Quinnipiac students gather on the Mount Carmel Campus Quad to witness the partial solar eclipse

Hundreds of Quinnipiac University students gathered on the Mount Carmel Campus Quad around 3 p.m. on Monday to witness a once-in-a-few -decades opportunity – a solar eclipse.

While Hamden, Connecticut was just outside the area of eclipse totality, onlookers were still able to witness a partial eclipse thanks to safe solar viewing glasses that the students in the Astronomy Club handed out throughout the day.

“I did see (the eclipse) once before, but I only saw it through a box,” said Omari Brannen, junior film, television and media arts major. “Now they have glasses and I’m gonna be able to appreciate the beauty of it.”

The club also operated multiple computerized telescopes, which allowed students to get a closer and safe look of the eclipse.

“We have three telescopes, each tracking the sun over the three hours,” said Robert Fischetti, assistant professor of physics, who provided telescopes.

The last solar eclipse visible from the U.S. occurred in 2017 and the next one will not appear above North America until 2044.