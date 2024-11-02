Monteserin plays hero in Quinnipiac’s 1-0 defeat over Niagara

Quinnipiac men’s soccer kept their playoff hopes alive on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Niagara.

In the opening half of play, Quinnipiac appeared to struggle to get the game moving offensively. It would maintain long periods of possession and were called for five offsides in the first 45 minutes alone, while also hitting just two shots on net.

On the flip side, Niagara played a chippy and harsh game, being called for five fouls and four individual players being assessed yellow cards.

Neither team managed to score in the first half.

Frustration built up in the second, as two Quinnipiac players, sophomore defender Jacob Garrigues and freshman midfielder Sivert Ryssdalsnes were assessed yellow cards early, alongside two more yellows for Niagara.

In the 66th minute of the game, freshman forward Andrew Montesarin subbed on. Neither team had been able to find the back of the net yet. 13 minutes later, Montesarin got hold of the ball, shot and scored his first collegiate goal to put Quinnipiac up 1-0. It was a milestone for the rookie, but it was also the deciding factor in Saturday’s game.

But the match would not end clean as Niagara junior forward Robert Woods was assessed a red card and ejected after a scuffle with a Quinnipiac player. In addition to this first red, following the final whistle, Niagara senior back Mick Bastiaenen was also assessed a red card.

Holding Niagara scoreless, Junior goalkeeper Karl Netzell notched his fourth clean sheet for the season making five saves. The Bobcats outshot the Purple Eagles 17-10.

The victory marks a three-game winning streak for the Bobcats against the Purple Eagles, but most importantly it has helped bolster the Bobcats’ chances at the conference playoffs..

To qualify for the MAAC Tournament, a team must place top eight in the conference. Today’s win pushed Quinnipiac into the No. 9 slot. It sits just behind Fairfield, who despite being tied with Quinnipiac in points, remains ahead of the Bobcats with a higher conference win percentage.

Quinnipiac will take on Fairfield at home on Nov. 6 in what could be its last game of the season. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.