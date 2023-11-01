The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on The Second Best Night of Your Life tour

More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on 'The Second Best Night of Your Life' tour

2
Quinnipiac Athletics, Peyton McKenzie/Chronicle, Photo Illustration by Cameron Levasseur

Three titles, a fraction of the recognition

3
Quinnipiac womens ice hockey left upstate New York winless for the second straight season after falling to Clarkson and St. Lawrence on back-to-back afternoons Oct. 27 and 28.

Women’s ice hockey drops second straight, swept in North Country

4
Freshman forward Mason Marcellus has four goals in seven games for Quinnipiac this season.

Quinnipiac earns series split with 4-1 win over Maine

5
Fifth-year forward Tomas Svecula, 9, dribbles the ball past Daniel Klaric during a non-conference game against Boston College at the Quinnipiac Soccer & Lacrosse Stadium on Monday, August 28, 2023.

Bobcat Report: Men’s soccer’s legacy, women’s cross country preparing for NCAAs, a DJ’s inadvertent music

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Women’s soccer enters MAAC postseason undefeated

Recapping the Bobcats’ conference slate and season awards
Zack Hochberg, Staff writer
October 31, 2023
Freshman+forward+Evelyn+Keay%2C+right%2C+celebrates+after+scoring+her+first+collegiate+goal+on+Sept.+17+at+the+Quinnipiac+Soccer+%26+Lacrosse+Stadium.
Peyton McKenzie
Freshman forward Evelyn Keay, right, celebrates after scoring her first collegiate goal on Sept. 17 at the Quinnipiac Soccer & Lacrosse Stadium.

 The Quinnipiac women’s soccer team finished the regular season undefeated. However, Bobcats head coach Dave Clarke says it’s all just part of the process of winning a conference title.

“We give them process goals, so you can’t just turn around and say ‘This is it,’ it’s one game at a time,” Clarke said on Oct. 21. “Now they go into that last game against Manhattan where they can accomplish it. Very few teams do that.”

The process isn’t just taking it game-by-game, it’s more about how they win games, including how many goals they need to score and how they keep opponents out of the net.

“The message is ‘We want two goals a game on average and a clean sheet’ and that’s what we’re working towards,” Clarke said. “Then, we talk about ‘How do we keep a clean sheet?’ ‘How do we get the first goal and how do we get the second?’ We want every single player to score a goal and every single player to be involved in the process.”

An undefeated conference record isn’t all the Bobcats want. They want the conference championship, and to make noise in the NCAA tournament.

“One of our coaches described us as insatiable,” senior forward and leading scorer Courtney Chochol said. “We’re never really satisfied. Even when we won and clinched first place, we knew that wasn’t our end goal. We know that we want to keep going and keep pushing. We want to get to the finals, we want to win the finals, we want to win the first round of the NCAA’s.”

That drive and hunger for success is what attracted senior midfielder Emely van der Vliet to Quinnipiac. Van der Vliet found herself in the transfer portal after her sophomore season at UT-Martin, and the Netherlands native even had doubts if she could make it work in the U.S.

“I wanted to go to a program that wins and wins championships,” van der Vliet said. “I never knew it was going to be like this … There was a little bit of a doubt when I was in the transfer portal about if I could stay here in the states and do it, and I’m glad that I’ve finally flourished.”

Heading into post-season play, the Bobcats know all of the pressure is on them to finish the job.

“I feel like we are relentless,” van der Vliet said. “When we won the regular season title, it was on no one’s mind that we just won the league, we wanted to keep going.”

Quinnipiac’s stellar regular season was rewarded with a first-round bye as well as seven different selections to the All-MAAC First Team. Clarke received the MAAC Coach of the Year award. He is the first coach from Quinnipiac to be awarded as the league’s top coach since the Bobcats joined the MAAC in 2013. In addition, Chochol received the MAAC Golden Boot. The award comes following a dominant regular season campaign where the Alliston, Ontario, native led the conference with 23 points. Quinnipiac now has back-to-back Golden Boot winners, after former Bobcat Rebecca Cooke won the award last season.

Senior goalkeeper Sofia Lospinoso received the Golden Glove, which is awarded to the top goalkeeper in the conference. The New Jersey native became the first player in program history to win the award.

No. 1 Quinnipiac will square off with No. 6 Rider in the MAAC semifinals, after Rider defeated No. 3 Canisius 1-0 in the quarterfinal match on Sunday.

Kickoff for the semifinal match is slated for 2 p.m. on Nov. 2.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
Cleaning up for the real world: Why we need home economics now more than ever
Cleaning up for the real world: Why we need home economics now more than ever
A look at the vandalism behind the Ledges guest ban
A look at the vandalism behind the Ledges guest ban
Quinnipiac men’s and women’s basketball were both picked to finish fifth in the MAAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll in October.
Unity, youth driving Quinnipiac women’s basketball in transition year
Graduate guard Matt Balanc was named to the All-MAAC Preseason First Team on Oct. 17.
Quinnipiac men’s basketball looks to outperform expectations
Six reported rapes and six reported sexual assaults occurred between 2020 and 2022, per Quinnipiac Universitys most recent security and fire safety report.
Annual campus safety report details five reported sex crimes in 2022
1989 (Taylors Version) is never going out of style
'1989 (Taylor's Version)' is never going out of style
More in Soccer
Fifth-year forward Tomas Svecula, 9, dribbles the ball past Daniel Klaric during a non-conference game against Boston College at the Quinnipiac Soccer & Lacrosse Stadium on Monday, August 28, 2023.
Bobcat Report: Men’s soccer’s legacy, women’s cross country preparing for NCAAs, a DJ’s inadvertent music
Fifth year forward Tomas Svecula takes a penalty kick against Manhattan on October 25, 2023.
Solid senior day performance earns the Bobcats first MAAC victory
Junior defender Madison Mandleur kicks the ball against Dartmouth on Aug. 27, 2023.
Quinnipiac wraps up regular season with tie at Manhattan, finishes undefeated in conference play
Sophomore defenceman Erik Langwagen stands with his hands on his hips at the center line after Manhattan scores late in the second half on October 25, 2023
‘The right things aren’t bouncing our way’: Bobcats suffer another heartbreaker against Manhattan 3-2
Senior forward Rose Lockery kicks the ball during Quinnipiacs 8-0 win over St. Peters on Saturday, October 21.
Quinnipiac dominates Saint Peter’s in decisive senior day victory, moves to 9-0 in conference play
Quinnipiac womens soccer celebrates following a 2-0 win over Canisius on September 23, 2023.
Quinnipiac downs Mount St. Mary’s, clinches second-straight MAAC regular season title
More in Sports
Junior forward Lucia Pompeo tries to defend against Drexel on October 29, 2023.
Quinnipiac ends season on four-game losing streak, loses to Drexel
From left, sophomore setter Damla Gunes, sophomore outside hitter Ginevra Giovagnoni, graduate outside hitter Aryanah Diaz and sophomore middle blocker Bailey Brashear celebrate a kill during the Bobcats 3-0 win over the Iona Gaels on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023 at Burt Kahn Court.
Quinnipiac volleyball exacts ‘revenge’ on Fairfield in four sets
The Quinnipiac womens cross country team celebrating its second-straight MAAC title Saturday.
Women’s cross country claims back-to-back MAAC crowns
Freshman forward Mason Marcellus has four goals in seven games for Quinnipiac this season.
Quinnipiac earns series split with 4-1 win over Maine
Quinnipiac rugby has moved into the third seed ahead of the final week of NIRA regular season play.
Quinnipiac rugby breezes past Mount St. Mary’s for fourth-straight win
Quinnipiac womens ice hockey left upstate New York winless for the second straight season after falling to Clarkson and St. Lawrence on back-to-back afternoons Oct. 27 and 28.
Women’s ice hockey drops second straight, swept in North Country
About the Contributors
Zack Hochberg
Peyton McKenzie, Creative Director

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *