The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Wendy Williams’ talk show ended after more than 14 years because of her health struggles.

What happened to Wendy Williams?

2
Former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman emphasizes the importance of political bipartisanship in his March 7 visit at Quinnipiac University, as a part of the Critical Conversation Speaker Series.

Former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman talks at QU about crossing the political aisle

3
Quinnipiac University brings on three new high-level administrators

Quinnipiac University brings on three new high-level administrators

4
Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

5
Pennsylvania2/Wikimedia commons/wbur/Flickr/

Jason Kelce: Saying goodbye to the underdog

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Graf, Quillan receive individual ECAC awards

Amanda Dronzek, Associate Sports Editor
March 21, 2024
Junior+forwards+Jacob+Quillan+%28left%29+and+Collin+Graf+%28right%29+skate+towards+the+faceoff+in+a+game+against+LIU+on+Dec.+9%2C+2023.
Tripp Menhall
Junior forwards Jacob Quillan (left) and Collin Graf (right) skate towards the faceoff in a game against LIU on Dec. 9, 2023.

ECAC Hockey announced the winners of the league’s major awards Thursday evening, with junior forward Collin Graf taking Player of the Year and junior forward Jacob Quillan earning the Gladiator Best Defensive Forward. 

Graf — a Hobey Baker Award Top Ten Finalist for the second consecutive season — is in the midst of another stellar year in Hamden, boasting 48 points in 31 games, good for an average of 1.55 points per game.

Quillan isn’t far behind, amassing 44 points in 41 games and 1.22 points per game. Statistically, it’s been the Nova Scotian’s best season at Quinnipiac. 

Last year, senior forward Skyler Brind’Amour collected the Gladiator Best Defensive Forward Award and head coach Rand Pecknold captured the Tim Taylor Coach of the Year Award. 

Additionally, former goaltender Yaniv Perets was named Goaltender of the Year in 2023, along with then-freshman forward Sam Lipkin earning Rookie of the Year.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
Senior outfielder Jared Zimbardo rounds third and heads home in a game against Merrimack on March 2.
Bats go silent, Quinnipiac falls to Yale 6-1
Junior guard Reiven Douglas is one of two Quinnipiac womens basketball players to enter the transfer portal.
Reiven Douglas, Kassidy Thompson enter transfer portal
Quinnipiac University brings on three new high-level administrators
Quinnipiac University brings on three new high-level administrators
Freshman guard Karson Martin dribbles the ball against Saint Peters in the opening round of the MAAC Tournament.
Women’s basketball hopes to build off playoff win, MAAC Tournament performance
Former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman emphasizes the importance of political bipartisanship in his March 7 visit at Quinnipiac University, as a part of the Critical Conversation Speaker Series.
Former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman talks at QU about crossing the political aisle
Cars drive by an empty bus stop north of the corner of Whitney Avenue and West Woods Road during rush hour on Monday, March 18.
Car-dependent suburbia has America spinning its wheels
More in Ice Hockey
Quinnipiac graduate student forward Zach Tupker corrals the puck in a February 3 game against Dartmouth.
'Killer instinct' key for Quinnipiac in ECAC Semifinal against St. Lawrence
The Quinnipiac mens ice hockey team celebrates after scoring a goal during Game 1 of the ECAC Quarterfinals against RPI on March 15, 2024, at the M&T Bank Arena.
Quinnipiac finds a way, squeaks by RPI 5-2 to advance to ECAC Semifinals
Senior forward, Travis Treloar, attempts to avoid an opponent in a rush toward the net during Game 1 of the ECAC Quarterfinals against RPI on March 15, 2024, at the M&T Bank Arena.
Quinnipiac handles business, wins Game 1 of ECAC Quarterfinals 5-1
Quinnipiac fired 46 shots on net in an 8-1 win over St. Lawrence on March 2, 21 more than in its overtime loss to Clarkson the night before.
Quinnipiac's two-faced regular season finale shows postseason floor and ceiling
Senior defender Maddy Samoskevich maneuvers by a Cornell defender during the ECAC Quarterfinals on March 2, 2024.
Women’s ice hockey swept by Cornell, awaits slim-to-none NCAA tournament fate
Senior forward Travis Treloar celebrates after scoring the third goal of the game against St. Lawrence on March 2, 2024, at the M&T Bank Arena.
Quinnipiac runs out St. Lawrence 8-1 on senior night
More in Sports
An aerial view of the renovated Quinnipiac Baseball Field, which sits alongside the Troup and Larson residence halls on Quinnipiac’s Mount Carmel Campus.
Quinnipiac baseball takes first step to Omaha with initial stage of field renovations
Graduate student guard Matt Balanc drives to the rim against Saint Peters on March 15.
Quinnipiac men’s basketball selected for CBI for second time in program history, will face Evansville in opening round
Quinnipiac graduate student guard Matt Balanc (hands on knees) looks on as Saint Peters celebrates its game-winning shot in the MAAC semifinals.
Saint Peter’s Peacocks' postseason buzzer beater over Quinnipiac, second-by-second
Senior Shaurya Sood prepares to return in a match against Merrimack on Jan. 28, 2023.
Men's tennis dominates against future conference opponent Merrimack
Quinnipiac head coach Tom Pecora speaks to his team during the Bobcats quarterfinals win over Canisius on March 13.
Conference title or not, Tom Pecora has left his mark on Quinnipiac men’s basketball
Graduate student guard Matt Balanc makes an acrobatic move in Quinnipiacs win against Saint Peters on Feb. 8.
MAAC Tournament: Previewing No. 1 Quinnipiac and No. 5 Saint Peter’s ahead of semifinals
About the Contributors
Amanda Dronzek, Associate Sports Editor
Tripp Menhall, Associate Photography Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *