Quinnipiac strongly represented at 2024 NHL Development Camps

Over 70 past, present and future prospects across all 12 ECAC institutions attended the 2024 NHL Development Camp. For a conference that is notoriously underestimated for having weaker competition, it’s hard to dismiss its current success.

This year’s development camps featured seven of Quinnipiac’s current and incoming squad.

Let’s break down who went where.

Returners

Two weeks ago, graduate student defenseman and Red Wings prospect Cooper Moore made his fourth development camp appearance since his fifth-round selection in 2019.

“Your first couple of (development) camps you’re going in, you’re a little bit nervous, you don’t really know what’s going to happen,” Moore said. “The last couple years I’ve gone I felt more comfortable with everyone in the organization…it’s pretty cool to watch the organization kind of grow with me.”

Moore dished out 22 points in his first season in Hamden, establishing himself as an offense-heavy player behind the blue line. Heading into preseason as a college hockey veteran and a backbone to Quinnipiac’s new power play unit, Moore’s role has become even more imperative.

“My biggest focus was kind of on the strength testing,” he said. “(Strength coach Brijesh Patel) catered the workouts to us going to development camp, you know and kind of ramped it up for us.”

Out west, 2024 ECAC Hockey All-Rookie Team Mason Marcellus entered Nashville development camp as “the new guy.”

But his rookie resume spoke for itself. Marcellus was a juggernaut at the crease, racking up 36 points in 39 games and producing the most offense on the roster aside from former teammates Collin Graf and Jacob Quillan.

“My biggest issue was trying to remember names of all the staff because they just introduce you to like 30 people at once,” Marcellus said.

Entering his sophomore season, Marcellus is no longer the new guy — he’s most likely the next left winger on Quinnipiac’s first line.

“I was trying to kind of hold on to pucks, just something I’ve been working on,” Marcellus said. “I was trying to keep pucks longer and make plays rather than just throwing it away.” It was kind of rewarding there, like knowing I could do it there just because that’s like a pretty high level.”

Who better to make the important plays with than sophomore forward Andon Cerbone?

A probable linemate to Marcellus in 2024-25, Cerbone suited up in blue and gold for the Buffalo Sabres earlier in the month. With his consistent aggressive presence on the ice and a notable freshman season (26 points), it’s not surprising one of Quinnipiac’s top scorers received an invite.

New Blood

Two of Quinnipiac’s transfer portal pickups also attended development camps earlier this summer.

Graduate student forward Jack Ricketts — Holy Cross’s No. 1 goal scorer — tallied 35 points in 39 games en route to a Hobey Baker nomination and a ticket to Toronto Maple Leafs’ development camp.

Additionally, junior defenseman Charlie Leddy of Boston College spent the first week of July in New Jersey. A reliable defender during his two-year campaign with the Eagles (eight assists in 39 games), the Devils’ 2022 fourth-round pick adds much-needed depth to Quinnipiac’s back line.

Freshman forward Ryan Smith joined Cerbone in Buffalo. Another USHL alumni turned Quinnipiac commit, Smith totaled 38 points in 2023-24 with the Tri-City Storm.

Boston Bobcats

Quinnipiac’s newest duo joining the freshmen class doesn’t just share a kitchen, they’re also prospects for the Boston Bruins. Forward Christopher Pelosi and defenseman Elliott Groenewold have known each other since representing Team USA together at the 2023 World Junior A Challenge in Nova Scotia.

“It’s great,” Pelosi said. “I mean, the bond is just gonna grow stronger every day and every year so we want to keep it going for a while.”

Pelosi, a 2023 third-round pick for the Bruins and 2024 World Juniors Summer Showcase select, was back in Boston for his sophomore development camp appearance.

“It was super fun this year,” Pelosi said. “We had a lot of different activities that we were doing, like team building stuff and being on (the) ice and off ice like workouts. So it was really fun, especially knowing more people being more comfortable with knowing what to expect this year.”

The left-shot center collected 19 points in 43 games for the USHL’s Sioux Falls Stampede in 2023-24.

“You can tell he’s gotten stronger,” Bruins Player Development Coordinator Adam McQuaid said of Pelosi on July 4. “(He) was used a lot in a lot of situations at Sioux Falls this year…I think he’s in a good spot going into college…I look forward to seeing that transition for him.”

And Groenewold, a lifelong Bruins fan? He fit in just fine, honing in on his offensive game and reliability with the puck.

“It’s a dream come true to be participating in that camp,” Groenewold said. “I think the sessions we had on the ice were really good. I really liked what we did out there and off the ice as well. We did a lot of fun activities.”

The Bellows Falls, Vermont native was the No. 110 selection in the NHL Draft — Quinnipiac’s only 2024 draftee.

“When I got my name called, I definitely had the chills and I was pretty speechless,” he said. “When I was hugging my parents and family and stuff I didn’t really know what to say or do but it was an amazing feeling.”

Groenewold previously played 57 games in the USHL for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, notching six points and earning All-Rookie Second Team in 2023-24.

Pelosi’s offensive potential, Groenewold’s physicality and both their on-ice IQ make these newcomers solid assets to Quinnipiac’s playing style.