The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

2
School of Law alumna founds $500K scholarship program

School of Law alumna founds $500K scholarship program

3
Freshman forward Mason Marcellus (center) carries the puck behind St. Lawrences net during Quinnipiacs 3-0 loss to the Saints in the ECAC Semifinal at Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, New York, on March 22.

Quinnipiac draws Wisconsin in first round of NCAA Tournament

4
Why a united bipartisan ticket is worse than a single-party setup

Why a united bipartisan ticket is worse than a single-party setup

5
Mychal Threets won’t let trolls take his library joy

Mychal Threets won’t let trolls take his 'library joy'

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac’s two highest-ranking women of color resign days apart amid string of administrative turnover

Khalilah Brown-Dean, associate provost for faculty affairs, and Elicia Spearman, general counsel and vice president for human resources, are leaving the university next month
Cat Murphy, News Editor
March 29, 2024

Quinnipiac University’s two most senior women administrators of color — Khalilah Brown-Dean, associate provost for faculty affairs, and Elicia Spearman, general counsel and vice president for human resources — announced their impending departures this month, bringing the total number of high-level resignations since October 2022 to double-digits.

Provost Debra Liebowitz on March 18 announced to the Faculty Senate that Brown-Dean, whose tenure at Quinnipiac has spanned nearly 13 years, would be leaving the university April 26 to take a position at nearby Wesleyan University.

“I feel very fortunate that Khalilah has spent the last 13 years sharing her commitment to students, faculty and staff here at Quinnipiac,” Liebowitz wrote in an email statement to The Chronicle Thursday. “The institution is certainly the better for it. She leaves big shoes to fill, and I look forward to all of the impact she will have in her new role.”

Quinnipiac President Judy Olian then announced to faculty Thursday that Spearman is also leaving next month to become the Girl Scouts of Connecticut’s next chief executive officer.

“I’m very sad to lose Elicia’s expertise, wise counsel and creative energy that she brought to all she touched at the university,” Olian wrote in the March 28 email. “Yet this new opportunity captures her longtime passion for female mentoring and development.”

Spearman, who joined Quinnipiac in 2020 as its inaugural in-house legal counsel, is departing the university on April 3. 

“As a Hamden native, it was very enjoyable to work in my hometown and serve as a brand ambassador for QU,” Spearman wrote in Olian’s email to faculty. “I’ll be rooting for more continued success for all Bobcats. This will be a new and exciting opportunity as CEO of the Girl Scouts of Connecticut — and I’m looking forward to this next step in my leadership journey.”

Caroline Park, a partner at law firm Wiggin and Dana who has provided outside legal counsel to Quinnipiac since 2012, will serve as acting general counsel until the university appoints Spearman’s permanent successor. 

Anna Spragg, associate vice president for human resources, will serve as interim vice president for human resources.

“As sad as I am to see Elicia leave, she is ascending to a tremendous leadership opportunity, a CEO role, something she has a life passion about,” Olian wrote in a March 28 statement to The Chronicle. “Quinnipiac is proud that highly talented individuals can expand their skill set while at our university and are thus positioned for further career opportunities.”

The consecutive resignations of the campus’s two most prominent women of color did not occur in a vacuum. Rather, they are indicative of the mass exodus that has defined the university’s last year-and-a-half.

Quinnipiac has said goodbye to 11 senior administrators over the past 18 months: four vice presidents, three deans, two Title IX coordinators and now the associate provost and general counsel. 

Three lower-level officials — the director and associate director of multicultural education and training and the director of recreation — also resigned during this period.

Quinnipiac has named since permanent appointees to the vacant dean positions in the schools of nursing, law and communications, and the university’s fourth acting Title IX coordinator in 14 months took over in mid-March. Brown-Dean and Spearman also announced their imminent departures just weeks after the university made a handful of high-level administrative hires that appeared to buck the monthslong turnover trend. 

But taken together, a total of 14 high-ranking Quinnipiac officials, including seven administrators of color, have left the university since October 2022 — the rough equivalent of one departure every five weeks.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Administration
Quinnipiac University brings on three new high-level administrators
Quinnipiac University brings on three new high-level administrators
Hartford Business Journal ranked Quinnipiac University President Judy Olian on its ‘Power 50’ list alongside figures including Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont.
Olian ranks 21st on Hartford Business Journals’ ‘Power 50’
It should not have occurred: Student ambassadors pressured to post positive reviews of Quinnipiac
'It should not have occurred': Student ambassadors pressured to post positive reviews of Quinnipiac
Quinnipiac names new School of Law dean to take over in July
Quinnipiac names new School of Law dean to take over in July
Quinnipiac University President Judy Olian told student media on Feb. 9 that a variety of factors — namely, family reasons and external opportunities — contributed to six departures within the universitys diversity ranks.
Student media interviewed Quinnipiac's president. Here's what to know.
Scenics of the Center for Communications and Engineering on Quinnipiac’s Mount Carmel Campus on August 31, 2021.
Quinnipiac names first Black dean in 95-year history
More in Breaking News
A swastika and other anti-Jewish hate symbols carved into a bathroom stall in M&T Bank Arena on Feb. 27. Vandalism accounted for 40% of campus crimes in February.
Quinnipiac officials, Hamden police investigating on-campus antisemitic vandalism for third time in three months
Permanent Title IX coordinator tapped to take over in March
Permanent Title IX coordinator tapped to take over in March
QU loses second Title IX coordinator in last year
QU loses second Title IX coordinator in last year
The extent of the flooding in Quinnipiac Universitys Mountainview Residence Hall as well as the cause are still unclear.
Burst sprinkler head floods residence hall days before move-in
Former Quinnipiac student arraigned on charges relating to alleged Halloween arson
Former Quinnipiac student arraigned on charges relating to alleged Halloween arson
Quinnipiac University officials removed two the three missing locker doors in Quinnipiac Universitys York Hill Campus mail center due to antisemitic graffiti.
Quinnipiac officials discover second swastika in mail center in 15 days
More in Featured
Quinnipiac huddles around the net prior to puck drop against Brown on Feb. 23.
'We’re excited to defend our title': Previewing Quinnipiac's NCAA Tournament opener against Wisconsin
Senior forward Nina Steigauf prepares for a face-off during a 3-1 win over Cornell on November 17, 2023
Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey’s Nina Steigauf enters transfer portal
Senior midfielder Ryan Donnery cradles the ball behind the net during a game against Brown on Feb. 17.
Bobcats drop first game of season in 15-12 upset to Manhattan
Rapper Flo Rida has officially been announced as the headliner for this years Wake the Giant concert.
Flo Rida announced as headliner for Wake the Giant
School of Law alumna founds $500K scholarship program
School of Law alumna founds $500K scholarship program
Kate, Princess of Wales, was the subject of internet rumors for months before revealing in a March 22 video that she had been diagnosed with cancer.
The truth behind the Kate, Princess of Wales, rumors
About the Contributors
Cat Murphy, News Editor
Peyton McKenzie, Creative Director

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *