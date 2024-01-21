Emely van der Vliet signs professional contract in Austria following two years at QU

Quinnipiac women’s soccer senior forward/midfielder Emely van der Vliet has signed a pro contract with SPG FC Lustenau / Dornbirn Ladies, she announced on social media Sunday.

“This is a dream come true,” van der Vliet wrote on Instagram. “I couldn’t be more proud of myself. I am so excited to start this adventure and continue to do what I love everyday; playing football.”

After spending two seasons with UT-Martin, which included being named to the All-OVC First Team during her freshman season, van der Vliet transferred to Quinnipiac prior to 2022.

With the Bobcats, the Rosmalen, Netherlands, native racked up seven goals and 19 points in Hamden. Her collegiate career concluded with being selected to two-straight All-MAAC First Teams.

“Thank you to everyone who has made this such an incredible experience,” van der Vliet wrote on Dec. 17. “If I had to do it all over again, I wouldn’t change a thing.”

The time van der Vliet spent in a Quinnipiac uniform included two trips to the NCAA Tournament after winning conference championships in back-to-back seasons. Her breakout game in 2023 was a hat trick in an 8-0 win over Saint Peter’s on Oct. 21.

“This season it doesn’t matter who scores,” van der Vliet said postgame. “This season, every goal we score, the whole team does it.”

Off the field, van der Vliet has coached the game in her home country and will now travel to Austria to begin her pro career. Her first taste of the professional game will be on March 17, 2024 against SK Sturm Graz.