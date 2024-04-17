The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

2
Famed singer Jennifer Lopezs newest documentary has people questioning the authenticity of the star.

Why people are hating on Jennifer Lopez

3
Wendy Williams’ talk show ended after more than 14 years because of her health struggles.

What happened to Wendy Williams?

4
Bluey says goodbye for now in special season finale

'Bluey' says goodbye for now in special season finale

5
Erik Drost/Flickr/NetsRepublic/Wikimedia Commons/Photoillustration by

Raising the bar, not lowering the rim — Strategies for WNBA success

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Inside Collin Graf’s first week in the NHL: ‘Something you’ll never forget’

Cameron Levasseur, Sports Editor
April 16, 2024
%28Photos+courtesy+of+San+Jose+Sharks%2C+Photoillustration+by+Cameron+Levasseur%29
(Photos courtesy of San Jose Sharks, Photoillustration by Cameron Levasseur)

 Collin Graf tried to take it all in as he walked out of the locker room at SAP Center in San Jose, California, on April 6. The 21-year-old was seconds away from his NHL debut with the San Jose Sharks, doing his best to calm the nerves as he took the ice for his rookie lap. 

It was the culminating moment of Graf’s hockey career thus far. And then he almost fell flat on his face. 

“There was a nice little step down there that I wasn’t aware of,” he jokes a week later, now with a handful of NHL games under his belt. 

Graf recovered from that misstep, playing more than 13 minutes for the last-place Sharks in a 3-2 overtime win over the St. Louis Blues. It marked a new beginning for the two-time Hobey Baker Finalist, less than a week after his collegiate career with Quinnipiac came to an end, railroaded in a valiant effort against eventual national runner-up Boston College in the NCAA Tournament. 

The second Graf stepped off the ice that night in Providence, the clock began. As the undisputed top free agent in college hockey, it was no secret that he would turn pro — the only question was where. 

He fielded interest from more than 20 teams, but tried to maintain some sense of routine on campus. So Graf went to class, ran through workouts and got on the ice for a few skates to stay sharp. 

“I just sort of tried to use it as a normal week, but any free time that I had was analyzing and thinking about where I should go and what decision I should make,” Graf said. 

Day by day, the pressure increased as Quinnipiac’s top line splintered. Jacob Quillan — Graf’s centerman — signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. Sam Lipkin — who played the opposite wing — neared a contract decision of his own. 

“It was getting to that point where … I wanted to make a decision, I just didn’t want to make the wrong one,” Graf said. “Once I decided and signed that contract, there was definitely a weight lifted off my shoulders.” 

The 20-team field narrowed to five by Wednesday, a group of “more western conference” teams, Graf said. He met with each finalist on Zoom, after which San Jose emerged as the favorite. 

“They were honest with me. They said what they honestly thought of me. So I think that was really important,” Graf said. 

That, combined with a strong northeast contingent in the Sharks organization, sold Graf on the move to Northern California. 

San Jose general manager Mike Grier spent half a decade coaching at St. Sebastian’s School in Needham, Massachusetts, 20 miles south of Graf’s hometown of Lincoln. Head coach David Quinn, a Rhode Island native, coached at Boston University. Senior advisor Tom Burke, director of player personnel Scott Fitzgerald and assistant coaches Scott Gordon and Ryan Warsofsky also all hail from Massachusetts. 

“The relationship with the northeast and the college guys was important,” Graf said. 

By Wednesday night, he’d reached his decision. By Thursday night, he was on a plane west. By Saturday night, he’d become the youngest Quinnipiac alumnus to play in the NHL. 

The learning curve was evident from the first time Graf touched the puck, barrelling straight toward 6-foot, 6-inch St. Louis defenseman Colton Parayko. 

“He just sort of pushed me to the side,” Graf said. “The physicality is definitely a step up from college, going against men as opposed to college kids. I think that’s been the toughest adjustment for me.” 

Parayko was far from the only player to welcome Graf to the league. Seattle Kraken forward Yanni Gourde shrugged him off on an offensive-zone break in an April 11 game, spinning Graf to the ice and sending his helmet flying. But the lowlights have become moments to build from for the rookie. 

“The strength, it’s way different,” he said. “It’s good for me to learn now so I can work on it in the summer.” 

And on the offensive end, Graf is turning heads. He’s playing serious NHL minutes — averaging more than 16 per game — alongside Luke Kunin and William Eklund on the Sharks’ second line, and recorded his first career point against the Arizona Coyotes on April 7. 

“His puck skills are real,” Quinn said following an overtime loss to the Calgary Flames on April 9. “He’s got a lot of confidence with the puck which is good to see for a young player at this level, especially when you’re three games into your NHL career.” 

