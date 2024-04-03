The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Two more top Quinnipiac administrators resigned this month, continuing the 18-month-long mass exodus of senior officials.

Quinnipiac’s two highest-ranking women of color resign days apart amid string of administrative turnover

2
Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

3
Defenseman Charles Alexis Legault was drafted in the 5th round by the Carolina Hurricanes following his freshman season.

NHL Draft: Quinnipiac’s Legault, Pelosi selected by Hurricanes, Bruins

4
Quinnipiac players stand motionless after falling to Boston College 5-4 in overtime in the NCAA Regional Final at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island on March 31.

Quinnipiac falls to Boston College in overtime thriller, ending title defense in regional final

5
Quinnipiac senior goaltender Vinny Duplessis reaches up to grab a puck during the second period of the Bobcats win over Wisconsin in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island on March 29.

Quinnipiac, top-seeded Boston College set for regional final bout

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac’s momentous run reaches the end of the line, marks beginning of a new era

Michael LaRocca, Opinion Editor
April 2, 2024
Quinnipiac+head+coach+Rand+Pecknold+speaks+with+the+media+after+the+Bobcats+5-4+overtime+to+Boston+College+on+March+31.
Peyton McKenzie
Quinnipiac head coach Rand Pecknold speaks with the media after the Bobcats’ 5-4 overtime to Boston College on March 31.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Bobcats and the Eagles played like thundering locomotives, each side steaming ahead, shoveling fuel into the fire, nonstop, continuously gaining speed. 

Quinnipiac has been moving for a while now, and it’s gone further than it ever has before. Boston College has been as far as the sun and the moon countless times, but only now did it get a new shipment of fuel. The Eagles can keep shoveling for hours, the Bobcats are running low. Quinnipiac’s train is slowing down, BC’s won’t stop moving, it has places to be. 

The Bobcats finally stop at an overpass, they watch as the Eagles keep chugging over the horizon. End of the line. 

Quinnipiac men’s hockey just saw the end of the best run in its program’s 25-year history at the Division I level. Five-straight NCAA Tournament wins, a national title in 2023 and an overtime puck bounce away from a second-straight trip to the Frozen Four. 

Boston College graduate student forward Jack Malone puts home the loose puck, giving the Eagles a 5-4 overtime win against Quinnipiac on March 31. (Peyton McKenzie)

“It was a great college hockey game,” head coach Rand Pecknold said. “It’s disappointing right now. I love this group. It’s a great group.”

In that quarter-century span, the conductor, Pecknold, transformed his train from a Lionel to an Amtrak high-speed rail, taking those who joined him to the top of the mountain. 

He’s been Mr. Resilient, nearly reaching the top twice before. He kept going back, refueling and then leaped over everyone else trying to reach that spot. It was his turn. He’s gone further than anyone besides him can comprehend. 

Year after year, he built loyal crews who bought into his philosophy, and succeeded as a result, not just as hockey players, but as men. He’s been recognized for his efforts, rightfully so. He’s accomplished quite possibly everything there is to accomplish in his profession. 

Pecknold could look ahead, think about what he can do in the future. He could look behind him, thinking about what he has done in the past. He does neither. 

“I’m not going to tackle that right now,” he says. “We have such a unique situation at Quinnipiac, with the culture that we have, and the experience that these young men, these student athletes get, because it’s one of a kind. It’s hard to put into words … but it is a unique situation that we have and we thrive on it. It’s why we win and why we will continue to win.”

Pecknold has taken transfers and shown them the way. His culture is contagious. 

“It’s interesting, when we get these transfers to come in from other schools and other big time programs,” Pecknold said. “They come in, and right away they’re like, ‘Oh, now I know why you guys win.’”

So while Quinnipiac has come to a halt, and BC is still moving along, this is not the end. There will be more trips for the Bobcats to go on, more times over the mountain. This is just the Eagles’ turn. 

Pecknold has waited before, and he was rewarded for his patience. He now has as much time as he needs to refuel, find more coal to shovel into the fire. Then and only then, he will conduct his crew again, and they will be the ones chugging over the horizon.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
Enthusiastic Green Bay Packers fans decked out during a game on Dec. 28, 2014.
How restructuring the NFL would be a game changer for players and fans alike
Why the slicked-back style is here to stay
Why the slicked-back style is here to stay
Underrepresented communities less likely to feel comfortable at Quinnipiac, campus climate survey shows
Underrepresented communities less likely to feel comfortable at Quinnipiac, campus climate survey shows
Sunday’s NCAA Regional Final between Quinnipiac and Boston College drew 5,835 fans to Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.
Debate between neutral vs. on-campus games renewed in 2024 NCAA Regionals
After the announcement, senior media studies major Hannah Mall shows how excited she is for Flo Rida while she enjoys some cake courtesy of the Student Programming Board.
Student's count down to Flo Rida's Wake the Giant announcement
Senior centerfielder Jared Zimbardo walks off the field in a game against Merrimack on March 2.
Identity issues plague Bobcats in early-season slump
More in Ice Hockey
Quinnipiac junior forward Jacob Quillan in warmups of a Nov. 3 game against Dartmouth at Thompson Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire.
Jacob Quillan signs two-year deal with Toronto Maple Leafs
Quinnipiac players stand motionless after falling to Boston College 5-4 in overtime in the NCAA Regional Final at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island on March 31.
Quinnipiac falls to Boston College in overtime thriller, ending title defense in regional final
Quinnipiac senior goaltender Vinny Duplessis reaches up to grab a puck during the second period of the Bobcats win over Wisconsin in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island on March 29.
Quinnipiac, top-seeded Boston College set for regional final bout
Senior goaltender Vinny Duplessis stops a scoring chance from Wisconsin sophomore forward Simon Tassy on March 29.
Quinnipiac cements historic run of Big Ten dominance with win over Wisconsin
Quinnipiac sophomore forward Victor Czerneckianair is swarmed by his teammates after scoring the overtime game winner against Wisconsin in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island on March 29.
Quinnipiac knocks out Wisconsin in overtime, advances to NCAA Regional Final
Quinnipiac huddles around the net prior to puck drop against Brown on Feb. 23.
'We’re excited to defend our title': Previewing Quinnipiac's NCAA Tournament opener against Wisconsin
More in Sports
The Quinnipiac men’s tennis team debuted the newly installed courts in North Lot with a 6-1 win over Holy Cross on March 12.
Quinnipiac tennis programs "just happy" to have true home courts
Senior midfielder Steven Germain scored 4 goals and 7 total points during the Bobcats’ game against Brown on February 17, 2024.
Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse on track for first conference championship in half a decade
Quinnipiac graduate student attacker Jake Tellers raises his hands in a game against Brown on Feb. 17.
Back on track: Bobcats rally to 15-10 victory over Mount St. Mary’s
Senior forward Nina Steigauf prepares for a face-off during a 3-1 win over Cornell on November 17, 2023
Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey’s Nina Steigauf enters transfer portal
Quinnipiac womens lacrosse fell to 1-7 on the season with Wednesdays loss at Marist.
Quinnipiac falls at Marist, drops to 0-2 in MAAC play
Senior midfielder Ryan Donnery cradles the ball behind the net during a game against Brown on Feb. 17.
Bobcats drop first game of season in 15-12 upset to Manhattan
About the Contributors
Michael LaRocca, Opinion Editor
Peyton McKenzie, Creative Director

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *