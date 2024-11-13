‘Time Cut’ is the newer and worse version of ‘Totally Killer’

The killer in “Time Cut” is revealed to be a future version of Quinn, Summer’s classmate who has been helping Lucy since she arrived in the past. Lucy’s arrival in 2003 creates two timelines — one in which Quinn becomes a killer and one in which he doesn’t, thanks to his friendship with her. Although they now exist in a timeline where he isn’t a killer, the future Quinn travels back in time and kills Summer’s friends for bullying him. He tries to kill Lucy after he is unmasked, but she gets the upper hand and kills him.

In the end, Lucy has to stay in 2003 after preventing Summer’s death, because there would be no reason for her parents to have her in the future. It’s definitely a happy ending, but it seems a little too convenient to me how quickly Lucy decides to give up her original life and ignores the complication that she has no real identity in 2003. In “Totally Killer” there are actually two killers. The original one was a classmate of Pam’s who wanted revenge on her friends for bullying his girlfriend and causing her to drive drunk. The second killer who murders adult Pam is the host of a true-crime podcast looking for fresh material. He follows Jamie back in time to kill her and protect his secret, but she ends up killing him. Jamie then travels back to the present, where her mom is now alive and there have been some changes in her life, most notably a new older brother named Jamie (her name is now Colette). This ending felt more satisfying to me because she had to experience the effects of time traveling when she returned to her original life. I am not the only one who preferred “Totally Killer” as it scored 87% on Rotten Tomatoes to become “Certified Fresh” and 6.5/10 on IMDb while “Time Cut” only earned 28% on Rotten Tomatoes and 5/10 on IMDb.