The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Burst sprinkler head floods residence hall days before move-in

Cat Murphy, News Editor
January 18, 2024

A sprinkler head burst late Wednesday in Quinnipiac University’s Mountainview Residence Hall, causing extensive flooding that may affect move-in for some students.

In an email to Mountainview’s some 360 residents, Thomas Rouse, Quinnipiac’s director of residential life, said a burst sprinkler head caused flooding on the first-year residence hall’s second and third floors around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Photos and videos posted to Snapchat soon after showed puddle-deep water pooling throughout a hallway as a steady stream of water leaked from the ceiling.

Rouse said technicians from SERVPRO, a water damage restoration service, are working with Quinnipiac facilities staff to “clean up the water and assess the damage.”

University officials are still notifying Mountainview residents “whose suites have been directly affected by the flooding,” Rouse wrote Thursday.

The flooding occurred less than three days before students are scheduled to return to campus for the spring 2024 semester. Rouse said it remains unclear if the flooding will affect move-in.

“We will provide additional updates as they become available, but certainly by 5 p.m. on Friday,” Rouse wrote to residents.

It is not immediately clear what caused the sprinkler to burst.

John Morgan, Quinnipiac’s associate vice president for public relations, told The Chronicle on Thursday that it was “too early to provide an estimate on the cost of the damage.”
About the Contributors
Cat Murphy, News Editor
Morgan Tencza, Photography Editor

