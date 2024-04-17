The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

2
Famed singer Jennifer Lopezs newest documentary has people questioning the authenticity of the star.

Why people are hating on Jennifer Lopez

3
Wendy Williams’ talk show ended after more than 14 years because of her health struggles.

What happened to Wendy Williams?

4
Bluey says goodbye for now in special season finale

'Bluey' says goodbye for now in special season finale

5
Erik Drost/Flickr/NetsRepublic/Wikimedia Commons/Photoillustration by

Raising the bar, not lowering the rim — Strategies for WNBA success

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Ukrainian photographer discusses wartime images featured in CCE

Jack Muscatello, Digital Managing Editor
April 16, 2024

While the partial solar eclipse brought hundreds of spectators to the Mount Carmel Campus Quad on April 8, a small cohort of communications students and faculty gathered to hear Ukrainian photographer Serhii Korovayny describe his featured photographs in the “Ukraine: War and Resistance” exhibition.

The collection of photos, hanging outside CCE 114 on the first floor of the Center for Communications, Computing and Engineering, showcases work from five photographers that have been covering the Russia-Ukraine War since February 2022. The exhibition, which has traveled to several institutions in the U.S. and Europe, is sponsored by the Fulbright Program, a government-funded student exchange program.

Korovayny, a Fulbright scholarship recipient, has documented the evolving conditions in Ukraine for several media outlets, including the Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post. His photos selected for the exhibition include portraits of Ukrainian civilians and soldiers.

“I hope I can tell stories of these people who are doing great, very heroic and very powerful things,” Korovayny said. “The worst thing that can happen to the people and the people in those pictures is (to) forget.”

ukraineexhibit-20240408-musc-2+Large
Gallery6 Photos
A photo print on display outside of CCE 116, of Svitana Nazarenko and her son at a funeral for her brother, a Ukrainian solder killed in the war, as taken by Oleksii Furman on June 14, 2022. Other photos line the walls as part of the "Ukraine: War and Resistance" photo exhibition. (Jack Muscatello/Chronicle)
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
Starbucks Transact ordering is a sham
Starbucks Transact ordering is a sham
(Photos courtesy of San Jose Sharks, Photoillustration by Cameron Levasseur)
Inside Collin Graf’s first week in the NHL: ‘Something you’ll never forget’
Fairway to success: John O’Connor’s coaching career on par for greatness
Fairway to success: John O’Connor’s coaching career on par for greatness
‘Historic’ student participation drives Quinnipiac SGA’s spring 2024 election
The Quinnipiac womens lacrosse team celebrate their 18-13 victory against Rider at Quinnipiac Lacrosse Stadium on Saturday, April 6, 2024.
‘Believe’ - Quinnipiac Women’s lacrosse going down fighting
Bluey says goodbye for now in special season finale
'Bluey' says goodbye for now in special season finale
More in News
Office of Learning Design and Technology brings online survey tool to all majors
Office of Learning Design and Technology brings online survey tool to all majors
Quinnipiac students gather on the Mount Carmel Campus Quad to witness the partial solar eclipse
Ashley Cotto, an alumna of Quinnipiac University’s School of Communication, is the founder and owner of Narcissus Beauty, LLC. (Photo contributed by Ashley Cotto)
School of Communications alumna founds a mythology based makeup brand 'Narcissus Beauty'
Children’s writer and illustrator speaks at Quinnipiac about banned books
Children’s writer and illustrator speaks at Quinnipiac about banned books
Underrepresented communities less likely to feel comfortable at Quinnipiac, campus climate survey shows
Underrepresented communities less likely to feel comfortable at Quinnipiac, campus climate survey shows
Sue Perlgut (right), the director of the movie Connie Cook: A Documentary, and Maya Doyle, associate professor of social work and medical sciences, answer questions after the screening of the movie on March 28.
Quinnipiac screens ‘Connie Cook: A Documentary’ to spotlight pre-Roe abortion activist
About the Contributor
Jack Muscatello
Jack Muscatello, Digital Managing Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *