campus Quad around 3 p.m. on Monday to witness a once-in-a-few -decades opportunity – a solar eclipse.

While Hamden, Connecticut was just outside the area of eclipse totality, onlookers were still able to witness a partial eclipse thanks to safe solar viewing glasses that the students in the Astronomy Club handed out throughout the day. 

“I did see (the eclipse) once before, but I only saw it through a box,” said Omari Brannen, junior film, television and media arts major. “Now they have glasses and I’m gonna be able to appreciate the beauty of it.”

The club also operated multiple computerized telescopes, which allowed students to get a closer and safe look of the eclipse.

“We have three telescopes, each tracking the sun over the three hours,” said Robert Fischetti, assistant professor of physics, who provided telescopes. 

The last solar eclipse visible from the U.S. occurred in 2017 and the next one will not appear above North America until 2044.

solareclipse-20240408-psm-peak+%281%29
Gallery10 Photos
Peyton McKenzie
A partial solar eclipse as viewed from Hamden.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
The Quinnipiac acrobatics and tumbling team ranks second in the latest NCATA rankings.
'Liquid steel' acrobatics and tumbling eyes national championship after first-ever undefeated regular season
Ashley Cotto, an alumna of Quinnipiac University’s School of Communication, is the founder and owner of Narcissus Beauty, LLC. (Photo contributed by Ashley Cotto)
School of Communications alumna founds a mythology based makeup brand 'Narcissus Beauty'
Staff writer Carleigh Beck visits the U.S. Capitol during her semester in Washington D.C.
Urban dreaming: A semester abroad in Washington, D.C.
Director of Operations Dan Gooley gives a speech during his number retirement ceremony at the Quinnipiac baseball field on April 7.
Quinnipiac baseball retires former player, manager Dan Gooley’s No. 15
Hitting close to home: The Program explores the troubled teen industry
Hitting close to home: 'The Program' explores the troubled teen industry
Quinnipiac junior forward Collin Graf sends a pass across the offensive zone in the NCAA Providence Regional Final against Boston College at Amica Mutual Pavilion on March 31.
Collin Graf inks three-year deal with San Jose Sharks
More in News
Children’s writer and illustrator speaks at Quinnipiac about banned books
Children’s writer and illustrator speaks at Quinnipiac about banned books
Underrepresented communities less likely to feel comfortable at Quinnipiac, campus climate survey shows
Underrepresented communities less likely to feel comfortable at Quinnipiac, campus climate survey shows
Sue Perlgut (right), the director of the movie Connie Cook: A Documentary, and Maya Doyle, associate professor of social work and medical sciences, answer questions after the screening of the movie on March 28.
Quinnipiac screens ‘Connie Cook: A Documentary’ to spotlight pre-Roe abortion activist
Quinnipiac’s two highest-ranking women of color resign days apart amid string of administrative turnover
Quinnipiac’s two highest-ranking women of color resign days apart amid string of administrative turnover
The Grove Residence Hall being constructed as part of Quinnipiac Universitys South Quad project. The dorm building, slated to open later this year, will feature a volunteer mentor program designed to ease incoming students transition to college.
Mentorship program in Quinnipiac's new residence hall to guide incoming students through transition to college
School of Law alumna founds $500K scholarship program
School of Law alumna founds $500K scholarship program
About the Contributors
Alexandra Martinakova, News Editor
Peyton McKenzie, Creative Director
Aidan Sheedy, Photography Editor
Cat Murphy, News Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *