The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

2
Quinnipiac head coach Tom Pecora speaks to his team during the Bobcats quarterfinals win over Canisius on March 13.

Conference title or not, Tom Pecora has left his mark on Quinnipiac men’s basketball

3
Quinnipiac graduate student guard Matt Balanc (hands on knees) looks on as Saint Peters celebrates its game-winning shot in the MAAC semifinals.

Saint Peter’s Peacocks' postseason buzzer beater over Quinnipiac, second-by-second

4
Ace Frehley, former Kiss guitarist, released 10,000 Volts, his eighth studio album more than 45 years after his solo debut.

Ace Frehley's '10,000 Volts' puts him back in the groove

5
Freshman guard Rihards Vavers shoots a free throw as graduate guard Matt Balanc looks on against Canisius on Feb. 4.

Bracketology: Where experts project Quinnipiac men’s basketball ahead of MAAC Tournament, March Madness

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac finds a way, squeaks by RPI 5-2 to advance to ECAC Semifinals

Colin Kennedy, Associate Sports Editor
March 16, 2024
The+Quinnipiac+mens+ice+hockey+team+celebrates+after+scoring+a+goal+during+Game+1+of+the+ECAC+Quarterfinals+against+RPI+on+March+15%2C+2024%2C+at+the+M%26T+Bank+Arena.+
Nicholas Pestritto
The Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey team celebrates after scoring a goal during Game 1 of the ECAC Quarterfinals against RPI on March 15, 2024, at the M&T Bank Arena.

HAMDEN — Much like in Game 1, Quinnipiac men’s hockey didn’t put its best showing on the ice in Game 2. This time, it almost cost them. 

Nonetheless, the Bobcats found a way to top RPI 5-2 in Game 2 of the ECAC Quarterfinals Saturday night, and advance to the semifinals.

“It was a good resilient win, probably wasn’t our best game early but we found a way to come back,” head coach Rand Pecknold said. “I thought RPI was great tonight. They made a lot of big-time plays, big-time goals. We just dug in a little bit and found a way.” 

The final score doesn’t show how close the Engineers came to forcing a Game 3. They had the defending national champs searching for answers against a team they were supposed to dominate. 

As the first period opened up, it was clear that RPI wasn’t going away from that same pesky-style of hockey it showed Friday. Instead it ramped it up. 

Holding players down, slashing at their hands and bumping after whistles, the Engineers were doing it all — and they were getting away with it. That was until the officials called a faceoff violation on RPI freshman forward Brad McNeil. This was something that Pecknold put emphasis on following Game 1 — and Saturday’s officials agreed. 

“Credit to them, they came out really hard,” junior forward Jacob Quillan said. “They didn’t want to go away easy that’s for sure. They definitely didn’t.” 

The Engineers’ desperation throughout the first frame was palpable, and the Bobcats were having trouble matching it. 

“I thought our first (period) was low energy … It’s hard when (they) have that kind of desperation,” Pecknold said. “I was really disappointed, I didn’t feel like we had any.”

Quinnipiac wasn’t doing itself any favors in the second frame either. Senior forward Christophe Fillion was ejected following a major boarding penalty, and forced the Bobcats to only play three forwards at left wing. Graduate student defenseman CJ McGee followed that up with a minor penalty, giving RPI a five-on-three advantage. 

Quinnipiac was on its heels — just waiting for a knockout blow. 

The Engineers couldn’t deliver one fast enough. Freshman forward Andon Cerbone snapped a lightning-fast wrist shot that pinged off the left post and into the net to breathe life into M&T Bank Arena. Just 59 seconds later, sophomore forward Anthony Cipollone notched his second goal of the weekend, and all of a sudden it was all coming up Bobcats. 

“We’re just kind of focusing on the next shift,” Cerbone said. “I feel like we did a good job of that tonight … Kind of came out a little slow in the first, but we built off it and found a way to have success.” 

Before the goal horn could stop blowing RPI was back on the attack. Eighteen seconds after Cipollone’s goal, RPI senior defenseman Lauri Sertti fired a shot from the blue line and with the help of an Engineer screener, cut the lead in half. 

RPI’s desperation showed again just two minutes later while on the penalty kill. An Engineer defender flicked the puck down the ice to stall the attack but sophomore forward Sutter Muzzatti caught the Bobcats off guard. He booked it down the ice, beating junior defenseman Davis Pennington and blowing past senior goaltender Vinny Duplessis to erase Quinnipiac’s two-goal lead in less than two minutes. 

“We were all over the map with our intensity and our passion and we lacked it at times and then we got it,” Pecknold said. “We don’t block a shot for that first goal … Just a poor effort there and then we got smoked for the shorty which is just not acceptable.”

In the third, Quinnipiac finally seemed to show that killer instinct that it lacked in the first two periods. Cerbone — who had five points on the weekend — fired home a blast mid-way through the frame that ultimately became the game-winner. 

“It was a good team effort from about halfway on,” Pecknold said. “We found a way so we move on.” 

Quillan and junior forward Collin Graf tapped in a pair of empty-net goals to tuck the Engineers into bed for the offseason. Quillan was celebrating his bobblehead night — commemorating his game-winning overtime goal in the 2023 National Championship. 

“It’s an honor to have a whole night dedicated to me and my teammates there, and I’m thankful that we can do this stuff,” Quillan said. “I’m just so thankful that I could play here at Quinnipiac, in front of all those people.”

Quinnipiac will now move on to Lake Placid, New York, to face off against St. Lawrence in the ECAC Hockey semifinals on March 22. Puck drop is set for 4 p.m. 

 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
Senior forward, Travis Treloar, attempts to avoid an opponent in a rush toward the net during Game 1 of the ECAC Quarterfinals against RPI on March 15, 2024, at the M&T Bank Arena.
Quinnipiac handles business, wins Game 1 of ECAC Quarterfinals 5-1
Quinnipiac graduate student guard Matt Balanc (hands on knees) looks on as Saint Peters celebrates its game-winning shot in the MAAC semifinals.
Saint Peter’s Peacocks' postseason buzzer beater over Quinnipiac, second-by-second
Senior Shaurya Sood prepares to return in a match against Merrimack on Jan. 28, 2023.
Men's tennis dominates against future conference opponent Merrimack
Quinnipiac head coach Tom Pecora speaks to his team during the Bobcats quarterfinals win over Canisius on March 13.
Conference title or not, Tom Pecora has left his mark on Quinnipiac men’s basketball
Graduate student guard Matt Balanc makes an acrobatic move in Quinnipiacs win against Saint Peters on Feb. 8.
MAAC Tournament: Previewing No. 1 Quinnipiac and No. 5 Saint Peter’s ahead of semifinals
Sophomore forward Bri Bowen traverses through Niagaras defense during Quinnipiacs 70-56 loss Wednesday afternoon.
Quinnipiac women’s basketball's season trapped in the full-court press
More in Ice Hockey
Quinnipiac fired 46 shots on net in an 8-1 win over St. Lawrence on March 2, 21 more than in its overtime loss to Clarkson the night before.
Quinnipiac's two-faced regular season finale shows postseason floor and ceiling
Senior defender Maddy Samoskevich maneuvers by a Cornell defender during the ECAC Quarterfinals on March 2, 2024.
Women’s ice hockey swept by Cornell, awaits slim-to-none NCAA tournament fate
Senior forward Travis Treloar celebrates after scoring the third goal of the game against St. Lawrence on March 2, 2024, at the M&T Bank Arena.
Quinnipiac runs out St. Lawrence 8-1 on senior night
Quinnipiac womens ice hockey senior defender Kendall Cooper and graduate student goaltender Logan Angers share a heartfelt hug after the teams 5-0 loss to Cornell in the ECAC Hockey Quarterfinals.
Quinnipiac takes 5-0 beating in Game 2, knocked out of ECAC Tournament
Quinnipiac junior forward Collin Graf fends off Clarkson sophomore defenseman Tristan Sarsland in a game at M&T Bank Arena in Hamden in March 1.
Late interference call proves fatal for Quinnipiac in overtime loss to Clarkson
Quinnipiac watches on as Cornell celebrates an overtime goal in Game 1 of the ECAC Quarterfinals on March 1, 2024.
Quinnipiac drops Game 1 to Cornell in overtime heartbreaker
More in Sports
Senior forward Paul Otieno lays the ball up during Quinnipiacs quarterfinals win over Canisius on March 13.
Paul Otieno’s ‘impressive’ night helps lead men’s basketball to all-around postseason victory against Canisius
Graduate student guard Savion Lewis drives to the rim during Quinnipiacs quarterfinals win over Canisius on March 13.
No. 1 Bobcats overpower No. 9 Canisius with 24-point win, advance to MAAC semifinals
(From left) Freshman guard Ava Sollenne, sophomore guard Bri Bowen, junior forward Grace LaBarge and sophomore forward Ella ODonnell all stand behind the free throw line in Quinnipiacs 70-56 loss to Niagara Wednesday afternoon.
Women’s basketball's season concludes with loss to No. 2 Niagara
Quinnipiac womens basketball has lost in overtime twice to Niagara this season. Tipoff is slated for 3:30 p.m.
Women’s basketball aiming for ‘best effort’ in quarterfinal bout with No. 2 Niagara
Freshman guard Rihards Vavers drives to the net against Canisius on Feb. 4, 2024.
MAAC Tournament: Quarterfinal preview between No. 1 Quinnipiac, No. 9 Canisius
Quinnipiac tennis blows away Holy Cross 6-1 in home opener
Quinnipiac tennis blows away Holy Cross 6-1 in home opener
About the Contributor
Colin Kennedy, Associate Sports Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *