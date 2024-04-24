Quinnipiac Chronicle 2023-24 Sports Awards

Along with the final print issue of the 2023-24 year releasing this week, The Quinnipiac Chronicle sports staff gathered its collective picks for 10 annual awards, given to Quinnipiac athletes and coaches for noteworthy performance in their respective seasons.

The awards are as follows: men’s most valuable player, women’s most valuable player, men’s best newcomer, women’s best newcomer, men’s most improved, women’s most improved, men’s coach of the year, women’s coach of the year, men’s team of the year and women’s team of the year.

Voting for each award was open to The Chronicle’s sports staff beginning on April 16 and closing on April 18. A total of 13 members participated in the vote.

Men’s MVP: Matt Balanc

During his fifth and final year in a Quinnipiac uniform, the 2023-24 MAAC Player of the Year and 2024 NABC Divison I All-District guard led his team to its first regular season championship in program history. Balanc started in 34 games in the 2023-24 season, averaging 17.9 points per game and shooting 42.6% from the field.

Women’s MVP: Courtney Chochol

The senior forward was a juggernaut for women’s soccer, starting in 18 games and scoring eight goals –– one of which was the lone goal in the MAAC Championship. Chochol was named to the 2023 NEWISA DI All-New England Third Team and the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s All-Region Third Team.

Men’s Best Newcomer: Amarri Tice

The Woford transfer quickly became a mainstay in the starting lineup, starting 29 of 30 games. The sophomore forward was named to the All-MAAC Second Team averaging 13.3 points per game, 6.9 rebounds per game and became the program’s Division I single-season steals leader (62).

Women’s Best Newcomer: Anna Foley

In her rookie season, Foley was named to the All-MAAC Second Team and All-MAAC Rookie Team while also being selected to the MAAC Women’s Basketball Rookie of the Week four times. The forward/center started in 28 games in the 2023-24 season, averaging 13.2 points per game, 7.1 rebounds per game and shooting 43.4% from the field.

Men’s Most Improved: Mason Oak

With the loss of former goaltender Nick DiMuccio, the Bobcats’ net was empty. But sophomore netminder Mason Oak ran away with the starting slot, leading the nation in saves per game with 15.83. This season, Oak was added to the Tewaaraton Foundation Watch List which is given to the best men’s and women’s players in the country.

Women’s Most Improved: Kate Reilly

The graduate student defenseman made tremendous progress in her fifth season on the ice. Reilly accumulated 39 points in 2023-24, jumping from a 19-point season the previous year. She was also named to the Third Team All-ECAC and led all ECAC defenders in points.

Men’s Coach of the Year: Tom Pecora

In his first year at the helm of men’s basketball, Pecora led Quinnipiac to a historic 15-5 conference record and secured its first MAAC regular season championship in program history. Pecora manned the Bobcats to the conference semifinals in Atlantic City, New Jersey, ultimately falling 62-60 to St. Peter’s.

Women’s Coach of the Year: Dave Clarke

The head man led women’s soccer to an undefeated 2023 season in the MAAC, clinching their second consecutive conference title and NCAA Tournament berth. Clarke has been with the program for 24 years and has been a catalyst in the team’s recent success.

Men’s Team of the Year: Basketball

Men’s basketball had its winningest season in program history, going 24-10 overall and battling to its second consecutive MAAC semifinal. Quinnipiac also competed in the CBI Tournament in Daytona Beach, Florida, falling 64-63 to Evansville.

Women’s Team of the Year: Soccer

Women’s soccer went undefeated in the MAAC and 13-4-1 overall. Quinnipiac garnered its second conference title in a row, blanking Fairfield 1-0 in the MAAC championship. In the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Brown shut out the Bobcats 3-0.