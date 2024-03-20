Reiven Douglas, Kassidy Thompson enter transfer portal

A week after Quinnipiac women’s basketball’s MAAC quarterfinal loss to Niagara, guards junior Reiven Douglas and freshman Kassidy Thompson entered the transfer portal Wednesday.

“The past three years have been beyond special. Want to thank my coaches for the opportunity to be here. Thank you to my teammates, other staff and fans for the abundance of support. These are relationships I will cherish for life,” Douglas wrote on her Instagram.

“With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 1 year of eligibility left. I’m looking forward to embracing the chapter to come,” Douglas wrote.

Douglas, a Raleigh, North Carolina, native, averaged 1.8 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game throughout her Quinnipiac game. She also recorded the most minutes of her career this past season with 322.

Thompson averaged 1.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per game in her first — and what appears to be — her only year in Hamden, per The Next Hoops.