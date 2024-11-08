The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
Categories:

Quinnipiac women’s soccer bound for MAAC finals after semifinal win against Canisius

Claire Frankland, Staff Writer
November 7, 2024
Aiden Keeling
Women’s soccer celebrates after a goal against Canisius on Nov. 7.

HAMDEN – Quinnipiac women’s soccer defeated Canisius 3-1 on Thursday afternoon, sending it to the MAAC championship for the third consecutive season and bringing hopes of a three-peat to Hamden.

The No. 2 Bobcats and No. 3 Golden Griffins went head-to-head, hungry to punch their ticket to the final. 

In the end, it was Quinnipiac who controlled offensive play, sending 14 shots at the net to Canisius’ seven, which head coach Dave Clarke attributes to the style of play he encourages. 

“You gotta play forward, think forward, run forward, press forward, not let them in,” Clarke said.

While Quinnipiac took the three opportunities given, Canisius used its fast playmaking ability and skilled footwork to get through the first 45 minutes unscathed. It was the second half that brought trouble for the Golden Griffins. 

Things looked quite the opposite for Quinnipiac. It maintained the dominant defense that sent it to three-straight conference championships, limiting Canisius’ ability to generate offensive opportunities with high pressure.

On rushes in the Bobcats’ defensive zone, graduate student goaltender Sofia Lospinoso was stellar. Whether it was throwing her body out to swat the ball away with a slide tackle or her clears down the field, Lospinoso held down the fort for her team.

“We had to match that intensity up there,” Clarke said.“We wanted to get in their faces, win the tackles in the 50/50, win the battles and then let our quality on the ball.”

Going into the second half scoreless, the Bobcats were prepared to bring their all to the turf.

“We knew that we had momentum going,” graduate student forward Courtney Chochol said. “We came out hard, and we knew that they were tired and that’s going to kick in eventually.”

Chochol got the Bobcats on the board first, firing a rocket from outside the box to the right corner, just far enough out of reach for Canisius senior goaltender Jordan Spencer. 

Quinnipiac came alive after that initial goal — specifically senior midfielder Aisling Spillane. The Dublin, Ireland native continued her scoring streak from the quarterfinals against Iona and netted two more in the Bobcats’ victory.

Despite a two-goal deficit, Canisius did not back down — prompting aggressive and high-intensity play throughout. Each team registered 11 fouls and two yellow cards. But for the Golden Griffins, getting emotional didn’t change the course of the match. 

“We played our game and I don’t think anyone could beat us when we play our game,” Spillane said. 

Quinnipiac will face off in the MAAC championship on Nov. 10 with its opponent, location and time TBA.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Featured
Rebecca Collins
ASMR: The strange appeal of brain tingles
Sophomore goaltender Matej Marinov has a 2-1 record on the season, starting two games and appearing in a third.
Matej Marinov’s adjustment to American culture
Ethel Cain's second studio album, "Perverts," is set to be released on Jan. 8.
'Punish' by Ethel Cain is a reward for fans
Sophomore forward Akintola Akinniyi at Army West Point.
Akintola Akinniyi’s path to Quinnipiac
Junior forward Amarri Monroe shoots from beyond the arc in a 88-62 loss against Yale on Nov. 4.
Quinnipiac drops first game to Yale 86-62
From left: freshman guard Gal Reviv, sophomore guard Karson Martin, senior guard Jackie Grisdale and senior forward Grace LaBarge stand at the foul line on Oct. 26 against SCSU.
Bobcats surge in second half, defeats Holy Cross 78-74 in season opener
More in Soccer
Senior midfielder Aisling Spillane celebrates after scoring in the MAAC quarterfinals against Iona on Nov. 3.
Women's soccer shuts out Iona 1-0, advances to MAAC semifinals
Junior defender João Pinto celebrates after scoring a goal in a 2-1 loss against St. Bonaventure on Sept. 9.
Monteserin plays hero in Quinnipiac’s 1-0 win over Niagara
Junior defender Madison Alves chases the ball against Niagara on Oct. 5.
Women’s soccer falls 2-0 to Fairfield, gives up MAAC regular season title
Women’s soccer huddles before a 1-0 win against Siena on Sept. 21.
Leadership carrying women’s soccer into postseason
Senior midfielder Noe Cabezas prepares to take a free kick against St. Bonaventure on Oct. 17.
Men's soccer falls to Manhattan
Sophomore midfielder Anna Bean prepares to throw the ball in against Sacred Heart on Sept. 7.
Women's soccer back in win column after bout with Mount St. Mary's
More in Sports
Senior opposite Alexandra Tennon and junior setter Damla Gunes celebrate in a match against Fairfield on Nov. 3.
Quinnipiac scrapes out 3-2 win over reigning MAAC champion Fairfield
Quinnipiac celebrates its third MAAC championship in a row on Nov. 2.
Women’s cross country captures MAAC three-peat
Graduate student forward Paul Otieno dribbles the ball against Albertus Magnus on Oct. 30.
Men's basketball defeats Albertus Magnus in exhibition matchup
Graduate student defender Maddy Samoskevich takes a shot from the point in a 4-1 win against Syracuse on Oct. 19.
From defender to center: Maddy Samoskevich’s graduate season is unlike most
Head coach Tom Pecora huddles with his team during a timeout in a 76-52 win against Canisius in the MAAC quarterfinals on March 13.
Men's basketball season preview
Quinnipiac volleyball celebrates a point in a five-set loss against Saint Peter's on Sept. 29.
Volleyball solidifies position as MAAC contender with weekend sweep