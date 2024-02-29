The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Rife to the occasion: Matt Rifes journey to comedic stardom

Rife to the occasion: Matt Rife's journey to comedic stardom

2
Graduate student guard Matt Balanc looks on during Quinnipiacs 85-81 loss to Fairfield Friday night.

Men’s basketball continues critical losing skid in front of national audience

3
Someone introducing himself as Jeff has perpetrated the same comedy club ticket scam against college students on at least eight campuses across five states in the last decade alone (Infographic by Lindsey Komson, Amanda Riha and Connor Youngberg).

Serial scammer ‘Jeff’ targets QU — again

4
Bluey is making the world a magical place

'Bluey' is making the world a magical place

5
Internal documents obtained by The Chronicle cast doubt on the accusations that reportedly led to the termination of Quinnipiac University women’s lacrosse head coach Tanya Kotowicz. (Photo courtesy of Quinnipiac Athletics/Photoillustration by Cameron Levasseur)

What happened to TK?

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac officials, Hamden police investigating on-campus antisemitic vandalism for third time in three months

Cat Murphy, News Editor
February 28, 2024
A+swastika+and+the+white+supremacist+numerical+code+1488+carved+into+a+bathroom+stall+in+M%26T+Bank+Arena+on+Quinnipiac+Universitys+York+Hill+Campus.+This+is+the+third+incident+of+on-campus+antisemitic+vandalism+since+November.
Aidan Sheedy
A swastika and the white supremacist numerical code “1488” carved into a bathroom stall in M&T Bank Arena on Quinnipiac University’s York Hill Campus. This is the third incident of on-campus antisemitic vandalism since November.

Quinnipiac University officials and local police are investigating another incident of on-campus antisemitic vandalism after discovering a swastika and other anti-Jewish hate symbols scratched into a bathroom stall in M&T Bank Arena on Tuesday.

This is the third such investigation since November, when campus officials discovered swastikas scratched into mail lockers in the Rocky Top Student Center. The pattern of antisemitic graffiti is indicative of the national rise in hate incidents — particularly on college campuses — amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza. 

In a Feb. 27 email to the Quinnipiac community, Chief Experience Officer Tom Ellett and Chief of Public Safety Tony Reyes said the Department of Public Safety is working alongside the Hamden Police Department to identify and discipline the perpetrators” of Tuesday’s incident. Public Safety has also increased its on-campus security presence in the wake of the incident as an “extra precaution.”

“Such hate speech is abhorrent, it can be threatening, and it violates QU’s code of conduct,” Ellett and Reyes wrote.

Widely regarded as a symbol of anti-Jewish sentiment and white supremacy, the swastika is one of the most recognizable hate symbols in the West. 

However, photos of the vandalized bathroom stall in M&T Bank Arena show that swastika symbols accounted for only part of the antisemitic graffiti. 

At least two other specifically anti-Jewish phrases — “Hitler” and “1488” — were carved into the stall door.

The latter is a combination of the numeric symbols “14” and “88,” two prominent white supremacist dog whistles. The “14” is a shorthand reference to the “14 words slogan” — “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children” — and the “88” is a numerical code for “Heil Hitler.”

The phrase “YE 24” — a reference to the musician formerly known as Kanye West — scratched into a bathroom stall in M&T Bank Arena. The Anti-Defamation League found that “references to Ye, often paired with swastikas or other antisemitic slurs, have become mainstream shorthand for the hatred of — or a desire to commit violence against — Jewish people.” (Aidan Sheedy)

The graffiti also included the phrase “YE 24,” an apparent reference to the American musician formerly known as Kanye West. Ye has made headlines in recent years for a series of antisemitic outbursts, including an October 2022 social media post in which he threatened to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” 

The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism subsequently found that antisemitic incidents regularly invoked Ye’s name, noting that “references to Ye, often paired with swastikas or other antisemitic slurs, have become mainstream shorthand for the hatred of — or a desire to commit violence against — Jewish people.”

Ellett and Reyes encouraged individuals with information pertaining to the incident to contact Public Safety’s confidential tip line at (203) 582-6201. 

“Hate speech and symbols that evoke violence have no place anywhere and will not be tolerated,” Ellett and Reyes wrote. “They aren’t who we are or aspire to be.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Breaking News
Scenics of the Center for Communications and Engineering on Quinnipiac’s Mount Carmel Campus on August 31, 2021.
Quinnipiac names first Black dean in 95-year history
Permanent Title IX coordinator tapped to take over in March
Permanent Title IX coordinator tapped to take over in March
QU loses second Title IX coordinator in last year
QU loses second Title IX coordinator in last year
The extent of the flooding in Quinnipiac Universitys Mountainview Residence Hall as well as the cause are still unclear.
Burst sprinkler head floods residence hall days before move-in
Former Quinnipiac student arraigned on charges relating to alleged Halloween arson
Former Quinnipiac student arraigned on charges relating to alleged Halloween arson
Quinnipiac University officials removed two the three missing locker doors in Quinnipiac Universitys York Hill Campus mail center due to antisemitic graffiti.
Quinnipiac officials discover second swastika in mail center in 15 days
More in Featured
Hundreds of demonstrators gather inside Hamden Memorial Town Hall on Feb. 20 to voice their opinions on the proposed cease-fire resolution.
PHOTOS: Proposed cease-fire resolution stirs controversy in Hamden
Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey graduate student forward Zach Tupker wearing protective neck equipment in a Feb. 23 game against Brown.
Is not wearing a neck guard in ice hockey worth the risk?
Jazzy Collins is the first Black Emmy winner for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program for her work on The Traitors.
QU alum wins an Emmy for casting on the reality show 'The Traitors'
It should not have occurred: Student ambassadors pressured to post positive reviews of Quinnipiac
'It should not have occurred': Student ambassadors pressured to post positive reviews of Quinnipiac
Avatar: The Last Airbender is just alright
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' is just alright
Erik Drost/Flickr/NetsRepublic/Wikimedia Commons/Photoillustration by
Raising the bar, not lowering the rim — Strategies for WNBA success
More in News
Quinnipiac University President Judy Olian answers student questions at the Student Government Association’s annual State of the QUnion event.
Five takeaways from SGA’s State of the QUnion
Quinnipiac changes course registration system
Quinnipiac changes course registration system
As of June 2023, Quinnipiac University has $48.4 million invested in three hedge funds in the Cayman Islands.
Quinnipiac's $48M hedge fund portfolio
Quinnipiac raises awareness about email scams
Quinnipiac raises awareness about email scams
Quinnipiac Universitys School of Law Center earned A+ national ranking as the second best law school building in the nation in the preLaw magazines 2024 winter issue.
School of Law earns national recognition
Quinnipiac names new School of Law dean to take over in July
Quinnipiac names new School of Law dean to take over in July
About the Contributors
Cat Murphy, News Editor
Aidan Sheedy, Photography Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *