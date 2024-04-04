Savion Lewis receives seventh year of eligibility, enters transfer portal

Quinnipiac guard Savion Lewis has been granted an additional year of eligibility and has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, a source told The Chronicle Thursday.

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for putting me in the position I am today and giving me the strength and wisdom to become the person and player I am today,” Lewis wrote on social media. “With that being said, I am going to enter my name in the transfer portal to explore opportunities for next year, while definitely keeping the door open to a return to Quinnipiac.”

Lewis started in all 34 games the Bobcats played in this season and ranked third in the country in assists per game (7.3). He also set the program record for most assists in a single season and was named to the All-MAAC Second Team.

“I want to thank my family, former coaches, and all those who have helped me along my journey,” Lewis wrote. “Excited to see what the future holds!”

The Dix Hills, New York, native missed the majority of the 2021-22 season after suffering an Achilles tear against Manhattan in December. Under the NCAA legislation, a student-athlete “may be granted an additional year of competition by the conference or the Academics/Eligibility/Compliance Cabinet for reasons of ‘hardship,’” which includes when “the injury or illness occurs prior to the completion of the first half of the playing season that concludes with the NCAA championship in that sport (measured by the number of completed scheduled contests or dates of competition rather than scheduled contests or dates of competition or calendar days not exceeding the maximum limitations in each sport as set forth in Bylaw 17 as set prior to the first scheduled contest or date of competition) and results in incapacity to compete for the remainder of that playing season.”

He becomes the fourth Bobcat guard to enter his name into the portal, following seniors Nicholas Margetson and Arion Lewis, and freshman Daemar Kelly.