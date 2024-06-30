Rising freshman Elliott Groenewold drafted by Boston Bruins in NHL Draft

The Boston Bruins selected incoming defenseman Elliott Groenewold as the No. 110 overall pick in the fourth round of the NHL Draft Saturday.

Boston traded forward Jakub Lauko and the No. 122 pick to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for the No. 110 pick and forward Vinni Lettieri.

Groenewold previously played for the USHL’s Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and committed to Quinnipiac while attending Bishop’s College School in Sherbrooke, Quebec.

“On Thursday we actually had a meeting and I felt really good about it,” Groenewold said of Boston in a press conference.

The Bellows Falls, Vermont native will attend Bruins development camp starting July 1.

“I really take pride in playing defense and doing a really good job in our own zone,” Groenewold said. “When it’s right (I want to) be that fourth layer and get shots through from the point and contribute that way as well.”