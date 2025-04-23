The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

Women’s golf set to compete in Gold Canyon Regionals

Claire Frankland, Sports Editor
April 23, 2025
Quinnipiac women’s golf is heading back to the NCAA Tournament, competing in the Gold Canyon Regionals. (Courtesy of Quinnipiac Athletics)

Quinnipiac women’s golf will compete in the Gold Canyon Regionals in Arizona, as the No. 12 seed, as announced at Wednesday’s Selection Show.

The Bobcats will compete against Oregon University, Arizona State University, Auburn University, Mississippi State University, Oklahoma State University, University of California, Virginia Tech University, San Jose State University, Sacramento State University, California State University Fullerton and the United States Naval Academy.

“The experience for them will be huge,” head coach John O’Connor said. “It’ll make playing the tournaments that we play on the East Coast seem simple and not so challenging,” O’Connor said. “Hopefully, they feel confident and they want to perform well and bring that back to next season.” 

Coming off their MAAC Title, the Bobcats look to perform strong in the NCAA Tournament. Quinnipiac’s last trip to the NCAA Regionals was during its 2023 campaign, where the Bobcats placed last in all three rounds. 

“I think there’s a little bit of a different standard now, because we’re playing with these teams who are nationally recognized after winning the conference,” sophomore Samantha Galantini said.

In the MAAC Championships, Galantini, freshman Sophia Fujita, Marisa Flores and Vaidehi Shah and senior Fuge Zhang represented the Bobcats, with junior Sandhya Vaikuntam serving as a sub. Going into Regionals, O’Connor looks to keep a similar lineup.

“I might make a change, switch to people around, but it’s going to be the same five are going to be competing,” O’Connor said. 

The Grand Canyon Regionals will take place from May 5 to May 7.

