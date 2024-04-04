The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Two more top Quinnipiac administrators resigned this month, continuing the 18-month-long mass exodus of senior officials.

Quinnipiac’s two highest-ranking women of color resign days apart amid string of administrative turnover

2
Quinnipiac head coach Rand Pecknold speaks with the media after the Bobcats 5-4 overtime to Boston College on March 31.

Quinnipiac’s momentous run reaches the end of the line, marks beginning of a new era

3
Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

4
Quinnipiac junior forward Jacob Quillan in warmups of a Nov. 3 game against Dartmouth at Thompson Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire.

Jacob Quillan signs two-year deal with Toronto Maple Leafs

5
Quinnipiac players stand motionless after falling to Boston College 5-4 in overtime in the NCAA Regional Final at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island on March 31.

Quinnipiac falls to Boston College in overtime thriller, ending title defense in regional final

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Savion Lewis receives seventh year of eligibility, enters transfer portal

Ethan Hurwitz, Sports Editor
April 4, 2024
Graduate+guard+Savion+Lewis+enters+the+transfer+portal+after+six+seasons+at+Quinnipiac.
Ethan Hurwitz
Graduate guard Savion Lewis enters the transfer portal after six seasons at Quinnipiac.

Quinnipiac guard Savion Lewis has been granted an additional year of eligibility and has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, a source told The Chronicle Thursday. 

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for putting me in the position I am today and giving me the strength and wisdom to become the person and player I am today,” Lewis wrote on social media. “With that being said, I am going to enter my name in the transfer portal to explore opportunities for next year, while definitely keeping the door open to a return to Quinnipiac.”

Lewis started in all 34 games the Bobcats played in this season and ranked third in the country in assists per game (7.3). He also set the program record for most assists in a single season and was named to the All-MAAC Second Team.

“I want to thank my family, former coaches, and all those who have helped me along my journey,” Lewis wrote. “Excited to see what the future holds!”

The Dix Hills, New York, native missed the majority of the 2021-22 season after suffering an Achilles tear against Manhattan in December. Under the NCAA legislation, a student-athlete “may be granted an additional year of competition by the conference or the Academics/Eligibility/Compliance Cabinet for reasons of ‘hardship,’” which includes when “the injury or illness occurs prior to the completion of the first half of the playing season that concludes with the NCAA championship in that sport (measured by the number of completed scheduled contests or dates of competition rather than scheduled contests or dates of competition or calendar days not exceeding the maximum limitations in each sport as set forth in Bylaw 17 as set prior to the first scheduled contest or date of competition) and results in incapacity to compete for the remainder of that playing season.”

He becomes the fourth Bobcat guard to enter his name into the portal, following seniors Nicholas Margetson and Arion Lewis, and freshman Daemar Kelly. 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Graduate student guard Matt Balanc drives to the rim against Fairfield on Feb. 23, 2024.
Matt Balanc struggles in final game, Quinnipiac men’s basketball drops CBI opener to Evansville
Sophomore forward Amarri Tice dribbles the ball against Saint Peters in the MAAC semifinals in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Quinnipiac Bobcats, Evansville Purple Aces set to face off in opening round of CBI Tournament
Junior forward Alexis Reyes (center) huddles up with his teammates during Quinnipiacs semifinal loss to Saint Peters.
Men’s basketball has bright future, despite tragic end to MAAC tournament
Junior guard Reiven Douglas is one of two Quinnipiac womens basketball players to enter the transfer portal.
Reiven Douglas, Kassidy Thompson enter transfer portal
Freshman guard Karson Martin dribbles the ball against Saint Peters in the opening round of the MAAC Tournament.
Women’s basketball hopes to build off playoff win, MAAC Tournament performance
Graduate student guard Matt Balanc drives to the rim against Saint Peters on March 15.
Quinnipiac men’s basketball selected for CBI for second time in program history, will face Evansville in opening round
More in Sports
Quinnipiac junior forward Collin Graf sends a pass across the offensive zone in the NCAA Providence Regional Final against Boston College at Amica Mutual Pavilion on March 31.
Collin Graf inks three-year deal with San Jose Sharks
Quinnipiac sophomore forward Sam Lipkin battles with Boston College freshman defenseman Aram Minnetian in front of the Eagles net during the Providence Regional at Amica Mutual Pavilion on March 31.
Quinnipiac's Sam Lipkin signs entry-level deal with Coyotes
Quinnipiac head coach Rand Pecknold speaks with the media after the Bobcats 5-4 overtime to Boston College on March 31.
Quinnipiac’s momentous run reaches the end of the line, marks beginning of a new era
Sunday’s NCAA Regional Final between Quinnipiac and Boston College drew 5,835 fans to Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.
Debate between neutral vs. on-campus games renewed in 2024 NCAA Regionals
Senior centerfielder Jared Zimbardo walks off the field in a game against Merrimack on March 2.
Identity issues plague Bobcats in early-season slump
The Quinnipiac men’s tennis team debuted the newly installed courts in North Lot with a 6-1 win over Holy Cross on March 12.
Quinnipiac tennis programs "just happy" to have true home courts
About the Contributor
Ethan Hurwitz, Sports Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *