The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
Categories:

Acrobatics & Tumbling advances to NCATA Semifinals, beating Iona in the quarterfinals

Claire Frankland, Sports Editor
April 24, 2025
Acrobatics & Tumbling celebrates after beating Iona in the NCATA Semifinals. (Courtesy of Quinnipiac Athletics)

Quinnipiac acrobatics & tumbling will advance to the NCATA Semifinals after beating the No. 6 Iona Gaels 263.545 to 255.875. 

The Bobcats came out strong, returning to the NCATA Championships looking for revenge after last season’s elimination in the semifinal round against Gannon. 

Quinnipiac faced off against Iona earlier in the season, beating the Gaels 264.280 to 257.475. 

The Bobcats held the lead over the Gaels for the entirety of the competition, never letting the Gaels get within range of their scores. 

“We came back even stronger round after round and that’s what our team is all about, pushing each round to improve every turn,” senior base Hallie Fowler said.

Score wise, the Bobcats were able to do just that, coming out stronger and better each round to widen their lead over the Gaels. 

After the compulsory, acro and pyramid heats, the Bobcats went into the half with a 5.375 point lead on Iona, with Quinnipiac only adding to its lead in the toss, tumbling and team heats. 

“We really dug down deep and I think that we’re a team that just keeps on going,” sophomore base and tumbler Sarah Abladian said. “We are really excited for tomorrow and we’re really ready.”

Despite advancing to the quarterfinals, Quinnipiac looks to clean up some aspects of its routine. One part of their match, the Bobcats look to clean up, after some mistakes on the mat, is their tosses, tumbling and team routine.

“Today our acro rounds had a bit of a struggle, I don’t expect to see that tomorrow,” head coach Mary Ann Powers said. “I think they are gonna bring that back and then I think the second half on our tosses and our tumbling, coaches are going to make a few strategical decisions to rope that back in.”

Yet Quinnipiac had one strong advantage over the Gaels: experience. 

Quinnipiac has years of experience competing at the national level, consistently appearing in the NCATA National Championships since the sport’s inception at the collegiate level in 2009. 

For Iona, they are a young, fresh team. This season is its second season of competing, after the team was formed in the 2024 season. Not to mention, the team is made up of 12 freshmen and 14 sophomores. 

The Bobcats will face off tomorrow, April 24, against No. 2 Oregon at 4:30 CST (5:30 EST). Quinnipiac faced its only loss of the season at the hands of Oregon by 1.215 points. 

“We know what we need to do to prepare for tomorrow,” Fowler said. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Acrobatics and Tumbling
Quinnipiac acrobatic and tumbling finishes the year 6-1 and aims to win its first national championship in program history.
Acrobatics & Tumbling eyes NCATA National Championship after falling short six years straight
Quinnipiac acrobatics and tumbling stunting on Feb. 25, 2024 against LIU.
Acrobatics and tumbling leaving ‘no regrets’ in 2025
Quinnipiac's open pyramid group poses after winning an NCATA individual national championship on April 28.
Acrobatics and tumbling claims two individual national championships
Quinnipiac prepares for an element during the NCATA National Championship semifinals on April 26.
‘Undeniable’ Quinnipiac falls short of NCATA National Championship
Acrobatics and tumbling junior back base Raven Hammett holds up the black cylinder mat that says "EAT" during the NCATA quarterfinals on April 25.
Acrobatics and tumbling devours Frostburg State, advances to NCATA semifinals
Quinnipiac Acrobatics and Tumbling celebrate a win over Iona on March 23, 2024 at the M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Connecticut
Quinnipiac Acrobatics and Tumbling earns No. 2 seed in NCATA National Tournament
More in Featured
Freshman Brendan Johnson and Freshman Nick Smith taking the field versus Iona on Mar. 29th, 2025.
Men’s lacrosse upsets Canisius 12-10, moves on to second round of MAAC Tournament
Quinnipiac celebrating after scoring against Sacred Heart on March 29.
Women’s lacrosse defeats Sacred Heart 16-11, advancing to the second round of MAAC Tournament
Photos: Tyler Mignault and George Maddaloni and Courtesy of Quinnipiac Athletics Photo Illustration: Tyler Mignault
Quinnipiac Chronicle 2024-25 Sports Awards
Quinnipiac women's golf is heading back to the NCAA Tournament, competing in the Gold Canyon Regionals. (Courtesy of Quinnipiac Athletics)
Women’s golf set to compete in Gold Canyon Regionals
Senior attack Abby Wise scores a goal against SHU on Mar. 29th, 2025.
Women’s lacrosse makes playoffs after bounce-back season
Quinnipiac baseball sits in range to set a program record in MAAC wins.
Baseball slugging its way into contention
More in Sports
Quinnipiac golf captures its fourth MAAC title in five years. (Courtesy of Quinnipiac Athletics)
Quinnipiac golf captures the MAAC Title, heads to Regionals for the first time since 2023
Quinnipiac women's tennis captures its 10th regular season title since moving to the conference in the 2013-2014 season.
Both tennis teams named MAAC Regular Season Champions
Quinnipiac forward Alexis Reyes will continue his basketball career overseas with the Reales De La Vega.
Alexis Reyes drafted to pro league
Joe Andruzzi plays with Tommy Andruzzi during family day during the 2004 Super Bowl. (Courtesy of Joe Andruzzi)
Tommy Andruzzi is carving his own path on the lacrosse field
Sophomore Samantha Galantini lowest score of the spring season is 16-over-par. (Courtesy of Quinnipiac Athletics)
Golf ready to prove its top ranking in MAAC Championship
Quinnipiac track and field looks to capture its first MAAC title since joining the conference in 2013. (Courtesy of Quinnipiac Athletics)
Track & Field thriving on team culture in outdoor season
About the Contributor
Claire Frankland
Claire Frankland, Sports Editor