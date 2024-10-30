The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

Women’s soccer falls 2-0 to Fairfield, gives up MAAC regular season title

Claire Frankland, Staff Writer
October 30, 2024
Tyler Rinko
Junior defender Madison Alves chases the ball against Niagara on Oct. 5.

Women’s soccer fell 2-0 to Fairfield Wednesday, handing over their two-year reign of the MAAC regular season title. 

For the first 10 minutes of play, neither team could gain full control of the ball. The game remained neutral with Fairfield putting up one shot on Quinnipiac graduate student goalkeeper Sofia Lospinoso, and Quinnipiac unable to put any shots on Fairfield junior goalkeeper Katie Wright.

However, in a matchup between the top two teams in the MAAC, there was no question the first team to strike would ride their momentum home.

Fairfield began knocking on the door of opportunity putting up some scary shots against the Bobcats.

A dangerous play generated in the 20th minute of play, where Quinnipiac graduate student goalkeeper Sofia Lospinoso kicked the ball out to Fairfield freshman forward Ashlyn Walsh. Lospinoso was able to make the recovery save after Walsh fired to keep the clean sheet.

Minutes later, Fairfield finally capitalized on open space with a low hard shot from junior forward Maddy Theriault.

Going into halftime, the Bobcats had work to do. During the first 45 minutes of play, they only put up one shot on goal to the Stag’s five shots, while also having fewer scoring chances..

From the opening kick of the second half, it was clear that the Stags were not loosening control of the game. 

With continuous pressure from the Stags, the Bobcats were able to step up their play, generating stronger defense and creating quality opportunities in front of Fairfield’s net. 

However, it was a pass from Theriault to junior forward Alex Darcy that sealed the deal, giving Fairfield the 2-0 advantage.

Quinnipiac will enter the conference tournament as the No. 2 seed, hosting No. 7 Iona in the quarterfinals on Nov. 3. Kickoff is set for noon.

