Former Quinnipiac standout Perets called up to NHL’s Hurricanes

Former Quinnipiac goaltender and NCAA champion Yaniv Perets has been recalled by the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes, the team announced Sunday.

Perets, who signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Hurricanes in April, has played 11 games this season for the ECHL’s Norfolk Admirals, posting a 5-5-1 record with a 2.38 goals against average and a .916 save percentage.

In two-and-a-half years with Quinnipiac, Perets quickly became the most decorated goaltender in team history. He holds the NCAA single-season record for goals against average, program records for shutouts, single-season shutouts, wins, goals against average and save percentage.

The Quebec native is a two-time Hobey Baker Award top-10 Finalist, two-time Richter Award Finalist, two-time ECAC Hockey Goaltender of the Year, two-time All-American and 2021-22 ECAC Player of the Year.

His all-time record with the Bobcats stands at an astounding 56-9-5, culminating in a 13-save performance to help lead Quinnipiac to its first national championship in April.

“I know (the trophy is) right in front of me, but I don’t think it’s hit me yet,” Perets said following the win. “I feel like I’d be in tears … but just the way you have to be on the ice, so even keel that emotions can’t get to you, so when it’s done, it doesn’t feel real.”

The recall of Perets comes as Carolina deals with a major goaltending shortfall.

Frederik Anderson, the team’s No. 1, has been on injured reserve since early November dealing with a blood clotting issue. Antti Raanta, the Hurricanes’ primary backup, was put on waivers Saturday after his fourth-straight loss. Twenty-four-year-old Pyotr Kochetkov has started seven of the team’s last 10 games, but with Raanta on waivers, Perets is Carolina’s only NHL-signed goaltender to not see action at the top level this season. If he does see game action, Perets would become the first former Quinnipiac goaltender to play in an NHL regular season game.

He will back up Kochetkov as the Hurricanes take on Washington in Carolina Sunday at 6 p.m.