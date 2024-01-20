The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
It is unclear if the flooding in Quinnipiac Universitys Mountainview Residence Hall will affect spring move-in, which is scheduled to begin Saturday.

Burst sprinkler head floods residence hall days before move-in

2
More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on The Second Best Night of Your Life tour

More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on 'The Second Best Night of Your Life' tour

3
Sophomore forward Sam Lipkin fights past a defender in Quinnipiac mens hockeys 2-1 loss to Colgate on Jan. 19.

Colgate hands Quinnipiac second regulation loss of season, 2-1

4
Fizzling out: Why the Fizz app is destined for failure

'Fizzling out': Why the Fizz app is destined for failure

5
Bluey is making the world a magical place

'Bluey' is making the world a magical place

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Colgate hands Quinnipiac second regulation loss of season, 2-1

Cameron Levasseur, Sports Editor
January 19, 2024
Sophomore+forward+Sam+Lipkin+fights+past+a+defender+in+Quinnipiac+mens+hockeys+2-1+loss+to+Colgate+on+Jan.+19.
Connor Coar
Sophomore forward Sam Lipkin fights past a defender in Quinnipiac men’s hockey’s 2-1 loss to Colgate on Jan. 19.

HAMILTON, N.Y. — Three hundred and eight days ago and 177 miles north, Quinnipiac men’s hockey struggled in a 2-1 double-overtime decision against Colgate in the ECAC Hockey semifinals in Lake Placid. Back in New York to face the Raiders Friday, the score was the same, only this time Colgate knocked off the defending national champions in regulation. 

“I didn’t think we did a good job of preparing for the game,” head coach Rand Pecknold said. “We had some struggles early, some of our players, and they didn’t do a good job of resetting and reloading.”

Raiders junior defenseman Reid Irwin sunk the dagger early in the third period as the Bobcats reeled from a five-minute major assessed to sophomore defenseman Charles-Alexis Legault. 

Legault received a game misconduct for a hit to the head of freshman forward Dom Foglia at Quinnipiac’s bench. There was no call on the ice, but a successful challenge by Colgate sent him to the locker room. 

“It’s been an Achilles’ heel all year, we’ve taken bad penalties all season long, which is not indicative of our culture and what we normally do,” Pecknold said. 

The Bobcats were the least penalized team in the country last season averaging just 6.8 penalty minutes a game. This year, that number is up to 9.8, putting them 25th in the nation. 

Junior forward Alex DiPaolo opened the scoring for the Raiders midway through the second period. An awkward line change on a delayed offsides handed Colgate an odd-man rush that left Dipaolo open to put home a rebound off a shot from Irwin. 

Five minutes later, Quinnipiac had its answer. Sophomore forward Alex Power connected through traffic for the second goal of his career, sending the game into the second intermission tied at one.  

Other than Power’s tally —  on which Colgate head coach Mike Harder vehemently wanted reviewed for a high stick — the Bobcats couldn’t solve Raiders senior netminder Carter Gylander. 

The Albertan struggled in a 7-4 drubbing by the Bobcats in November, giving up all seven goals on 38 shots. But he was near perfect in this meeting with Quinnipiac, stopping 35 of 36 en route to victory. 

Coming off back-to-back overtime losses to LIU last weekend, Colgate — now sixth in the ECAC — entered the game with an urgency to right the ship as it looks up in the conference standings with the postseason looming. 

“The worst thing that could happen to us is they’re coming off a bad weekend,” Pecknold said. “But it is what it is. I knew Colgate was going to be good tonight, we need to be better.”

The loss was only Quinnipiac’s second in regulation this season, the other a 3-2 collapse against Boston University on Nov. 22. It’s the Bobcats’ first regular season in-conference loss since this road trip last season, where they were swept by Colgate and Cornell, ending hope of an undefeated ECAC campaign. 

Quinnipiac is back in the saddle Saturday at No. 16 Cornell looking to snap a three-game losing streak in Ithaca dating back to 2019. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
Graduate forward Alexa Hoskin readies for a wrist shot during a 4-3 loss to Cornell on January 20, 2023
Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey comes up short against Cornell, loses second straight
Sophomore sprinter Nyasia Dailey competes at the Yale Season Opener meet on Dec. 9, 2023.
Dailey takes 60-meter dash, women’s track and field shake off holiday break at URI Invitational
Graduate student guard Matt Balanc goes in for a layup against the Coast Guard Nov. 11, 2023.
Balanc’s 26 helps Quinnipiac cruise past Siena 82-70
Graduate forward Julia Nearis fires a slap shot during a 5-0 loss to Colgate on January 21, 2023 at the M&T Bank Arena.
Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey blown out 5-0 by Colgate in first home loss
It is unclear if the flooding in Quinnipiac Universitys Mountainview Residence Hall will affect spring move-in, which is scheduled to begin Saturday.
Burst sprinkler head floods residence hall days before move-in
Freshman forward Kahlen Lamarche skates towards the puck against Harvard on Jan. 12, 2024.
No. 6 Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey survives third period, defeats Dartmouth 5-3
More in Ice Hockey
Quinnipiac senior Zach Tupker lines up to take a face-off in a game against Princeton on Jan. 13.
Graf’s two goals, Duplessis’ near shutout author Quinnipiac’s 3-1 win over Princeton
Junior forward Christophe Fillion, celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Princeton on Jan. 12.
Bobcats score six in the first period, dominate Princeton 9-2
Graduate student forward Julia Nearis celebrated with teammates following a goal during a 8-0 win over Harvard on January 12, 2023.
No. 6 Quinnipiac dominates Harvard with 8-0 beatdown
Graduate student forward Zach Tupker handles the puck against Northeastern on Jan. 6, 2024.
Overturned goal looms large in Quinnipiac’s tie with Northeastern
Graduate student forward Jess Schryver dangles the Union goaltender Sophie Matsoukas during the Bobcats game against Union on December 1, 2023.
Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey closes out non-conference play with 2-2 tie against Minnesota Duluth
Quinnipiac womens hockey sophomore forward Emerson Jarvis protects the puck from a defender in a game against Minnesota Duluth on Jan. 5.
Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey wins seventh straight, 2-1, over Minnesota Duluth
More in Sports
Quinnipiac womens basketball senior guard Jillian Casey drives to the basket in a game against Maine on Nov. 6.
Quinnipiac implodes in second half, blows 17-point lead in 69-58 loss to Canisius
Freshman guard Ava Sollenne finished with 11 points in her first collegiate start and Quinnipiacs 70-64 win over Iona.
Quinnipiac battles Iona to a hard-fought win, improves to 4-1 in conference play
Sophomore forward Ella ODonnell shoots the ball against Holy Cross on Dec. 10.
Quinnipiac women’s basketball never leads, falls to Mount St. Mary’s 56-50
Graduate guard Savion Lewis lines up for a free throw against Manhattan on January 7, 2024.
Quinnipiac smothers Manhattan 76-59, improves to 3-1 in MAAC play
Freshman guard Paige Girardi (left) scored six points in the Bobcats 71-59 win over Manhattan Saturday afternoon.
Quinnipiac women’s basketball cruises past Manhattan, improves to 3-0 in MAAC play
Graduate student guard Matt Balanc dribbles the ball during a matchup against Yale on Dec. 11.
Quinnipiac storms back from double-digit deficit to defeat Rider 88-84
About the Contributor
Cameron Levasseur, Sports Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *