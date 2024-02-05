The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

Quinnipiac names first Black dean in 95-year history

Cat Murphy, News Editor
February 5, 2024

Nadine Barnett Cosby is slated to make Quinnipiac University history this June, becoming the school’s first-ever Black dean after 95 years.

Provost Debra Liebowitz announced in an email Monday that Cosby, Iona University’s associate vice provost for academic affairs, will take over as dean of the university’s communications school on June 15. 

Cosby, an associate professor of media and strategic communication at Iona, will also teach the School of Communications’ film, television and media arts department.

Nadine Barnett Cosby, incoming dean of Quinnipiac University’s School of Communication, will become the first Black dean in school history this June.

Interim Dean Terry Bloom — the former associate dean who was appointed interim in the wake of former Dean Chris Roush’s resignation last June — will continue to oversee the School of Communications until Cosby takes over. 

Cosby joined Iona in 2012 following a 20-year career in the media industry, according to her official faculty page. At Iona, she taught a range of courses in, among other things, broadcasting, production and television writing.

The writer, producer and director — who has dedicated her career to exploring media representation of marginalized populations — also co-chairs Iona’s diversity committee and co-founded the school’s minor in Black studies.

Cosby holds a doctoral degree in communication studies from Regent University. The accomplished academic, who completed her undergraduate education at Lehman College, also holds master’s degrees in public relations and media studies from Iona and The New School for Public Engagement, respectively.

Liebowitz said Cosby’s “blend of industry, academic and interdisciplinary experience and commitment to student success” stood out to the search committee.

“Dr. Cosby is a seasoned academic leader with a passion for fostering student success, faculty engagement and advancing the academic mission of higher education,” Liebowitz wrote in the Feb. 5 email to the Quinnipiac community. “A scholar of theory and practice, she brings a wealth of experience, combining academic expertise, practical skills and application, experience in communications industries, and a strong commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”
