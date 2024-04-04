Quinnipiac’s Sam Lipkin signs entry-level deal with Coyotes

Quinnipiac sophomore forward Sam Lipkin has signed an entry-level deal with the Arizona Coyotes, forgoing his final two years of NCAA eligibility to turn pro, multiple sources confirmed to The Chronicle Thursday.

The deal will begin with the 2024-25 season, carrying an average annual value of $775,000 and $80,000 in the minors.

Lipkin, who was drafted by the Coyotes with the 223rd pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, has manned the left wing on Quinnipiac’s top line for the past two seasons.

He totaled 29 goals and 78 points in 78 games with the Bobcats, most memorably tallying assists on the game-tying and winning goals in the 2023 national championship game against Minnesota.

Lipkin becomes the second member of Quinnipiac’s top line to turn pro. Junior Jacob Quillan signed a two-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. Collin Graf — the line’s right winger and the top free agent in college hockey — signed with San Jose Thursday afternoon.

Lipkin will likely finish out the season with the Tucson Roadrunners, the Coyotes’ AHL affiliate. Tucson has seven regular season games remaining and has already clinched a playoff spot.

This story will be updated with contract details when they become available.