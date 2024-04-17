Ukrainian photographer discusses wartime images featured in CCE

While the partial solar eclipse brought hundreds of spectators to the Mount Carmel Campus Quad on April 8, a small cohort of communications students and faculty gathered to hear Ukrainian photographer Serhii Korovayny describe his featured photographs in the “Ukraine: War and Resistance” exhibition.

The collection of photos, hanging outside CCE 114 on the first floor of the Center for Communications, Computing and Engineering, showcases work from five photographers that have been covering the Russia-Ukraine War since February 2022. The exhibition, which has traveled to several institutions in the U.S. and Europe, is sponsored by the Fulbright Program, a government-funded student exchange program.

Korovayny, a Fulbright scholarship recipient, has documented the evolving conditions in Ukraine for several media outlets, including the Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post. His photos selected for the exhibition include portraits of Ukrainian civilians and soldiers.

“I hope I can tell stories of these people who are doing great, very heroic and very powerful things,” Korovayny said. “The worst thing that can happen to the people and the people in those pictures is (to) forget.”