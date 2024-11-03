The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
Categories:

Women’s soccer shuts out Iona 1-0, advances to MAAC semifinals

Amanda Dronzek, Sports Editor
November 3, 2024
Tripp Menhall
Senior midfielder Aisling Spillane celebrates after scoring in the MAAC quarterfinals against Iona on Nov. 3.

HAMDEN — Four days ago, Quinnipiac missed its chance to be three-time MAAC regular season champions after a 2-0 shutout by No. 1 Fairfield.

So, for the first time in three years, Quinnipiac entered the MAAC tournament as the unlikely No. 2 seed in the quarterfinals with a scrappy 1-0 win over No. 7 Iona Sunday afternoon.

But it was no easy feat. 

“We just got to move the ball,” head coach Dave Clarke said. “When we move the ball, we’re better and not dribbling, especially against teams that are gonna sit in. If we let them sit in and we dribble, we’re playing right into their hands.”

The match was a 90-minute battle with no clear victor through the opening half. Just last week, the Gaels erased the Bobcats’ 10-game clean sheet streak in a 2-1 loss. Quinnipiac wasn’t about to let that happen again.

“The first 45 was a little frantic with them almost having that goal in the beginning,” junior defender Madison Alves said. “But we had most of the possession, and then we kind of went into halftime saying, ‘You know what? We got to really go on our horses here and just finish the job.’”

If anyone had the best opportunity to strike first, it was Iona. In the 20th minute, Quinnipiac graduate student goalie Sofia Lospinoso deflected a shot and left an open net, allowing Gales sophomore defender Camille Daniel to complete the tip-in. 

But senior midfielder Madison Mandleur played hero, clearing the ball just before it fell beyond the goal line. After further review, the game stood at zero.

There wasn’t much to note for the remainder of the half. Quinnipiac dominated possession against a solid defensive Iona roster. It was gritty, it was choppy and tensions were sky-high — a fall classic in Hamden. 

“(Clarke) kind of instilled in us to keep the emotion at a low,” Alves said. “(Iona) that’s what they bring, that’s what they ride on. So it was super important for us to keep it at a minimum and just do what we know how to do, keep our composure.”

The stalemate finally ended with a rebound from senior midfielder Aisling Spillane which came early in the second.

“We knew that one goal would set them off, or set us off and kind of kill their energy,” Spillane said. “We just said to ourselves, ‘look, get one goal and we’ll shut them up.’”

The scoreboard didn’t change again, but the number of players on the field did. With 11 minutes left in regulation, Quinnipiac gained the man advantage after Iona senior defender Myla Rodrigues was assessed a red card.

Quinnipiac didn’t exactly have a stellar ending to the regular season, going .500 through its last four. But come postseason soccer, there’s no guarantee another game is written into the schedule — and that’s the biggest motive of them all.

“After (Fairfield) we were defeated mentally but we said to ourselves, ‘the ultimate goal that we had coming into the season was to win the tournament,’” Spillane said. “And we completed step one today.”

The Bobcats host the second-lowest remaining seed Thursday in the MAAC semifinals. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Featured
Junior defender João Pinto celebrates after scoring a goal in a 2-1 loss against St. Bonaventure on Sept. 9.
Monteserin plays hero in Quinnipiac’s 1-0 defeat over Niagara
Quinnipiac celebrates its third MAAC championship in a row on Nov. 2.
Women’s cross country captures MAAC three-peat
Graduate student forward Paul Otieno dribbles the ball against Albertus Magnus on Oct. 30.
Men's basketball defeats Albertus Magnus in exhibition matchup
Junior defender Madison Alves chases the ball against Niagara on Oct. 5.
Women’s soccer falls 2-0 to Fairfield, gives up MAAC regular season title
MLB reporter Tim Kurkjian (left) and Associate Professor of Journalism Nick Pietruszkiewicz at the “What’s Your Story?” video series recording on Thursday, Oct. 24.
Baseball Hall of Famer Tim Kurkjian featured in ‘What’s Your Story?’
Women’s soccer huddles before a 1-0 win against Siena on Sept. 21.
Leadership carrying women’s soccer into postseason
More in Soccer
Senior midfielder Noe Cabezas prepares to take a free kick against St. Bonaventure on Oct. 17.
Men's soccer falls to Manhattan
Sophomore midfielder Anna Bean prepares to throw the ball in against Sacred Heart on Sept. 7.
Women's soccer back in win column after bout with Mount St. Mary's
Freshman midfielder Klara Bengtsson takes a corner kick against Niagara on Oct. 5.
Women’s soccer upset by Mount St. Mary’s, loses first conference game in two years
Bridget (left), Dave (middle) and Kevin Clarke (right) together after a men's soccer game on Sept. 24.
Dave Clarke's legacy goes beyond women's soccer
Quinnipiac men's soccer dawns navy dri-fit tees with white lettering, “WE’RE WITH YOU NICK” on the front and Cardona’s surname and number, 32 on the back.
Men’s soccer supports injured teammate with custom t-shirts
Freshman midfielders Sivert Ryssdalsnes (top left), Fredrik Moen (bottom right), junior forward Simon Bakken (bottom left) and freshman forward William Holum (top right) pose with the Norwegian flag.
Not so far from home
More in Sports
Graduate student defender Maddy Samoskevich takes a shot from the point in a 4-1 win against Syracuse on Oct. 19.
From defender to center
Head coach Tom Pecora huddles with his team during a timeout in a 76-52 win against Canisius in the MAAC quarterfinals on March 13.
Men's basketball season preview
Quinnipiac volleyball celebrates a point in a five-set loss against Saint Peter's on Sept. 29.
Volleyball solidifies position as MAAC contender with weekend sweep
Freshman goaltender Dylan Silverstein during pregame against UNH on Oct. 25.
Quinnipiac splits weekend with 3-2 loss to UNH
Sophomore guard Karson Martin shoots against SCSU on Oct. 26th, 2024.
Women’s basketball starts strong with exhibition win over Southern Connecticut
Freshman forward Tyler Borgula celebrates after scoring against UNH on Oct. 25.
Men’s hockey dominates UNH in 8-2 win
About the Contributors
Amanda Dronzek
Amanda Dronzek, Sports Editor
Tripp Menhall
Tripp Menhall, Creative Director