The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
Categories:

Men’s lacrosse falls 18-11 to No. 1 Sacred Heart

The Bobcats Cinderella run comes to an end
Michael Petitto, Associate Sports Editor
May 1, 2025
Tyler Mignault
Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse ends their season falling to the No. 1 Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse season ends on a somber note in the second round. The Bobcats, who went 2-6 in conference play, matched up against top-seeded Sacred Heart Pioneers in what can only be described as a lopsided affair.

Sacred Heart started the game off playing like a No. 1 seed, scoring two goals within 10 seconds of each other to put the Bobcats in a quick deficit. Junior attacker Will Moulton put the Pioneers on the scoreboard, followed by a shot from graduate student midfielder Cayden Brodnax.

But just like in their upset 12-10 victory against No. 3 Canisius on April 27, the Bobcats didn’t shy away from the big moments. 

And while Quinnipiac may have been down, it certainly wasn’t out.

Sophomore attacker Nate Watson — Quinnipiac’s leading goalscorer — continued his standout second season in Hamden by scoring the first goal of the game for the Bobcats.

With a roster as deep as Sacred Heart’s, the team was bound to have some players elevate their game in the postseason. The Pioneers playoff riser in this game was none other than Bronax, who scored his second goal of the game to put Sacred Heart up 3-1, matching his regular season total of goals with two. 

Sacred Heart applied the pressure on the Bobcats from the moment the game started. On more than one occasion, Quinnipiac found itself in danger of not clearing the ball in time, something that shouldn’t be a problem for a team in the second round of the postseason.

The Pioneers used their newfound momentum to their advantage. It seemed as though every other possession the team managed to put the ball into the Bobcat net. Within the blink of an eye, Sacred Heart found itself up 7-1.

But while the Pioneers continued to apply the pressure. 

Despite the pressure, Watson delivered two more goals for Quinnipiac, this time in the second quarter, to help stop the bleeding and bring the Bobcats back into the game.

Sacred Heart ended the first half on a high note, as short-stick defensive midfielder Garrett Mangels stormed down the field to deliver a behind-the-back shot that went right past junior goaltender Mason Oak. Followed up by a goal from freshman attacker Matt Pepe and the Pioneers reached double-digit goals in the first half. 

The Pioneers were able to limit the amount of opportunities for Quinnipiac. The No. 1 seed had 30 shot attempts in the first half compared to just 15 attempts from Quinnipiac.

The Bobcats limited number of shots on goal, being held at eight,contributed to the limited amount of points they were able to put on the scoreboard. When both teams went into their respective locker rooms at halftime, Quinnipiac found itself in a 10-4 deficit. 

But despite a six goal lead, Pioneers head coach John Basti wasn’t satisfied defensively. 

“Think we just gotta be more disciplined in the way we’re dodging a little bit,” Basti said on the ESPN+ broadcast. “Too many top of the box turnovers which I think allowed (Quinnipiac) to creep back in, gotta clean up a couple things on defense.”

The Pioneers only continued to extend their lead once halftime ended, just five minutes into the third quarter, sophomore midfielder Tim Kiely and attacker Ryan Rooney found the Bobcat net to put Sacred Heart up by eight goals.

After finding some offense with a three-goal run in the second quarter, the Bobcats went ice cold despite some man-up opportunities while Sacred Heart kept piling on the goals. 

The Pioneers continued to put the clamps on the Bobcats, and as both teams entered the fourth quarter, Quinnipiac found itself in a nine goal deficit. 

The Bobcats finally got a break on offense when freshman midfielder Drew Bradley delivered a strike to the Pioneer net off an assist from Watson to bring the deficit to eight.

Sacred Heart suffered a big loss during the fourth quarter after freshman midfielder Dom Basti sustained an unknown injury after a shot attempt, which caused him to exit the game and head for the sideline.

Despite being undermanned, Sacred Heart still found ways to put points on the board. With seven minutes left to go in the fourth, the scoreboard read 16-8 in favor of the Pioneers, a near insurmountable lead for Quinnipiac to overcome. 

The back half of the fourth quarter saw an offensive stalemate between both teams as Sacred Heart wound down the clock, as a ticket to the MAAC Finals became closer to a reality.

As the final minutes of the game ticked down, reality settled in as Quinnipiac’s season was coming to a close. Bobcat teammates embraced each other as the final minutes became seconds, and once the game officially ended the Sacred Heart sideline erupted in cheers. 

As a Cinderella story comes to an end, Quinnipiac looks to reflect on a season filled with highs and lows and attempts to come back next year with more experience.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Featured
Presidet Judy Olian, Provost Debra Lebowitz, Chairman of the Board of Trustees Chuck Saia, Vice President for Facilities and Capital Planning Salvatore Filardi and Chief Experience Officer Tom Ellett, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences Adam Roth, Dean of the School of Nursing Larry Slater and Interim Dean of the School of Health Sciences Jeff A. McCubbin cut the ribbon for The SITE.
Quinnipiac administrators cut the ribbon of the new South Quad
Quinnipiac women's tennis is set for a rematch with No. 2 Texas A&M on Friday, May 2 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. (Photo courtesy of Quinnipiac Athletics)
Women’s tennis wins eighth MAAC Title, set to play No. 2 Texas A&M in first round of NCAA Tournament
Quinnipiac men's tennis won its second stright title, heads back to the New York City Regional, this time to face the unseeded Clemson Tigers. (Photo Courtesy of Quinnipiac Athletics)
Men’s tennis clinches second-straight MAAC Title, set to play Clemson in the first round of NCAA Tournament
Freshman midfield Brendan Johnson and Freshman midfield Nick Smith taking the field versus Iona on Mar. 29th, 2025.
Men’s lacrosse upsets Canisius 12-10, moves on to second round of MAAC Tournament
Quinnipiac celebrating after scoring against Sacred Heart on March 29.
Women’s lacrosse defeats Sacred Heart 16-11, advancing to the second round of MAAC Tournament
Acrobatics & Tumbling celebrates after beating Iona in the NCATA Semifinals. (Courtesy of Quinnipiac Athletics)
Acrobatics & Tumbling advances to NCATA Semifinals, beating Iona in the quarterfinals
More in Lacrosse
Senior attack Abby Wise scores a goal against SHU on Mar. 29th, 2025.
Women’s lacrosse makes playoffs after bounce-back season
Joe Andruzzi plays with Tommy Andruzzi during family day during the 2004 Super Bowl. (Courtesy of Joe Andruzzi)
Tommy Andruzzi is carving his own path on the lacrosse field
Freshman goalkeeper Shannon Alden earns No. 9 on the Inside Lacrosse Women 2025 Freshman Impact Top 10 March 19.
Shannon Alden steps into the spotlight and the cage
Freshman midfielder Emma Miller-Ayala (left) and junior midfielder Alex Miller are siblings on women's lacrosse and men's soccer.
The story behind the newest sibling duo at Quinnipiac
Bobcats joined by Hamden Youth Lacrosse players during the national anthem March 29.
Men’s Lacrosse on the brink of missing the postseason
Sophomore attacker Nate Watson scores his 18 goal of the season against Iona, leading the team in goals.
Bobcats can’t stop the bleeding, lose third straight
More in Sports
Photos: Tyler Mignault and George Maddaloni and Courtesy of Quinnipiac Athletics Photo Illustration: Tyler Mignault
Quinnipiac Chronicle 2024-25 Sports Awards
Quinnipiac women's golf is heading back to the NCAA Tournament, competing in the Gold Canyon Regionals. (Courtesy of Quinnipiac Athletics)
Women’s golf set to compete in Gold Canyon Regionals
Quinnipiac baseball sits in range to set a program record in MAAC wins.
Baseball slugging its way into contention
Quinnipiac golf captures its fourth MAAC title in five years. (Courtesy of Quinnipiac Athletics)
Quinnipiac golf captures the MAAC Title, heads to Regionals for the first time since 2023
Quinnipiac women's tennis captures its 10th regular season title since moving to the conference in the 2013-2014 season.
Both tennis teams named MAAC Regular Season Champions
Quinnipiac forward Alexis Reyes will continue his basketball career overseas with the Reales De La Vega.
Alexis Reyes drafted to pro league
About the Contributors
Michael Petitto
Michael Petitto, Associate Sports Editor
Tyler Mignault
Tyler Mignault, Creative Director