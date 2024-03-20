The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Internal documents obtained by The Chronicle cast doubt on the accusations that reportedly led to the termination of Quinnipiac University women’s lacrosse head coach Tanya Kotowicz. (Photo courtesy of Quinnipiac Athletics/Photoillustration by Cameron Levasseur)

What happened to TK?

2
Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

3
Graduate student guard Matt Balanc drives to the rim against Saint Peters on March 15.

Quinnipiac men’s basketball selected for CBI for second time in program history, will face Evansville in opening round

4
Quinnipiac head coach Tom Pecora speaks to his team during the Bobcats quarterfinals win over Canisius on March 13.

Conference title or not, Tom Pecora has left his mark on Quinnipiac men’s basketball

5
The Quinnipiac mens ice hockey team celebrates after scoring a goal during Game 1 of the ECAC Quarterfinals against RPI on March 15, 2024, at the M&T Bank Arena.

Quinnipiac finds a way, squeaks by RPI 5-2 to advance to ECAC Semifinals

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

‘Killer instinct’ key for Quinnipiac in ECAC Semifinal against St. Lawrence

Cameron Levasseur, Sports Editor
March 19, 2024
Quinnipiac+graduate+student+forward+Zach+Tupker+corrals+the+puck+in+a+February+3+game+against+Dartmouth.+
Tyler Rinko
Quinnipiac graduate student forward Zach Tupker corrals the puck in a February 3 game against Dartmouth.

ECAC championship weekend is just days away, and despite the history of Herb Brooks Arena, it won’t take a miracle for the Bobcats to bring home their second Whitelaw Cup in program history. But they will have to break a curse. 

Quinnipiac enters the weekend as the tournament’s No. 1 seed for the fourth-consecutive season. It’s 0-3 in those previous attempts, all overtime losses, twice in the final. 

In 2023, the Bobcats battled into double overtime before falling to Colgate in the semifinals, a game head coach Rand Pecknold called “probably our worst game of the year.” 

In 2024, Quinnipiac looks to reverse its fate and earn an auto-bid to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016. 

That starts with a semifinal matchup against No. 7 St. Lawrence. The Saints have already proven their upset potential, knocking off No. 3 Colgate in the quarterfinals and earning a regular season win over the Bobcats in February . 

“They’re a tough physical team. They battle hard,” junior forward Jacob Quillan said after Quinnipiac’s quarterfinal series clinching win over RPI on Saturday. 

The key for St. Lawrence to win Friday’s semifinal is the same as it was against Colgate: turn the game into a chess match and be the one to capitalize on opportunities. 

The Saints were outshot by 17 and 21 respectively in their sweep of the Raiders, but squeaked out one-goal wins in both games thanks to stout goaltending and opportunistic offense. 

Freshman defenseman Jan Olenginski’s winner in Game 2 of that series came off an unforced turnover that sprung a breakaway. Colgate largely dominated possession and chances, but one error ended its season. 

RPI sophomore forward Sutter Muzzatti’s game-tying shorthanded goal in Game 2 of the Engineers’ series against Quinnipiac is the epitome of what the Bobcats cannot let happen against St. Lawrence. A lack of effort on the retrieval following an RPI clear allowed Muzzatti to win the puck race and outmuscle his defender to the net. 

Graduate student goaltender Ben Kraws played an enormous role in the Saints’ success last weekend, posting a .957 save percentage across two games, including 47 saves in Game 1. 

Kraws is no stranger to big performances against Quinnipiac – he made 41 saves in the teams’ first meeting of the season. His career-high mark also came against the Bobcats, stopping 49 of 54 shots in a 5-2 loss as a junior with Arizona State. 

The Saints will be tremendously outgunned. They have just two 20-point scorers, Quinnipiac has 11. Their 2.3 goals per game is No. 57 in the nation. Quinnipiac sits third, averaging 4.3. 

The Bobcats drubbed St. Lawrence 8-1 in the teams’ last meeting three weeks ago, though Kraws was not in net. 

There’s no question that Quinnipiac is the better team. But at this stage in March, it has to also be the higher effort team to win and advance. 

“Everyone’s fighting for their lives at that point in the season, you can’t put a team away easy,” Quillan said. “You’ve got to fight every shift, you’ve got to fight every battle.”

That fight needs to begin in the first period, a struggle for the Bobcats all season. If they bear down on the Saints early, St. Lawrence will crack under pressure. If they let them hang around, one mistake could spell another disappointing end in the conference tournament.

“We need to have a little more of a killer instinct,” Pecknold said after Game 2. “But we’ll talk about that as a group and we’ve got to have better buy-in if we’re going up to Lake Placid and win.”

Thanks to its Pairwise position, Quinnipiac already has an NCAA Tournament bid locked up. It’s playing for glory in Lake Placid, and the chance to — finally — be back atop the conference it has dominated in the regular season for the last decade.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
National Kidney Month: The importance of kidney advocacy
National Kidney Month: The importance of kidney advocacy
An aerial view of the renovated Quinnipiac Baseball Field, which sits alongside the Troup and Larson residence halls on Quinnipiac’s Mount Carmel Campus.
Quinnipiac baseball takes first step to Omaha with initial stage of field renovations
Ariana Grande radiates positivity with the release of Eternal Sunshine
Ariana Grande radiates positivity with the release of 'Eternal Sunshine'
Graduate student guard Matt Balanc drives to the rim against Saint Peters on March 15.
Quinnipiac men’s basketball selected for CBI for second time in program history, will face Evansville in opening round
The Quinnipiac mens ice hockey team celebrates after scoring a goal during Game 1 of the ECAC Quarterfinals against RPI on March 15, 2024, at the M&T Bank Arena.
Quinnipiac finds a way, squeaks by RPI 5-2 to advance to ECAC Semifinals
Senior forward, Travis Treloar, attempts to avoid an opponent in a rush toward the net during Game 1 of the ECAC Quarterfinals against RPI on March 15, 2024, at the M&T Bank Arena.
Quinnipiac handles business, wins Game 1 of ECAC Quarterfinals 5-1
More in Ice Hockey
Quinnipiac fired 46 shots on net in an 8-1 win over St. Lawrence on March 2, 21 more than in its overtime loss to Clarkson the night before.
Quinnipiac's two-faced regular season finale shows postseason floor and ceiling
Senior defender Maddy Samoskevich maneuvers by a Cornell defender during the ECAC Quarterfinals on March 2, 2024.
Women’s ice hockey swept by Cornell, awaits slim-to-none NCAA tournament fate
Senior forward Travis Treloar celebrates after scoring the third goal of the game against St. Lawrence on March 2, 2024, at the M&T Bank Arena.
Quinnipiac runs out St. Lawrence 8-1 on senior night
Quinnipiac womens ice hockey senior defender Kendall Cooper and graduate student goaltender Logan Angers share a heartfelt hug after the teams 5-0 loss to Cornell in the ECAC Hockey Quarterfinals.
Quinnipiac takes 5-0 beating in Game 2, knocked out of ECAC Tournament
Quinnipiac junior forward Collin Graf fends off Clarkson sophomore defenseman Tristan Sarsland in a game at M&T Bank Arena in Hamden in March 1.
Late interference call proves fatal for Quinnipiac in overtime loss to Clarkson
Quinnipiac watches on as Cornell celebrates an overtime goal in Game 1 of the ECAC Quarterfinals on March 1, 2024.
Quinnipiac drops Game 1 to Cornell in overtime heartbreaker
More in Sports
Quinnipiac graduate student guard Matt Balanc (hands on knees) looks on as Saint Peters celebrates its game-winning shot in the MAAC semifinals.
Saint Peter’s Peacocks' postseason buzzer beater over Quinnipiac, second-by-second
Senior Shaurya Sood prepares to return in a match against Merrimack on Jan. 28, 2023.
Men's tennis dominates against future conference opponent Merrimack
Quinnipiac head coach Tom Pecora speaks to his team during the Bobcats quarterfinals win over Canisius on March 13.
Conference title or not, Tom Pecora has left his mark on Quinnipiac men’s basketball
Graduate student guard Matt Balanc makes an acrobatic move in Quinnipiacs win against Saint Peters on Feb. 8.
MAAC Tournament: Previewing No. 1 Quinnipiac and No. 5 Saint Peter’s ahead of semifinals
Sophomore forward Bri Bowen traverses through Niagaras defense during Quinnipiacs 70-56 loss Wednesday afternoon.
Quinnipiac women’s basketball's season trapped in the full-court press
Senior forward Paul Otieno lays the ball up during Quinnipiacs quarterfinals win over Canisius on March 13.
Paul Otieno’s ‘impressive’ night helps lead men’s basketball to all-around postseason victory against Canisius
About the Contributor
Cameron Levasseur, Sports Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *