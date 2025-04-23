The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
Categories:

Quinnipiac Chronicle 2024-25 Sports Awards

Chronicle Sports Staff
April 23, 2025
Photos: Tyler Mignault and George Maddaloni and Courtesy of Quinnipiac Athletics Photo Illustration: Tyler Mignault

With the publication of the final print issue of the 2024-25 year, the Quinnipiac Chronicle Sports Staff voted their picks for the 10 annual awards given to Quinnipiac Athletics athletes, coaches and teams, for their performances during their respective seasons.

The awards are as follows: men’s most valuable player, women’s most valuable player, men’s best newcomer, women’s best newcomer, men’s most improved, women’s most improved, men’s coach of the year, women’s coach of the year, men’s team of the year and women’s team of the year.

Men’s MVP: Amarri Monroe

Junior forward Amarri Monroe led the Bobcats in points, averaging 18.1 PPG during the 2024-25 campaign. Monroe led the Bobcats to their second consecutive MAAC regular season championship. The forward was named the MAAC Player of the Year, and despite entering the transfer portal, has decided to stay in Hamden for his senior season.

Junior forward Amarri Monroe will return to Hamden for his senior season, despite joining the transfer portal. (Tyler Rinko)

Women’s MVP: Gal Raviv

During her first collegiate season, freshman guard Gal Raviv took the MAAC by storm, being named the MAAC Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year. Raviv averaged 17.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists, while leading the Bobcats to the MAAC Championship for the first time since winning the title in 2018-19.

Freshman guard Gal Raviv drives the basket against Sacred Heart on Feb. 13. (Tyler Mignault)

Men’s Best Newcomer: Jaden Zimmerman

The Bronx, New York, native made a statement in his first season in Hamden, appearing in all 33 games for Quinnipiac. The freshman guard was named to the MAAC All-Rookie Team, averaging 11 points PPG and hitting 34.7% of hit shots from beyond-the-arc, the second highest on the team.

Freshman guard Jaden Zimmerman handles the ball against Fairfield on Jan. 31. (Tyler Mignault)

Women’s Best Newcomer: Elena Giacomini

The graduate student opposite was named the 2024 MAAC Player of the Year, the first player in program history to be awarded the title. In her lone season in Hamden, the Italy native recorded 486 kills and led the Bobcats to the MAAC finals.

Graduate student opposite Elena Giacomini celebrates against Dartmouth on Sep. 21. (Tyler Rinko)

Men’s Most Improved: Matej Marinov

In his second season in Hamden, the Nitra, Slovakia native started in 15 games for the Bobcats. The sophomore goaltender ended the season with a 1.75 goals against average and a .928 save percentage for a record of 12-3 in the crease.

Sophomore goaltender Matej Marinov watches the puck from the crease against St. Lawrence on Feb. 7. (Tripp Menhall)

Women’s Most Improved: Karson Martin

The Woodstock, Georgia native saw improvements on the court in her second season in Hamden. The sophomore guard started in 32 games for the Bobcats, recording 9.8 PPG with 39 three pointers compared to last season’s 23.

Quinnipiac sophomore guard Karson Martin rushes towards the paint during the Bobcats’ 71-47 victory over Sacred Heart on Feb. 13. (George Maddaloni)

Men’s Coach of the Year: Tom Pecora

In his second season as head coach of men’s basketball, it was deja vu for Tom Pecora, with his Bobcats going 15-5 in the MAAC, winning their second consecutive regular season title. Pecora led the Bobcats to the MAAC Semifinals, ultimately falling 81-73 to Iona on a blank.

Men’s basketball head coach Tom Pecora talks to the ESPN broadcast during MAAC Quarterfinals against Rider on March 12. (George Maddaloni)

Women’s Coach of the Year: Tricia Fabbri

Tricia Fabbri has commanded women’s basketball for 30 years at Quinnipiac, coaching her 2024-25 Bobcats to an overall record of 28-5 and 18-2 in the conference. Fabbri led the Bobcats to the MAAC Championship, falling short of the title at the hands of the Fairfield Stags.

Tricia Fabbri talks to freshman guard Gal Raviv. (Courtesy of Quinnipiac Athletics)

Men’s Team of the Year: Basketball

Men’s Basketball finished its 2024-25 campaign going 20-13 overall and 15-5 in the conference, winning its second consecutive MAAC regular season title. The Bobcats’ drive and grind shone through their struggles, coming back in games when it mattered, making a statement in the MAAC.

Men’s basketball huddles together against Yale on Nov. 4. (Tyler Rinko)

Women’s Team of the Year: Basketball

Women’s Basketball had its best season since 2018-19, with a 28-5 overall record and going 18-2 in the MAAC. The Bobcats came out the gates hot, winning their first seven straight, before falling to a tough Miami team in overtime fashion. The Bobcats then finished non-conference play and opened up conference play on a nine game hot streak.

Bobcats cheer on their teammates against Cornell on Nov. 23. (Tyler Rinko)
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Featured
Freshman Brendan Johnson and Freshman Nick Smith taking the field versus Iona on Mar. 29th, 2025.
Men’s lacrosse upsets Canisius 12-10, moves on to second round of MAAC Tournament
Quinnipiac celebrating after scoring against Sacred Heart on March 29.
Women’s lacrosse defeats Sacred Heart 16-11, advancing to the second round of MAAC Tournament
Acrobatics & Tumbling celebrates after beating Iona in the NCATA Semifinals. (Courtesy of Quinnipiac Athletics)
Acrobatics & Tumbling advances to NCATA Semifinals, beating Iona in the quarterfinals
Quinnipiac women's golf is heading back to the NCAA Tournament, competing in the Gold Canyon Regionals. (Courtesy of Quinnipiac Athletics)
Women’s golf set to compete in Gold Canyon Regionals
Senior attack Abby Wise scores a goal against SHU on Mar. 29th, 2025.
Women’s lacrosse makes playoffs after bounce-back season
Quinnipiac baseball sits in range to set a program record in MAAC wins.
Baseball slugging its way into contention
More in Sports
Quinnipiac golf captures its fourth MAAC title in five years. (Courtesy of Quinnipiac Athletics)
Quinnipiac golf captures the MAAC Title, heads to Regionals for the first time since 2023
Quinnipiac women's tennis captures its 10th regular season title since moving to the conference in the 2013-2014 season.
Both tennis teams named MAAC Regular Season Champions
Quinnipiac forward Alexis Reyes will continue his basketball career overseas with the Reales De La Vega.
Alexis Reyes drafted to pro league
Joe Andruzzi plays with Tommy Andruzzi during family day during the 2004 Super Bowl. (Courtesy of Joe Andruzzi)
Tommy Andruzzi is carving his own path on the lacrosse field
Sophomore Samantha Galantini lowest score of the spring season is 16-over-par. (Courtesy of Quinnipiac Athletics)
Golf ready to prove its top ranking in MAAC Championship
Quinnipiac track and field looks to capture its first MAAC title since joining the conference in 2013. (Courtesy of Quinnipiac Athletics)
Track & Field thriving on team culture in outdoor season
About the Contributors
Tyler Mignault
Tyler Mignault, Creative Director
Tripp Menhall
Tripp Menhall, Creative Director