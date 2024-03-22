Graf, Quillan receive individual ECAC awards

ECAC Hockey announced the winners of the league’s major awards Thursday evening, with junior forward Collin Graf taking Player of the Year and junior forward Jacob Quillan earning the Gladiator Best Defensive Forward.

Graf — a Hobey Baker Award Top Ten Finalist for the second consecutive season — is in the midst of another stellar year in Hamden, boasting 48 points in 31 games, good for an average of 1.55 points per game.

Quillan isn’t far behind, amassing 44 points in 41 games and 1.22 points per game. Statistically, it’s been the Nova Scotian’s best season at Quinnipiac.

Last year, senior forward Skyler Brind’Amour collected the Gladiator Best Defensive Forward Award and head coach Rand Pecknold captured the Tim Taylor Coach of the Year Award.

Additionally, former goaltender Yaniv Perets was named Goaltender of the Year in 2023, along with then-freshman forward Sam Lipkin earning Rookie of the Year.