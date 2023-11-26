The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Second Quinnipiac student arrested after apparent Halloween arson

Second Quinnipiac student arrested after apparent Halloween arson

2
Quinnipiac senior goaltender Vinny Duplessis looks for the puck in a 3-2 loss to the BU Terriers on Nov. 22, 2023.

Late collapse plays spoiler in Duplessis’ return to BU, Bobcats fall 3-2

3
Challenging educational perceptions: Why humanities matter just as much as STEM

Challenging educational perceptions: Why humanities matter just as much as STEM

4
Quinnipiac Universitys Department of Public Safety is investigating after officials discovered a swastika scratched into a mailbox door in the Rocky Top Student Center on Nov. 13.

Quinnipiac officials investigating after finding swastika carved into campus mailbox

5
More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on The Second Best Night of Your Life tour

More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on 'The Second Best Night of Your Life' tour

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey blanks Yale, brings home fourth straight Nutmeg Classic

Cat Murphy, News Editor
November 26, 2023
Quinnipiac+womens+ice+hockey+celebrates+its+3-0+victory+over+Yale+in+the+2023+Nutmeg+Classic+on+Nov.+25.
Cat Murphy
Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey celebrates its 3-0 victory over Yale in the 2023 Nutmeg Classic on Nov. 25.

NEW HAVEN — Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey head coach Cass Turner will tell you she doesn’t believe in so-called perfect games. 

But there’s an exception to every rule. And in the Nutmeg Classic Championship, Logan Angers was quite the exception.

The graduate student goaltender played hero in Quinnipiac’s 3-0 win over Yale Saturday night, posting a 36-save shutout in the Bobcats’ fourth consecutive Nutmeg Classic Tournament victory.

“It’s pretty awesome,” Angers said. “It’s a good feeling.”

The second the game’s final buzzer sounded, sophomore goaltender Tatum Blacker was on the ice and in Angers’ arms.

“Normally, she’s the one running to get the puck,” said Angers, the tournament MVP and one of ECAC Hockey’s three stars of the week. “But today, she was so excited that she got to come down and hug me first, so that was pretty awesome.”

But with 64 shots between them, the Bobcats and Bulldogs fought like cats and dogs (literally) to that final buzzer.

“It’s never easy to win a championship at Yale,” Turner said. “They battled so hard.”

After all, the in-state rivals — meeting on Saturday for the 54th time since 2001 — know each other better than most teams know themselves.

And as far as Turner was concerned, this might very well have been to Angers’ advantage.

“She’s been here before,” Turner said. “She knows what it feels like. She knows how Yale plays.”

For everyone else, though, the Battle of Whitney Avenue rivalry seemed all but impossible to ignore.

Each team took every opportunity to get on the other’s nerves — sometimes legally, other times not so much. Between interference, tripping and hooking, the two top-15 teams combined for seven penalties on the night.

But with both the No. 7/9 Bobcats and the No. 13/12 Bulldogs playing like a shiny silver trophy depended on it — because it did — neither team ever quite managed to find an offensive rhythm.

Bobcats graduate student defender Kate Reilly opened up scoring as time wound down in the first period, blasting a one-timer past Bulldogs junior goaltender Pia Dukaric with under a minute to play in the frame.

It would be almost 20 minutes until senior defender Kendall Cooper sailed a backhander into the net late in the second period, and another period still until senior forward Nina Steigauf notched the empty-netter.

But as though the visible tension in Ingalls Rink suddenly lifted, it was all smiles for Quinnipiac when the game clock hit double zeros.

Gloves, sticks and helmets lay scattered across the ice as the players gathered around the Nutmeg Classic trophy for the fourth time in as many years.

“We take a lot of pride in the Nutmeg,” Turner said. “It’s a lot of fun and nice to see our group win it again.”

The Bobcats will take the trophy back to Hamden, where they will face Union on Friday, Dec. 1. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
Freshman forward Kahlen Lamarche stick handles during a game against UConn on November 25, 2023.
Quinnipiac women’s hockey to vie for fourth-straight Nutmeg Classic after beating UConn in semifinals
Second Quinnipiac student arrested after apparent Halloween arson
Second Quinnipiac student arrested after apparent Halloween arson
Quinnipiac senior goaltender Vinny Duplessis looks for the puck in a 3-2 loss to the BU Terriers on Nov. 22, 2023.
Late collapse plays spoiler in Duplessis’ return to BU, Bobcats fall 3-2
Quinnipiac Universitys Department of Public Safety is investigating after officials discovered a swastika scratched into a mailbox door in the Rocky Top Student Center on Nov. 13.
Quinnipiac officials investigating after finding swastika carved into campus mailbox
Freshman guard Paige Giardi shoots a free throw during Quinnipiacs win over Maine on Nov. 6.
Bobcat Report: Women’s basketball’s round robin, Amarri Tice’s role, men’s hockey lighting lamps at record pace
The Quinnipiac volleyball team reacts after falling to Fairfield in the 2023 MAAC Championship on Nov. 19, 2023.
Fairfield blocks Quinnipiac from back-to-back MAAC titles
More in Ice Hockey
Graduate student forward Julia Nearis takes the face-off during a 4-1 loss to Colgate on November 18, 2023.
Quinnipiac women’s hockey takes six penalties in 4-1 loss to Colgate
Quinnipiac womens ice hockey is on a five-game win streak against Cornell dating back to November 2021.
Quinnipiac women's hockey hands Cornell first loss of season
Quinnipiac freshman forward Matthew McGroarty scored his first career goal in Fridays 8-4 win over Cornell
Seven different scorers propel Quinnipiac over Cornell in 8-4 thriller.
Ryan Solomon, the starting goaltender for Quinnipiacs club hockey team, stretches during warmups of his first Division I game against Yale on Nov. 11.
Ryan Solomon's Division I call up a 'dream come true'
Quinnipiac mens hockeys last loss to Yale was in February of 2018.
Quinnipiac trounces Yale, retains Heroes Hat in rivalry battle
Collin Graf returns from injury, propels Quinnipiac to 5-1 win over Brown
Collin Graf returns from injury, propels Quinnipiac to 5-1 win over Brown
More in Sports
Sophomore forward Amarri Tice takes a free throw versus CCSU on November 10, 2023.
Quinnipiac rallies to overcome Albany in thrilling 85-82 victory
Officials come together to discuss a call made in Quinnipiac volleyballs semifinal match against Iona on Nov. 18.
Breaking down each challenge in Quinnipiac volleyball’s semifinal win over Iona
Quinnipiac volleyball will face Fairfield in the MAAC Championship for the second-straight season after being Iona 3-1 Saturday.
Quinnipiac stops Iona, sets up MAAC Championship showdown with Fairfield
Quinnipiac volleyball to face Iona in MAAC Semifinals
Quinnipiac volleyball to face Iona in MAAC Semifinals
Freshman forward Rihards Vavers shoots the ball during Quinnipiacs nine-point win over Army on Nov. 17, 2023.
‘It’s an honor’: Quinnipiac men’s basketball pulls out hard-fought win over Army
Freshman guard Karson Martin heads to the net in an attempt at a layup against Maine on Nov. 6.
Quinnipiac women’s basketball falls short to Vermont in competitive contest
About the Contributor
Cat Murphy, News Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *