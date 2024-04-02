The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Jacob Quillan signs two-year deal with Toronto Maple Leafs

Cameron Levasseur, Sports Editor
April 1, 2024
Quinnipiac+junior+forward+Jacob+Quillan+in+warmups+of+a+Nov.+3+game+against+Dartmouth+at+Thompson+Arena+in+Hanover%2C+New+Hampshire.+
Cameron Levasseur
Quinnipiac junior forward Jacob Quillan in warmups of a Nov. 3 game against Dartmouth at Thompson Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire.

Quinnipiac forward Jacob Quillan has signed a two-year, entry level contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the team announced Monday night. 

The deal — which carries an average annual value of $875,000 —- begins with the 2024-25 season. Quillan will join Maple Leafs’ AHL affiliate — the Toronto Marlies — on an amateur tryout agreement for the rest of the season. The Marlies have nine remaining regular season games and currently sit in a playoff spot. 

Quillan’s defining moment at Quinnipiac came in the 2023 national championship game. He scored the game winner 10 seconds into overtime against Minnesota, clinching the Bobcats’ first national championship in program history. He scored a program-record five goals in that NCAA Tournament, including two against Michigan in the national semifinal en route to being named the Frozen Four’s Most Outstanding Player. 

In three years at Quinnipiac, Quillan totaled 93 points in 116 games, including 46 as a junior this season, earning him All-ECAC Second Team honors. He scored two goals in the final game of his career in Hamden, a 5-4 overtime loss to Boston College in the Providence Regional Final on March 31. 
About the Contributor
Cameron Levasseur, Sports Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
