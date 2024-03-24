The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Quinnipiac head coach Rand Pecknold will make his 10th Division I NCAA Tournament appearance with the Bobcats this season.

Bracketology: Where will Quinnipiac land on Selection Sunday?

2
Quinnipiac head coach Rand Pecknold in the press conference following a 3-0 loss to St. Lawrence in the ECAC Semifinals.

Quinnipiac upset in second-straight ECAC Semifinal, shutout 3-0 by St. Lawrence

3
Wendy Williams’ talk show ended after more than 14 years because of her health struggles.

What happened to Wendy Williams?

4
Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

5
More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on The Second Best Night of Your Life tour

More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on 'The Second Best Night of Your Life' tour

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac draws Wisconsin in first round of NCAA Tournament

Cameron Levasseur, Sports Editor
March 24, 2024
Freshman+forward+Mason+Marcellus+%28center%29+carries+the+puck+behind+St.+Lawrences+net+during+Quinnipiacs+3-0+loss+to+the+Saints+in+the+ECAC+Semifinal+at+Herb+Brooks+Arena+in+Lake+Placid%2C+New+York%2C+on+March+22.+
Peyton McKenzie
Freshman forward Mason Marcellus (center) carries the puck behind St. Lawrence’s net during Quinnipiac’s 3-0 loss to the Saints in the ECAC Semifinal at Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, New York, on March 22.

No. 9 Quinnipiac men’s hockey will face No. 8 Wisconsin in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, beginning the journey to repeat as national champions in the Providence Regional. 

The Bobcats could have risen as high as No. 4 entering conference championship weekend, but an upset by St. Lawrence in the ECAC Semifinal plummeted their standing in the Pairwise, the mathematical tournament determinator. 

“Part of the problem all night (was) we kind of went rogue a little bit in a lot of situations and that’s not what we’re about,” Pecknold said following the March 22 loss. “We’re about our identity and our culture and it was not on display tonight.”

Wisconsin — which hasn’t played since March 10 — was also upset in its conference tournament. The Badgers finished the regular season No. 2 in the Big Ten, but lost to bottom-seeded Ohio State in a best-of-three quarterfinal series. 

Quinnipiac has only faced Wisconsin twice in program history. It was swept by the Badgers in a two-game road series in October 2003, just six seasons after the Bobcats jumped to Division I. 

The two teams will square off at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, with the winner set to face the winner of No. 1 Boston College and No. 16 Michigan Tech on the other side of the regional. 

BC enters the regional as the overall top seed in the tournament, cementing its status with a dominant performance in the Hockey East Tournament, outscoring No. 14 UMass and No. 2 BU by a combined 14-3 in the semifinal and final.

Michigan Tech earned the tournament’s last auto-bid with a 2-1 upset over Bemidji State in the CCHA Championship. It’s the third-straight year the Huskies — who sit No. 32 in the Pairwise — have qualified for the big dance, though they were ousted 8-0 in the first round by Penn State in 2023. 

The Chronicle will have more analysis on the matchup later this week. Click here for the full NCAA Tournament bracket.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
Graduate student guard Matt Balanc drives to the rim against Fairfield on Feb. 23, 2024.
Matt Balanc struggles in final game, Quinnipiac men’s basketball drops CBI opener to Evansville
Senior midfielder Evan Perry celebrates with a teammate after a goal against Brown on February 17, 2024.
Last one standing: Bobcats remain undefeated after 13-10 win over Marist
Quinnipiac head coach Rand Pecknold in the press conference following a 3-0 loss to St. Lawrence in the ECAC Semifinals.
Quinnipiac upset in second-straight ECAC Semifinal, shutout 3-0 by St. Lawrence
Sophomore forward Amarri Tice dribbles the ball against Saint Peters in the MAAC semifinals in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Quinnipiac Bobcats, Evansville Purple Aces set to face off in opening round of CBI Tournament
Junior forward Alexis Reyes (center) huddles up with his teammates during Quinnipiacs semifinal loss to Saint Peters.
Men’s basketball has bright future, despite tragic end to MAAC tournament
Quinnipiac head coach Rand Pecknold will make his 10th Division I NCAA Tournament appearance with the Bobcats this season.
Bracketology: Where will Quinnipiac land on Selection Sunday?
More in Ice Hockey
Junior forwards Jacob Quillan (left) and Collin Graf (right) skate towards the faceoff in a game against LIU on Dec. 9, 2023.
Graf, Quillan receive individual ECAC awards
Quinnipiac graduate student forward Zach Tupker corrals the puck in a February 3 game against Dartmouth.
'Killer instinct' key for Quinnipiac in ECAC Semifinal against St. Lawrence
The Quinnipiac mens ice hockey team celebrates after scoring a goal during Game 1 of the ECAC Quarterfinals against RPI on March 15, 2024, at the M&T Bank Arena.
Quinnipiac finds a way, squeaks by RPI 5-2 to advance to ECAC Semifinals
Senior forward, Travis Treloar, attempts to avoid an opponent in a rush toward the net during Game 1 of the ECAC Quarterfinals against RPI on March 15, 2024, at the M&T Bank Arena.
Quinnipiac handles business, wins Game 1 of ECAC Quarterfinals 5-1
Quinnipiac fired 46 shots on net in an 8-1 win over St. Lawrence on March 2, 21 more than in its overtime loss to Clarkson the night before.
Quinnipiac's two-faced regular season finale shows postseason floor and ceiling
Senior defender Maddy Samoskevich maneuvers by a Cornell defender during the ECAC Quarterfinals on March 2, 2024.
Women’s ice hockey swept by Cornell, awaits slim-to-none NCAA tournament fate
More in Sports
Senior outfielder Jared Zimbardo rounds third and heads home in a game against Merrimack on March 2.
Bats go silent, Quinnipiac falls to Yale 6-1
Junior guard Reiven Douglas is one of two Quinnipiac womens basketball players to enter the transfer portal.
Reiven Douglas, Kassidy Thompson enter transfer portal
Freshman guard Karson Martin dribbles the ball against Saint Peters in the opening round of the MAAC Tournament.
Women’s basketball hopes to build off playoff win, MAAC Tournament performance
An aerial view of the renovated Quinnipiac Baseball Field, which sits alongside the Troup and Larson residence halls on Quinnipiac’s Mount Carmel Campus.
Quinnipiac baseball takes first step to Omaha with initial stage of field renovations
Graduate student guard Matt Balanc drives to the rim against Saint Peters on March 15.
Quinnipiac men’s basketball selected for CBI for second time in program history, will face Evansville in opening round
Quinnipiac graduate student guard Matt Balanc (hands on knees) looks on as Saint Peters celebrates its game-winning shot in the MAAC semifinals.
Saint Peter’s Peacocks' postseason buzzer beater over Quinnipiac, second-by-second
About the Contributors
Cameron Levasseur, Sports Editor
Peyton McKenzie, Creative Director

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *