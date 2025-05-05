Quavo ‘Wakes the Giant’ for Quinnipiac’s 2025 spring concert

Anticipation and excitement buzzed outside the M&T Bank Arena Sunday April 27, as students lined up for the Quinnipiac University’s Student Programming Board’s 2025 Wake the Giant concert, eager to see rapper Quavo perform.

IN PREPARATION

On April 11, SPB regrettably informed students via email that the original artist, NLE Choppa, would no longer headline Wake the Giant due to health issues: severe dehydration and exhaustion — giving the organization a little over two weeks to find a new artist.

The process of choosing a headliner typically requires months of preparation and planning, all to ensure Quinnipiac students enjoy this annual tradition.

SPB mainstage chair Emma Dinnan said that when narrowing down potential artists, there are several factors to consider, including budget, availability and past performances.

“We look at what artists are big at the moment or up and coming, we talk with our agent to see who some of the major colleges are booking this year,” Dinnan said. “And we look at student feedback and who we think would be a good fit for the student population.”

SPB hinted at potential artists by gauging student opinion with a bracket-style poll on their Instagram and listening to student feedback to determine who would be the best fit.

The quick turnaround proved SPB’s dedication to the student body, as the group put all its energy into finding a replacement artist, reprinting exclusive merchandise and updating all media to align with the new headliner. For some students, the change to Quavo was an unexpected improvement.

First-year film major Joseph Saunders Jr. said he was more surprised Quavo was not initially considered.

“It is an upgrade, and honestly, for them to do this amazing upgrade in the time that they had is kind of iconic,” Saunders said. “I hope that SPB really puts it all together. I’m excited for everything.”

THE ROAD TO QU

A former member of the pop group Migos, Quavo’s solo career kicked off in 2017 with the release of his debut single “Congratulations” with Post Malone, helping He later released his debut album “Quavo Huncho” in 2018, featuring artists like Drake, Cardi B and Travis Scott, which ranked No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Quavo continues to showcase his versatility, collaborating with a wide range of artists while maintaining his signature style.

Before reaching Quinnipiac, Quavo had already been announced as a replacement headliner for several events after NLE Choppa’s cancellation, including East Tennessee State University’s SGA spring concert on April 24 and the UAlbany Student Association’s annual Parkfest at MVP Arena on April 25.

His setlist is curated to appeal to college students, creating a concert few would want to miss.

THE BEFORE

Though the doors opened at 7 p.m., students lined up as early as 4:30 p.m. to secure the best seats for the chance to see Quavo perform up close.

Abaigeal Pellegrino, a sophomore criminal justice major, said she was excited to experience Quavo’s music live.

“Seeing Quavo is pretty cool. I don’t know, I’ve never seen like a big artist before,” Pellegrino said. “Honestly, I think that I’m more excited to see Quavo than NLE Choppa.”

Pellegrino said that since Quavo is featured on more songs and with a broader range of artists, she anticipates a more varied setlist compared to NLE Choppa — appealing to a wider audience.

For many students, Wake the Giant marked one of the first concerts they were able to attend.

Connor Nylund, a sophomore engineering major, waited in line for two and a half hours. After having fun at last year’s concert, he decided to stick with it despite the headliner change.

“Just kind of being on the floor and just the concert itself — it’s $25, so it’s not crazy cheap, but it’s a good concert to go to,” Nylund said.

Students were hoping to hear hits like “HOTEL LOBBY,” “MotorSport,” “I’m the One” and “Strip That Down,” among other mainstream features.

“I’m really excited to see what songs he chooses to perform,” first-year biomedical sciences major Saje Stewart said. “I don’t listen to him much, so I honestly have no idea what he’s gonna play.”

Although Stewart was initially disappointed by the sudden change from NLE Choppa to Quavo, she was impressed by SPB’s ability to secure another artist.

“I can’t imagine trying to find someone else in a two-week period, so honestly, for them to have anyone is really cool,” Stewart said.

While waiting, students enjoyed free pizza and refreshments from the Silver Sands food truck.

IN THE STADIUM

Once 7 p.m. hit, students checked in and rushed to grab free T-shirts, sweatshirts, glow sticks and more — all of which were gone within the first 15 minutes.

As the minutes ticked down until 8 p.m. and the lights dimmed, students cheered as opener DJ Fire set the stage for the main event.

Noticing a smaller turnout than last year when DJ Fire opened for Flo Rida, he called students down from the seats to the pit to fill the space and boost the energy, spinning a mix of nostalgic pop songs and modern remixes. Glow Sticks and phone lights waved through the crowd.

After his set, students who didn’t have floor tickets were directed by security back to their assigned seats for safety reasons.

During the break, many students took the time to take pictures, grab food and secure spots for the main event.

“Not many people are here, so I want to be there for him,” sophomore nursing student Sarah Edebohls said. “Everyone I told that’s not from here was like ‘Oh, that’s such an upgrade.’ I was so shocked that they actually finessed someone like him.”

At approximately 9 p.m., Quavo took the stage under flashing strobe lights, shouting, “Let’s go to work, Quinnipiac!”

He performed his most popular hits, from “Congratulations” to “I’m the One,” encouraging the crowd to sing along and raise their pointer fingers in the air as he sang.

Toward the end of the night, Quavo paid tribute to his late nephew, Migos member Takeoff (Kirsnick Khari Ball), who was shot and killed at the age of 28 in November of 2022. Holding up a “T” with his arms, the crowd followed as he performed “Without You,” a heartfelt tribute expressing his grief and remembrance.

Although the crowd was smaller, the energy stayed relatively high until later in the night when students gradually began to trickle out. Many noted that Quavo’s set was noticeably shorter than previous Wake the Giant performances as Quavo was onstage for less than an hour — leaving some students feeling disappointed.

POST CONCERT

After the concert, the social media app Yik Yak — which allows users to anonymously share posts, known as “yaks,” blew up with reactions to the performance.

Many joked that “the giant stayed sleeping,” while others argued the issue wasn’t with Quavo, but the crowd, or lack thereof.

One user posted, “wow quavo deserved way more people than he got, u guys missed out,” racking up more than 100 reposts from other students.

Acknowledging the challenges SPB faced, sophomore health science major Bianca Madrid argued it was just a tough situation.

“It would’ve been nice to have a bigger concert, but with the time they had, SPB did what they could,” Madrid said.

While students left earlier than expected, despite the smaller turnout and shortened set, those who stayed for the full show witnessed a high-energy performance from a world-renowned artist — something not every college campus or student can claim.