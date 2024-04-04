The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Collin Graf inks three-year deal with San Jose Sharks

Cameron Levasseur, Sports Editor
April 4, 2024
Quinnipiac+junior+forward+Collin+Graf+sends+a+pass+across+the+offensive+zone+in+the+NCAA+Providence+Regional+Final+against+Boston+College+at+Amica+Mutual+Pavilion+on+March+31.+
Tripp Menhall
Quinnipiac junior forward Collin Graf sends a pass across the offensive zone in the NCAA Providence Regional Final against Boston College at Amica Mutual Pavilion on March 31.

Quinnipiac forward Collin Graf has signed an entry-level contract with the San Jose Sharks, sources confirmed to The Chronicle Thursday. He will report immediately to San Jose.

Graf, identified by many scouts and analysts as the top college free agent in this year’s class, is a dynamic playmaking winger who blossomed after transferring from Union to Quinnipiac for his sophomore season in 2022-23. 

He equaled the program’s single-season Division I record with 59 points as a sophomore, a top-three mark in the NCAA and enough to garner recognition as a Hobey Baker Top Ten Finalist. 

As a junior this season, Graf suffered two early-season injuries that forced him to miss five games. He still led Quinnipiac in points, posting 49 in 34 games, earning him ECAC Hockey Player of the Year honors and a second-consecutive Hobey Baker Top Ten nod. 

The Sharks have seven remaining regular season games and have been eliminated from playoff contention. 
Cameron Levasseur, Sports Editor
Tripp Menhall, Associate Photography Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
