Quinnipiac administrators cut the ribbon of the new South Quad

“When you combine courage and ambition unleashed, it’s a lethal combination and this is what you’re witnessing,” Chairman of the Board of Trustees Chuck Saia said at the May 1 ribbon cutting. “It’s ambition unleashed.”

Administrators, faculty and students gathered on the new South Quad for the ribbon cutting of the new School of Business and The SITE, Thursday at noon.

The team of numerous members built over 200,000 square feet of new academic space.

After the new residence hall, The Grove, the new schools are the next steps in the respacing plan for the Mount Carmel Campus. They are the first stand alone buildings on the campus since the early 1990s.

“Through these buildings, we are preparing our students for 21st century careers, fostering community, connectedness and a sustainable environment,” President Judy Olian said.

Remarks were given by Olian, Provost Debra Lebowitz and Saia.

Olian presented the plan to Vice President for Facilities and Capital Planning Salvatore Filardi, with her vision to complete both buildings in three years.

“Wayback when on the timing, when I said, Sal, we’re going to do this in three years, he thought I was nuts in truth,” Olian said. “But they did it, he and his team, so thank you, Sal.”

In Saia’s remarks, on behalf of the Board of Trustees, he dedicated the courtyard in between both buildings to Olian and her husband Peter Liberti.

“The courtyard stands as a testament to your dedication, hard work and unwavering commitment,” Saia said.

Inside the new School of Business, the lobby is dedicated to Board of Trustees member Brett Amendola and his family.

“Thanks to Brett’s support, we are able to enhance our facilities and provide such a welcoming space for all who enter our new school of business,” Olian said.

Alongside Olian, Lebowitz, Saia, Filardi and Chief Experience Officer Tom Ellett, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences Adam Roth, Dean of the School of Nursing Larry Slater and Interim Dean of the School of Health Sciences Jeff A. McCubbin cut the ribbon for The SITE.

Following the first cutting, Dean of the School of Business Holly Raider, joined Olian, Lebowitz, Saia, Filardi and Ellett to cut the ribbon of the new School of Business.

Both buildings are not yet open to students.