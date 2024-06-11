The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Former Bobcat Shay Maloney drafted 34th overall to PWHL Boston

Ryan Johanson, Associate Sports Editor
June 10, 2024
Shay+Maloney+dumps+the+puck+into+the+offensive+zone+in+a+game+against+Providence+on+Dec.+10%2C+2022.
Daniel Passapera
Shay Maloney dumps the puck into the offensive zone in a game against Providence on Dec. 10, 2022.

Former Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey forward Shay Maloney was selected as the 34th pick in the PWHL draft by PWHL Boston on Monday night.

Maloney is Quinnipiac’s fourth player on Boston’s roster following Lexie Adzija ’23 — who was acquired by trade — alongside Shiann Darkangelo ’15, Nicole Kosta ’16 and Taylor Girard ’21. 

Before donning the navy and gold, Maloney played at Brown University from 2018-2021 accumulating 39 points and serving as captain in 2021-2022.  

During the 2022-23 season with Quinnipiac, Maloney scored a career-high 15 goals and 31 points which both ranked second on the team.

Additionally, Maloney was named the Most Valuable Player at the 2022-2023 Women’s Ice Hockey Annual End of Year Banquet. 

Prior to the draft, Maloney played for Leksands IF in the Swedish Women’s Hockey League, notching 20 points in 36 games.

Ryan Johanson
Ryan Johanson, Associate Sports Editor
Daniel Passapera
Daniel Passapera, Digital Managing Editor

