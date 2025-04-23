Quinnipiac Chronicle 2024-25 Sports Awards

With the publication of the final print issue of the 2024-25 year, the Quinnipiac Chronicle Sports Staff voted their picks for the 10 annual awards given to Quinnipiac Athletics athletes, coaches and teams, for their performances during their respective seasons.

The awards are as follows: men’s most valuable player, women’s most valuable player, men’s best newcomer, women’s best newcomer, men’s most improved, women’s most improved, men’s coach of the year, women’s coach of the year, men’s team of the year and women’s team of the year.

Men’s MVP: Amarri Monroe

Junior forward Amarri Monroe led the Bobcats in points, averaging 18.1 PPG during the 2024-25 campaign. Monroe led the Bobcats to their second consecutive MAAC regular season championship. The forward was named the MAAC Player of the Year, and despite entering the transfer portal, has decided to stay in Hamden for his senior season.

Women’s MVP: Gal Raviv

During her first collegiate season, freshman guard Gal Raviv took the MAAC by storm, being named the MAAC Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year. Raviv averaged 17.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists, while leading the Bobcats to the MAAC Championship for the first time since winning the title in 2018-19.

Men’s Best Newcomer: Jaden Zimmerman

The Bronx, New York, native made a statement in his first season in Hamden, appearing in all 33 games for Quinnipiac. The freshman guard was named to the MAAC All-Rookie Team, averaging 11 points PPG and hitting 34.7% of hit shots from beyond-the-arc, the second highest on the team.

Women’s Best Newcomer: Elena Giacomini

The graduate student opposite was named the 2024 MAAC Player of the Year, the first player in program history to be awarded the title. In her lone season in Hamden, the Italy native recorded 486 kills and led the Bobcats to the MAAC finals.

Men’s Most Improved: Matej Marinov

In his second season in Hamden, the Nitra, Slovakia native started in 15 games for the Bobcats. The sophomore goaltender ended the season with a 1.75 goals against average and a .928 save percentage for a record of 12-3 in the crease.

Women’s Most Improved: Karson Martin

The Woodstock, Georgia native saw improvements on the court in her second season in Hamden. The sophomore guard started in 32 games for the Bobcats, recording 9.8 PPG with 39 three pointers compared to last season’s 23.

Men’s Coach of the Year: Tom Pecora

In his second season as head coach of men’s basketball, it was deja vu for Tom Pecora, with his Bobcats going 15-5 in the MAAC, winning their second consecutive regular season title. Pecora led the Bobcats to the MAAC Semifinals, ultimately falling 81-73 to Iona on a blank.

Women’s Coach of the Year: Tricia Fabbri

Tricia Fabbri has commanded women’s basketball for 30 years at Quinnipiac, coaching her 2024-25 Bobcats to an overall record of 28-5 and 18-2 in the conference. Fabbri led the Bobcats to the MAAC Championship, falling short of the title at the hands of the Fairfield Stags.

Men’s Team of the Year: Basketball

Men’s Basketball finished its 2024-25 campaign going 20-13 overall and 15-5 in the conference, winning its second consecutive MAAC regular season title. The Bobcats’ drive and grind shone through their struggles, coming back in games when it mattered, making a statement in the MAAC.

Women’s Team of the Year: Basketball

Women’s Basketball had its best season since 2018-19, with a 28-5 overall record and going 18-2 in the MAAC. The Bobcats came out the gates hot, winning their first seven straight, before falling to a tough Miami team in overtime fashion. The Bobcats then finished non-conference play and opened up conference play on a nine game hot streak.