San Jose has long been eliminated from playoff contention, so Graf will return to Quinnipiac in a week to finish out the school year. But things have changed. He’s reached a tipping point in both his life and career, the moment where he goes from a 21-year-old college kid at an unpronounceable Connecticut school to neck deep in the waters of professional hockey, learning how to swim with the sharks. 

He shared the ice with Connor McDavid on Monday, but he’s living in a hotel room, trying to keep up with school work the best he can. 

Nearly every city he travels to will be a first. He’s still adjusting to the time change and has just become confident that he knows the name of every guy on the team. 

But his comfort with the pace of play is “growing every game,” and the tangible skills that first caught the eye of NHL scouts two years ago are translating more and more. 

“I think everyone’s advice was sort of the same thing,” Graf said. “Play your game, play what got you to this level. Don’t change your game now that you’re playing in the NHL.” 

The Sharks burnt a year of Graf’s three-year, $2.83 million entry-level deal to let him test the waters. And if this seven-game stint is any indication, it seems that he can swim just fine. 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
A Ukrainian soldier loads a M777 Howitzer artillery gun, as photographed by Joseph Sywenkyj on July 23, 2022. Sywenkyjs work is joined by a collection from other photographers in the Ukraine: War and Resistance photo exhibition.
Ukrainian photographer discusses wartime images featured in CCE
Starbucks Transact ordering is a sham
Starbucks Transact ordering is a sham
Fairway to success: John O’Connor’s coaching career on par for greatness
Fairway to success: John O’Connor’s coaching career on par for greatness
‘Historic’ student participation drives Quinnipiac SGA’s spring 2024 election
‘Historic’ student participation drives Quinnipiac SGA’s spring 2024 election
The Quinnipiac womens lacrosse team celebrate their 18-13 victory against Rider at Quinnipiac Lacrosse Stadium on Saturday, April 6, 2024.
‘Believe’ - Quinnipiac Women’s lacrosse going down fighting
Bluey says goodbye for now in special season finale
'Bluey' says goodbye for now in special season finale
More in Ice Hockey
Quinnipiac junior forward Collin Graf sends a pass across the offensive zone in the NCAA Providence Regional Final against Boston College at Amica Mutual Pavilion on March 31.
Collin Graf inks three-year deal with San Jose Sharks
Quinnipiac sophomore forward Sam Lipkin battles with Boston College freshman defenseman Aram Minnetian in front of the Eagles net during the Providence Regional at Amica Mutual Pavilion on March 31.
Quinnipiac's Sam Lipkin signs entry-level deal with Coyotes
Quinnipiac head coach Rand Pecknold speaks with the media after the Bobcats 5-4 overtime loss to Boston College on March 31.
Quinnipiac’s momentous run reaches the end of the line, marks beginning of a new era
Sunday’s NCAA Regional Final between Quinnipiac and Boston College drew 5,835 fans to Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.
Debate between neutral vs. on-campus games renewed in 2024 NCAA Regionals
Quinnipiac junior forward Jacob Quillan in warmups of a Nov. 3 game against Dartmouth at Thompson Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire.
Jacob Quillan signs two-year deal with Toronto Maple Leafs
Quinnipiac players stand motionless after falling to Boston College 5-4 in overtime in the NCAA Regional Final at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island on March 31.
Quinnipiac falls to Boston College in overtime thriller, ending title defense in regional final
More in Sports
Quinnipiac Acrobatics and Tumbling celebrate a win over Iona on March 23, 2024 at the M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Connecticut
Quinnipiac Acrobatics and Tumbling earns No. 2 seed in NCATA National Tournament
Junior midfielder EllaGrace Delmond and junior attack Abby Wise hug after the Bobcats score a goal during a game against Iona on April 13, 2024
Overtime ‘heartbreaker’ pushes women’s lacrosse to the brink of elimination
Graduate student attack Jake Tellers moves past a VMI defender during a 13-12 win on April 13, 2024
Quinnipiac staves off VMI comeback attempt, win 13-12 on senior day
Quinnipiac celebrates after junior shortstop Dominick Proctors solo home run in a game against NJIT.
Seventh inning rally propels Quinnipiac to 12-7 win over NJIT
Senior attack Dylan Donnery pounces for a loose ball during a 13-12 loss to Sacred Heart on April 10.
Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse extends losing streak in loss to Sacred Heart
Sophomore infielder Sophia Vega fields a ground ball during a 2-1 win against Iona on April 7.
Quinnipiac softball drops two of three in homecoming, finds solace amid rollercoaster start
About the Contributor
Cameron Levasseur
Cameron Levasseur, Sports Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *