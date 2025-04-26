The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
Categories:

Women’s lacrosse defeats Sacred Heart 16-11, advancing to the second round of MAAC Tournament

Claire Frankland, Sports Editor
April 25, 2025
Tyler Mignault
Quinnipiac celebrating after scoring against Sacred Heart on March 29.

After missing the postseason with a 1-8 conference record during the 2023 campaign, Quinnipiac women’s lacrosse made its return to the MAAC Tournament, beating Sacred Heart in the opening round 16-11.

Both teams entered the matchup with the same conference record, 4-4, with Sacred Heart given the No. 6 seed, while Quinnipiac was given the No. 7 seed. The two MAAC rivals faced off earlier in the season, with the Pioneers walking away with a 14-11 win on the Bobcats’ Senior Day.

“We came for revenge,” junior attacker Mia Delmond said to ESPN+.

For the opening half of the first, the Bobcats and Pioneers played a very back-and-forth game.

Sacred Heart scored, then Quinnipiac, then Sacred Heart, then Quinnipiac. 

Sacred Heart struck first with a 1-0 lead over the Bobcats, before Delmond netted the first goal of the game for the Bobcats with a feed from senior attacker Abby Wise to beat Pioneers’ senior goaltender Lisa Martin on her right side.

However, Quinnipiac found the momentum needed to give itself its first lead of the game, scoring two goals back to back from Wise and junior attacker Cate Bendowski. 

And Quinnipiac capitalized on this momentum. 

Despite the Pioneers’ six-man-up opportunities, the Bobcats played lockdown defense, preventing a Pioneer lead and generating more offensive opportunities.

Quinnipiac went into the second quarter strong, going on a four-goal streak to put itself ahead of Sacred Heart 9-6, before a defensively strong third quarter only allowed the Pioneers to score one goal.

Freshman goaltender Shannon Alden stood tall in the net for the Bobcats, making five saves in all 60 minutes of action. 

From that point on, the Pioneers were unable to dig themselves out of that deficit, while Quinnipiac continued to ride its wave of energy. 

“We wanted to put our foot on the gas and just never look back,” head coach Jordan Christopher said to ESPN+. “We have been in that position before already, with them, we didn’t want to give them any oxygen for the second half, so we came out, executed our game plan and played to win.”

The Bobcats went on two more back-to-back goal streaks, ending the game with three straight goals to secure the victory.

On the field, the upperclassmen stepped it up for their first time all 60 minutes of play, being back in the MAAC Tournament since 2023. 

“They followed through on our game plan and they played full heart for sixty minutes,” Christopher said to ESPN+.

Delmond put on an offensive show for the Bobcats, finishing with five goals and one assist. 

“This one in particular [Mia Delmond] gave us that fight right away, and I think it just carried over to everyone,” Christopher said to ESPN+. 

Wise also had a strong offensive showing for Quinnipiac with three goals and two assists.

Quinnipiac will face off against No. 3 Siena in the MAAC Second Round in Loudonville, NY. Faceoff is set for noon.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Featured
Freshman Brendan Johnson and Freshman Nick Smith taking the field versus Iona on Mar. 29th, 2025.
Men’s lacrosse upsets Canisius 12-10, moves on to second round of MAAC Tournament
Acrobatics & Tumbling celebrates after beating Iona in the NCATA Semifinals. (Courtesy of Quinnipiac Athletics)
Acrobatics & Tumbling advances to NCATA Semifinals, beating Iona in the quarterfinals
Photos: Tyler Mignault and George Maddaloni and Courtesy of Quinnipiac Athletics Photo Illustration: Tyler Mignault
Quinnipiac Chronicle 2024-25 Sports Awards
Quinnipiac women's golf is heading back to the NCAA Tournament, competing in the Gold Canyon Regionals. (Courtesy of Quinnipiac Athletics)
Women’s golf set to compete in Gold Canyon Regionals
Senior attack Abby Wise scores a goal against SHU on Mar. 29th, 2025.
Women’s lacrosse makes playoffs after bounce-back season
Quinnipiac baseball sits in range to set a program record in MAAC wins.
Baseball slugging its way into contention
More in Lacrosse
Joe Andruzzi plays with Tommy Andruzzi during family day during the 2004 Super Bowl. (Courtesy of Joe Andruzzi)
Tommy Andruzzi is carving his own path on the lacrosse field
Freshman goalkeeper Shannon Alden earns No. 9 on the Inside Lacrosse Women 2025 Freshman Impact Top 10 March 19.
Shannon Alden steps into the spotlight and the cage
Freshman midfielder Emma Miller-Ayala (left) and junior midfielder Alex Miller are siblings on women's lacrosse and men's soccer.
The story behind the newest sibling duo at Quinnipiac
Bobcats joined by Hamden Youth Lacrosse players during the national anthem March 29.
Men’s Lacrosse on the brink of missing the postseason
Sophomore attacker Nate Watson scores his 18 goal of the season against Iona, leading the team in goals.
Bobcats can’t stop the bleeding, lose third straight
Freshman defense Joe Konesco stays in front of his man in a 18-10 loss against Bryant on Feb. 22.
Bobcats drop second straight in last second loss to Manhattan
More in Sports
Quinnipiac golf captures its fourth MAAC title in five years. (Courtesy of Quinnipiac Athletics)
Quinnipiac golf captures the MAAC Title, heads to Regionals for the first time since 2023
Quinnipiac women's tennis captures its 10th regular season title since moving to the conference in the 2013-2014 season.
Both tennis teams named MAAC Regular Season Champions
Quinnipiac forward Alexis Reyes will continue his basketball career overseas with the Reales De La Vega.
Alexis Reyes drafted to pro league
Sophomore Samantha Galantini lowest score of the spring season is 16-over-par. (Courtesy of Quinnipiac Athletics)
Golf ready to prove its top ranking in MAAC Championship
Quinnipiac track and field looks to capture its first MAAC title since joining the conference in 2013. (Courtesy of Quinnipiac Athletics)
Track & Field thriving on team culture in outdoor season
Photos courtesy of Quinnipiac Athletics/ Wikimedia Commons
Men’s tennis internationally bonded
About the Contributors
Claire Frankland
Claire Frankland, Sports Editor
Tyler Mignault
Tyler Mignault, Creative Director