The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

2
Thanks-ipiac

Thanks-ipiac

3
Former Quinnipiac goaltender Kent Allyn displays with a yearbook of the mens club hockey team in one of its first seasons.

A long way from 'Win-nipiac'

4
School of Health Sciences introduces three new minors

School of Health Sciences introduces three new minors

5
People talk, don’t let the things they say define you

People talk, don’t let the things they say define you

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Acrobatics and tumbling devours Frostburg State, advances to NCATA semifinals

Amanda Dronzek, Sports Editor
April 25, 2024
Quinnipiac+celebrates+after+an+event+during+a+meet+against+Iona+on+March+23.
Tyler Rinko
Quinnipiac celebrates after an event during a meet against Iona on March 23.

FAIRMONT, W. Va. — Eat. Food? No. Acrobatics and tumbling.

Among a splash of blue uniforms sits a black cylinder mat with the word “EAT” printed on the front. It even gets its own chair, watching every event, heat and sequence. 

“We always just say, ‘let’s eat’ like, ‘left no crumbs,’” junior base Madison Aiello said. “We just say that all the time.”

In a way, No. 2 Quinnipiac did eat its opponents on Thursday morning, ousting No. 7 Frostburg State 266.690-246.430 in the NCATA National Championship quarterfinals.

“It’s a win, right?” head coach Mary Ann Powers said. “We’re just happy to represent and move on. (The) kids have worked really hard this year. We’re really quite proud of what they did while they were out today.”

Let’s break down the Bobcats’ victory:

Quinnipiac came out of the gate swinging, posting a 37.575 in the compulsory event — outsourcing Frostburg State (35.525) in each of the four heats. 

“The energy is something that we just strive to keep,” senior base Summer Knoell said. “The passion and love for the sport just keeps growing as the meet continues. We don’t let it die.”

And it was true.

There wasn’t a lot that went wrong for the Bobcats, from championing each other off the mats to executing near-perfect routines. However, there were small blemishes that needed fixing.

Quinnipiac held more than a three-point lead following the acro event, but landed short in the six element heat 9.325-9.250. 

Additionally, the Bobcats suffered a deduction in the duo pass heat of the tumbling event, resulting in a 7.600 while Frostburg State mustered an 8.400. 

“I think the takeaway is just that we’ve got room for improvement,” Powers said. “We had a couple of rounds that were a little bit disappointing and I was very proud of the players that shook that off.”

Needless to say, there wasn’t much cause for concern. 

“We have a family atmosphere,” Aiello said. “So if you’re struggling a little bit, you want to (compete) for the person next to you so we just keep each other up.” 

On the brink of the semifinals, Quinnipiac pulled out all the stops in the team event, boasting a 107.04. And although it had been performed six times prior throughout the regular season, the routine still blew Powers away.

“They’re just not going to give it away,” Powers said. “I loved the way that they recouped over on the sidelines and put out a team routine that in my opinion, and I think I know what I’m talking about, was pretty darn flawless.”

The verdict is in. Powers knows exactly what she’s talking about. One constant among Quinnipiac’s acrobatics and tumbling program is the woman who played a critical role in establishing the sport in 2010.

Standing on a national stage, Powers and the Bobcats are well aware of what lies ahead — and how to reach the mountain top.

“It’s a village behind this team,” Powers said. “And it shows, and I think our culture is one of gratitude, quite frankly for our university that had a vision 15 years ago and decided to take something that was being naysayer across the country which was (for) competitive cheer to become a sport.”

If Thursday’s outing showed anything, it’s that Quinnipiac is on par to raise something bigger than a cylinder mat. A banner perhaps?

Time will tell, as the Bobcats make their second consecutive semifinal appearance Friday at 5 p.m. against No. 3 Gannon.

“We have a goal in our mind,” Knoell said. “We will do everything in our power to reach that goal.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Acrobatics and Tumbling
Quinnipiac Acrobatics and Tumbling celebrate a win over Iona on March 23, 2024 at the M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Connecticut
Quinnipiac Acrobatics and Tumbling earns No. 2 seed in NCATA National Tournament
The Quinnipiac acrobatics and tumbling team ranks second in the latest NCATA rankings.
'Liquid steel' acrobatics and tumbling eyes national championship after first-ever undefeated regular season
Senior top Lyndsey Rudolph flips in the air during a meet against Kutztown on Feb. 11, 2023.
Acrobatics and tumbling remains in national spotlight, hopes to take next jump despite key losses
Senior top Lyndsey Rudolph jumping in the air during at win over Kutztown University on February 11, 2023.
Acrobatics and tumbling wakes up from winter nap, wins season opener against Morgan State
Quinnipiac acrobatics and tumbling alum Taylor Johnson made the American Ninja Warrior Finals this past summer.
Bobcat Report: Quinnipiac Ninja Warrior
Quinnipiac Athletics officially announced its partnership with Opendorse on August 16.
Quinnipiac Athletics announces NIL marketplace for student-athletes
More in Featured
Learn to embrace the ending
Learn to embrace the ending
Take the small victories
Take the small victories
The art of figuring it out as you go
The art of figuring it out as you go
Game, Set, MAAC
Game, Set, MAAC
Former Quinnipiac goaltender Kent Allyn displays with a yearbook of the mens club hockey team in one of its first seasons.
A long way from 'Win-nipiac'
Quinnipiac has won three MAAC championships (women’s soccer, women’s cross country and men’s tennis) in 2023-24.
Quinnipiac Chronicle 2023-24 Sports Awards
More in Sports
Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse celebrates a 13-7 win over Brown on Feb. 17.
Men’s lacrosse seeking first MAAC championship since 2016
Junior Sydney Horan pitches in a game against Sacred Heart on April 17.
Softball swept by Niagara, drops out of playoff picture
Sophomore outfielder Gabe Wright swings at an incoming pitch in a game against Canisius on April 20.
Quinnipiac baseball caps off ‘huge weekend’ with 10-4 win
Junior infielder Dominic Proctor swings during a game against NJIT on April 14, 2024.
Emptying the notebook from Quinnipiac’s 6-1 win over Canisius
Graduate student attacker Jake Tellers fends off a defender in a game against VMI on April 13.
Bobcats end regular season with overtime heartbreaker to LIU
Junior third baseman Ella McGalliard awaits a pitch in a game against Sacred Heart on Wednesday.
Softball splits midweek doubleheader with Sacred Heart
About the Contributors
Amanda Dronzek
Amanda Dronzek, Sports Editor
Tyler Rinko, Associate Photography Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *