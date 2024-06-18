Former Quinnipiac rugby player selected to 2024 Olympic roster

Former Quinnipiac rugby center Ilona Maher is making her second consecutive Olympic appearance, representing U.S. women’s rugby sevens at the 2024 Paris Games, USA Rugby announced Monday.

The Burlington, Vermont native’s tenure at Quinnipiac stretched from 2015-2018 when she transferred to Hamden as a sophomore.

Maher led the Bobcats to three consecutive National Intercollegiate Rugby Association titles — marking the university’s first-ever national championship in 2015.

Additionally, she earned the MA Sorensen Award in 2017, which is given to the NIRA’s best player each year.

Life after Quinnipiac was just as sweet for Maher, who competed at the 2018 World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series in Paris. Three years later, she made her Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Games.