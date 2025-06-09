Quinnipiac men’s basketball offseason tracker

After securing back-to-back No. 1 seeds in the MAAC and failing to win the conference both times, it was clear Quinnipiac men’s basketball would see some offseason changes.

Some were within the team’s control; however, most of the squad has departed via the transfer portal, forcing the Bobcats to regroup and rebuild in a short period of time.

But it’s not a complete rebuild for Quinnipiac, as one decision completely changed the trajectory of the Bobcats’ 2025 season.

From offseason additions and bittersweet departures, here is all the player movement from Quinnipiac after the MAAC tournament.

Key Returners:

Amarri Monroe

One of the best two-way players in the conference, junior forward Amarri Monroe was almost certain to depart Hamden following Quinnipiac’s MAAC semifinals loss to Iona.

The MAAC Player of the Year entered the transfer portal on March 21, receiving serious offers from contending teams in the NCAA, including Rutgers, Kentucky and UConn, who won back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024. According to David Borges of CT Insider, Monroe considered leaving Hamden for Rutgers, but ultimately decided to stay.

The Newburgh, New York native wants to finish the job, and his return to Hamden makes that task a lot easier for Quinnipiac.

“I came back because of my love for this program, this team, this community, it’s more than basketball to me,” Monroe wrote via X. “They gave me a home when everyone forgot about me. I’m sticking with the people who helped me find myself again.”

Monroe averaged 18.1 PPG and 9.1 RPG. If it’s even possible for the star forward to take another leap offensively, there’s no telling what the Bobcats can achieve.

Jaden Zimmerman

A key contributor during Quinnipiac’s run to the MAAC semifinals last season, everyone in M&T Bank Arena let out a sigh of relief when the program announced freshman guard Jaden Zimmerman would be staying in Hamden for another season. The Bobcats locked up the MAAC All-Rookie honoree before he could enter the transfer portal, and it looks to be a move that will pay dividends down the road, with Monroe by his side.

During his first season in Hamden, Zimmerman averaged 11 PPG and 2.1 RPG, a great start that the Bronx native can look to build off of during his second campaign.

Departures:

Paul Otieno

Serving as the anchor down low for three years in Hamden, graduate student forward Paul Otieno became a better player every year for the Bobcats. But the 6-foot-8 big forward won’t be staying with Quinnipiac for his final collegiate season, instead opting for Saint Louis University.

“Quinnipiac has been a special part of my journey,” Otieno wrote via Instagram. “And I’m grateful for the experiences, friendships, and growth I’ve had over the past 3 years.”

Not only was Otieno a threat from the post, but during the latter half of his career in Hamden, he developed a three-point shot that could change the momentum of any given game. During his final year as a Bobcat, Otieno averaged 13 PPG, 8.6 RPG, shot an efficient 58.5% from the field and 37.5% from three.

Despite the major loss for Quinnipiac, it may be the perfect time for a changing of the guard for the anchor of the low post. Sophomore forward Spence Wewe will look to fill the big shoes of Otieno with his even larger 7-foot frame.

Khaden Bennett

After struggling for any form of consistency during his freshman campaign, sophomore guard Khaden Bennett came out of the gates guns blazing during his second season in Hamden. The Grand Prairie, Texas native increased his scoring tenfold during his sophomore stint, averaging 10.3 PPG and 4.3 RPG while starting in 20 games for the Bobcats.

Bennett will continue his college career at Wyoming, a move he announced on April 17. Quinnipiac will need to replace Bennett’s ability to drive to the basket, as it was something the team relied on when the shots weren’t falling from Monroe or Otieno.

Doug Young

A key bench player for the Bobcats, senior guard Doug Young served as the primary backup option at point guard during his final year at Quinnipiac. The Houston native averaged 5.4 PPG on 39.5% shooting, serving as a spark plug off the bench when things weren’t clicking with the starting lineup.

Young most notably gave Iona trouble all season long, increasing his scoring average to 11 points during the three outings the guard faced off against the Gaels. Young had season highs in steals, field goals made and three point field goals made in games against Iona.

Young made a predictable move back home for his final collegiate season, Young will suit up for Prairie View A&M this fall, where he looks to find more consistency at his position.

Savion Lewis

It was something everyone knew before the season was over. Graduate student guard Savion Lewis announced prior to the start of the MAAC Tournament that he would not return to Quinnipiac the following year and that season would be his final as a collegiate athlete.

The former All-MAAC point guard finished his career as Quinnipiac’s Division I all-time leader in assists (590) and will look this summer to play professional basketball. Lewis has stated that he wants to become a basketball coach one day.

“He’s gonna be a hell of a coach,” head coach Tom Pecora said on March 14. “I keep trying to talk him out of it.”

Already accomplishing so much at Quinnipiac, it didn’t make much sense for Lewis to return to Hamden. He had already been with the Bobcats for seven years, and if he’s going to play overseas, now is the time to explore those opportunities.

During his final year as a Bobcat, Lewis averaged 5.5 PPG and a conference-leading 6.3 APG.

Ryan Mabrey

Junior guard Ryan Mabrey began the season as Quinnipiac’s starting shooting guard. But after inconsistent play, he completely fell out of the rotation. So it made sense for the talented three-point shooter to look for other opportunities if he wasn’t going to get playing time in Hamden.

Mabrey transferred to Maine, where he’ll look to regain his streaky shooting ability that made him such a threat with Miami University.

Alexis Reyes

Like Lewis, Reyes graduated from Quinnipiac in May and his collegiate career has come to an end. But the forward is not done playing basketball, as the Roxbury, Massachusetts native was the seventh overall pick in the LNB draft. Reyes was selected by Reales De La Vega, a professional team located in the Dominican Republic.

Richie Springs

Springs walked across the stage with some of his fellow teammates on graduation day, as the big man is out of eligibility and graduated from Quinnipiac.

The former UConn transfer finished his final season with the Bobcats, averaging 1.6 PPG and 1.4 RPG.

Quinn Guth

The walk-on guard is out of NCAA eligibility and graduated from Quinnipiac in May. Guth played in nine games during the 2024 season, starting in one outing as a Bobcat.

It’s also worthy to note Quinnipiac lost out on JUCO transfer Lateef Patrick Jr. (Trinidad State) who decommitted from the Bobcats in April. He would later commit to Stephen F. Austin.

Recruits:

Jayden Reid

As a towering six-foot-nine forward, Reid possesses the attributes that coaches desperately look to acquire at the next level. The three-star recruit is an excellent defender who can not only drain shots but also create them for others.

“Jayden is an extremely skilled forward who is just scratching the surface with his potential,” Pecora said in a press release. “He can really dribble, pass, and shoot for a player his size, and we can’t wait to help him reach his full potential.”

Reid spent his senior year at Westminster School, where he averaged 14.5 PPG, 10 RPG and 4 APG.

Tai Turnage

With the departures of Lewis and Bennett, Quinnipiac gains some much-needed depth at the point guard position. Turnage, who spent his high school career at St. Richmond, has the ability to be an explosive player at the collegiate level.

Despite his 6-foot frame, the Bronx native is an efficient jump shooter who excels as a playmaker. With percentages of 44% from the field and 39% from three, Quinnipiac lands an excellent three-point shooter, after coming off a season where the three-ball was an afterthought in the offensive game plan.

Keith McKnight

McKnight is another standout defender from the Bobcats’ 2025 recruiting class. Hailing from Teaneck, New Jersey, McKnight doesn’t shoot from beyond-the-arc that much, but his shotmaking from inside the perimeter is too good to pass up on.

McKnight averaged 13 PPG during his final season at Hudson Catholic and ranked as the sixth best player out of New Jersey for his recruiting class.

Sam Osayi

Osayi looks to make an instant impact on Quinnipiac’s backcourt. Honored with the NEBL Co-Defensive Player of the Year and the 2025 Power 5 AAA Defensive Player of the Year, Osayi is an intriguing addition to a talented yet unproven backcourt.

“We are thrilled to finalize our recruiting class with the addition of Sam,” Pecora said in a press release. “He is an extremely athletic forward that plays hard and is all about winning. He will fit in well with our group heading into the 2025-26 season.”

The Benin City, Nigeria native ranked as the fourth best prospect from Connecticut by NERR.

Christopher Skenderi

Skenderi is the latest player to commit to the Bobcats. The forward hails from Little Neck, New York, bringing some depth and versatility to Quinnipiac’s roster of forwards. Skenderi spent his senior year at Avon Old Farms in Avon, Connecticut and played AAU with Riverside Select.

Skenderi could be described as a raw project that could be redshirted his freshman year. But his ability on defense and talent from beyond-the-arc showcases his potential

The forward already has connections to Quinnipiac, his sister Cynthia just finished her second year on the volleyball team.

Transfers:

Asim Jones

Jones showcased his potential during his first year of Division I basketball at FIU last season. The guard averaged 9.3 PPG, 2.4 RPG and dished out 2.2 APG for the Panthers en route to an appearance in the second round of the CUSA Tournament against Jacksonville State.

“Asim is an athletic guard who can score, facilitate, and defend at a high level,” Pecora said in a press release. “He will immediately improve our team on the floor.”

Nate Guerengomba

Guerengomba comes to Hamden after spending the prior season with UMass. With the Minutemen, Guerengomba averaged 2.6 PPG and 1.2 RPG.

But the most intriguing aspect of Gurengomba is that he played high school ball with Monroe at South Kent. So the two Bobcats have pre-existing chemistry, and while it remains to be seen if it could translate to the collegiate level, it’s always nice to have some proper experience.

“Nate is a versatile guard that can affect the game in many different ways,” Pecora said in a press release. “We’re excited for him to arrive on campus this summer.”

And affect the game in a multitude of ways he can, Gueregomba can drive to the rim, shoot the ball from three and is an excellent free throw shooter. During his lone season at UMass, the 6-foot-four guard shot 91.2% from the charity stripe.