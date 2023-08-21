The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Tyrese Williams 23 inked a pro contract with Slovakias BC Karmárno in July.

After lengthy Quinnipiac tenure, Tyrese Williams’ basketball journey leads him to Slovakia

2
Shuttle Shuffle: Quinnipiac overhauls shuttle system, spends $100,000 relocating Mount Carmel stop

Shuttle Shuffle: Quinnipiac overhauls shuttle system, spends $100,000 relocating Mount Carmel stop

3
The Quinnipiac womens soccer team suffered a 3-0 shutout to Providence Sunday, the first scoreless effort since 10/15/22 against Iona.

Quinnipiac women’s soccer drops season opener in Providence, loses 3-0 to Friars

4
A spike in Quinnipiac Universitys enrollment led school officials to convert study lounges on the Mount Carmel Campus into overflow housing accommodations.

Housing shortage forces dozens of QU freshmen to live in common rooms

5
Travis Scotts UTOPIA debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the biggest of the year for a hip-hop album. (Frank Schwichtenberg/Wikimedia Commons)

After five years, Travis Scott finds a new sound with ‘UTOPIA’

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac women’s soccer drops season opener in Providence, loses 3-0 to Friars

Ethan Hurwitz, Sports Editor
August 20, 2023
The+Quinnipiac+womens+soccer+team+suffered+a+3-0+shutout+to+Providence+Sunday%2C+the+first+scoreless+effort+since+10%2F15%2F22+against+Iona.+
Ethan Hurwitz
The Quinnipiac women’s soccer team suffered a 3-0 shutout to Providence Sunday, the first scoreless effort since 10/15/22 against Iona.

PROVIDENCE, RI — It’s a new year and the defending MAAC champion Quinnipiac women’s soccer program was not its usual winning self. The Bobcats fell flat on the road against the Providence Friars, losing their season opener 3-0 Sunday evening.

“(It was a) Game of two halves for us,” head coach Dave Clarke said. “Passive in the first half, didn’t play the way we’ve trained … We’ve gone tougher with the schedule, give them a test.”

The game started off rough, both sides struggling to maintain possession consistently. If the hosts took control, a turnover would stop any rush in its track and vice versa for Quinnipiac.

The Friars’ best opportunity came in the eighth minute. On a picture-perfect cross, a diving stop from Bobcats’ senior goalkeeper Sofia Lospinoso was the only thing that kept the game scoreless.

But it was only scoreless for three more minutes, as Providence junior forward/midfielder Gillian Kenney found the loose ball in front and found twine for her first goal of the season and an early 1-0 lead.

Kenney then added another after the ball fell right to her feet in front of the Quinnipiac net in the 19th minute. The two goals by the Hanover, Massachusetts, native matched her goal total from 2022.

It was difficult for the visitors to create substantial chances. Any offensive threats created were thwarted by Providence. Stellar goalkeeping by freshman Ava Ripanti helped give the Friars their first victory against Quinnipiac since 2012.

A few scoring opportunities were generated by senior forward Courtney Chochol and graduate student forward Lily Schnieders. Both players were around Ripanti all night, but were unable to put it past her.

“We got in and started closing them down,” Clarke said. “You gotta jump on that … we changed formations a couple of times and that settled us down.”

With the second half came a brand-new Quinnipiac squad. Their passes were more crisp, the defense looked faster and the Friars offense seemed intimidated by the physicality. 

“The second half, they reacted.” Clarke said. “But they can’t keep reacting to me at halftime to start playing and matching the intensity. First half (was) not good enough, (the) second half was more than good enough.”

But that went away in a hurry. In the 73rd minute, a penalty allowed Providence senior forward Kyla Gallagher to step up to the dot for a chance to ice the game. One shot and one awkward bounce later, and the Friars’ lead extended to three. 

Despite the shutout defeat, there were some positives to take away. Clarke rotated his lineup often, allowing some of the reserves to get their legs under them. In what he called “an extension of the preseason,” Clarke made sure to emphasize that while these out-of-conference games are important, it’s the MAAC schedule that carries more weight. 

“Truthfully, the most important thing for us is the MAAC,” Clarke said. “We’re not gonna lose sight that it’s about winning the MAAC … If we lose a game (now), it better be about x, y and z and we learn from it.”

The Bobcats will look to bounce back and try to get into the win column when they return home on Aug. 27 to host Dartmouth in the home opener. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. in Hamden. 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
A Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was involved in a head-on collision with a Quinnipiac University dorm building Wednesday afternoon, as shown by a photo posted to the @QUBarstool Instagram account.
Pickup crashes into QU residence hall during move-in
A spike in Quinnipiac Universitys enrollment led school officials to convert study lounges on the Mount Carmel Campus into overflow housing accommodations.
Housing shortage forces dozens of QU freshmen to live in common rooms
Tyrese Williams 23 inked a pro contract with Slovakias BC Karmárno in July.
After lengthy Quinnipiac tenure, Tyrese Williams’ basketball journey leads him to Slovakia
Shuttle Shuffle: Quinnipiac overhauls shuttle system, spends $100,000 relocating Mount Carmel stop
Shuttle Shuffle: Quinnipiac overhauls shuttle system, spends $100,000 relocating Mount Carmel stop
JC Franconere committed to Quinnipiac after a junior season where he threw 41 strikeouts in 36 innings.
‘I’m excited to be a part of it’: Quinnipiac baseball commit JC Franconere has high expectations for himself
Quinnipiac Athletics officially announced its partnership with Opendorse on August 16.
Quinnipiac Athletics announces NIL marketplace for student-athletes
More in Soccer
Quinnipiac SAAC honored outstanding student-athletes during its fifth-annual event Friday night.
Quinnipiac SAAC announces 2022-23 Boomie Awards
Junior forward/midfielder Rebecca Cooke enters the transfer portal after leading the NCAA Division I with 22 goals last season.
NCAA scoring leader Rebecca Cooke enters transfer portal
Quinnipiac has won six MAAC championships (mens and womens soccer, volleyball, womens cross country, womens tennis, golf) and one national championship (mens hockey) thus far in 2022-23.
Quinnipiac Chronicle Sports Awards 2022-23
Travis Tellitocci named MAAC Commissioner
Travis Tellitocci named MAAC Commissioner
Sophomore forward/midfielder Sam McCann announced his commitment to George Mason after two seasons with Quinnipiac.
Bobcats’ championship core shrinks again as Sam McCann transfers to George Mason
Freshman midfielder Alexander Stjernegaard transfers to Marshall after a 21-point season for the Bobcats, including winning MAAC Rookie of the Year.
Alexander Stjernegaard transfers to Marshall
More in Sports
24 guard Samson Reilly told the Chronicle he officially committed to Quinnipiac on Aug. 3.
Quinnipiac commit Samson Reilly details his recruiting process, collegiate basketball aspirations
Brandyn Garcia spent three seasons with Quinnipiac baseball before transferring to Texas A&M this past year.
MLB Draft: Former Quinnipiac pitcher Brandyn Garcia drafted by Seattle Mariners
Emily Roskopf won back-to-back-to-back NIRA National Championships with the Bobcats from 2015-17.
Quinnipiac women’s rugby adds Emily Roskopf as assistant coach
New associate head coach Shaun Morris is entering his seventh season with the Quinnipiac Bobcats.
Men’s basketball assistant Shaun Morris promoted to associate head coach
Defenseman Charles Alexis Legault was drafted in the 5th round by the Carolina Hurricanes following his freshman season.
NHL Draft: Quinnipiac’s Legault, Pelosi selected by Hurricanes, Bruins
Quinnipiac junior Alessandra Zaffina won her third-consecutive MAAC steeplechase title in 2023, running 10:43.36 for the win.
Ascendance of Quinnipiac’s Zaffina to NCAA Regional another milestone in rise of Bobcats’ distance running
About the Contributor
Ethan Hurwitz, Sports Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *