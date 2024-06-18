The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Famed singer Jennifer Lopezs newest documentary has people questioning the authenticity of the star.

Why people are hating on Jennifer Lopez

2
Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

3
Wendy Williams’ talk show ended after more than 14 years because of her health struggles.

What happened to Wendy Williams?

4
Lets talk about gay sex

Lets talk about gay sex

5
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson returned to the WWE on Jan. 1 to a subsequent roar of applause.

I don’t smell what the Rock is cooking: the phoniness of Dwayne Johnson

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Former Quinnipiac rugby player selected to 2024 Olympic roster

Amanda Dronzek, Sports Editor
June 18, 2024
Former+Quinnipiac+rugby+center+Ilona+Maher+runs+with+the+ball+during+a+match.
Quinnipiac Athletics
Former Quinnipiac rugby center Ilona Maher runs with the ball during a match.

Former Quinnipiac rugby center Ilona Maher is making her second consecutive Olympic appearance, representing U.S. women’s rugby sevens at the 2024 Paris Games, USA Rugby announced Monday.

The Burlington, Vermont native’s tenure at Quinnipiac stretched from 2015-2018 when she transferred to Hamden as a sophomore.

Maher led the Bobcats to three consecutive National Intercollegiate Rugby Association titles — marking the university’s first-ever national championship in 2015.

Additionally, she earned the MA Sorensen Award in 2017, which is given to the NIRA’s best player each year. 

Life after Quinnipiac was just as sweet for Maher, who competed at the 2018 World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series in Paris. Three years later, she made her Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
Shay Maloney dumps the puck into the offensive zone in a game against Providence on Dec. 10, 2022.
Former Bobcat Shay Maloney drafted 34th overall to PWHL Boston
The love and heartbreak of 12 Notes
The love and heartbreak of '12 Notes'
Childish Gambino’s ‘Atavista’ gives listeners a revamped look into the past
Childish Gambino’s ‘Atavista’ gives listeners a revamped look into the past
Historic books and magazine issues line the kitchen table of Gil and Helen Spencer on April 17.
‘If it isn’t remembered, it didn’t happen’ — a local club, a methodology and a message for the next generation
Battle of the Cats: Men’s tennis heads to NYC to face Columbia in the first round of NCAA Tournament
Battle of the Cats: Men’s tennis heads to NYC to face Columbia in the first round of NCAA Tournament
Quinnipiacs open pyramid group poses after winning an NCATA individual national championship on April 28.
Acrobatics and tumbling claims two individual national championships
More in Rugby
Graduate student guard Savion Lewis drives to the net against Coast Guard on Nov. 6, 2023.
Bobcat Report: Savion Lewis returns in full force, fall sports bow out
Quinnipiac rugby gets into a scrum during a 38-8 loss to Dartmouth in the NIRA semifinals.
Rugby drops second consecutive NIRA Semifinal to Dartmouth
Quinnipiac graduate student forward Gracie Cartwright braces for a tackle during the Bobcats home opener against Harvard on Sept. 2.
Quinnipiac, Dartmouth vie for title bid in semifinal rematch
Quinnipiac rugby has moved into the third seed ahead of the final week of NIRA regular season play.
Quinnipiac rugby breezes past Mount St. Mary’s for fourth-straight win
Quinnipiac Athletics, Peyton McKenzie/Chronicle, Photo Illustration by Cameron Levasseur
Three titles, a fraction of the recognition
Gene and Lisa Van Dyk — parents of rugby senior Anna Van Dyk — pose with their poster celebrating Annas 100th career tackle on Saturday.
Bobcat Report: Milestone tackles, wins for Quinnipiac this weekend
More in Sports
Quinnipiac mens lacrosse huddles before the next possession during the opening round of the MAAC playoffs against Manhattan.
Manhattan stuns men’s lacrosse in opening round of MAAC tournament
Quinnipiac prepares for an element during the NCATA National Championship semifinals on April 26.
‘Undeniable’ Quinnipiac falls short of NCATA National Championship
Acrobatics and tumbling junior back base Raven Hammett holds up the black cylinder mat that says EAT during the NCATA quarterfinals on April 25.
Acrobatics and tumbling devours Frostburg State, advances to NCATA semifinals
Game, Set, MAAC
Game, Set, MAAC
Former Quinnipiac goaltender Kent Allyn displays with a yearbook of the mens club hockey team in one of its first seasons.
A long way from 'Win-nipiac'
Quinnipiac has won three MAAC championships (women’s soccer, women’s cross country and men’s tennis) in 2023-24.
Quinnipiac Chronicle 2023-24 Sports Awards
About the Contributor
Amanda Dronzek
Amanda Dronzek, Sports Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *