The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on The Second Best Night of Your Life tour

More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on 'The Second Best Night of Your Life' tour

2
Quinnipiac mens hockeys last loss to Yale was in February of 2018.

Quinnipiac trounces Yale, retains Heroes Hat in rivalry battle

3
Quinnipiac student arrested, suspended from university after apparent on-campus arson

Quinnipiac student arrested, suspended from university after apparent on-campus arson

4
Quinnipiac rugby gets into a scrum during a 38-8 loss to Dartmouth in the NIRA semifinals.

Rugby drops second consecutive NIRA Semifinal to Dartmouth

5
Senior forward Courtney Chochol watches on as Brown celebrates a 3-0 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on November 11, 2023.

Bears scratch Bobcats, take 3-0 first-round win

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Ryan Solomon’s Division I call up a ‘dream come true’

Quinnipiac club hockey goaltender promoted to D1 squad in the wake of injury
Cameron Levasseur, Sports Editor
November 14, 2023
Ryan+Solomon%2C+the+starting+goaltender+for+Quinnipiacs+club+hockey+team%2C+stretches+during+warmups+of+his+first+Division+I+game+against+Yale+on+Nov.+11.+
Jack Muscatello
Ryan Solomon, the starting goaltender for Quinnipiac’s club hockey team, stretches during warmups of his first Division I game against Yale on Nov. 11.

Forty-five minutes before Quinnipiac men’s hockey stepped on the ice to renew its rivalry with Yale on Nov. 11, junior Ryan Solomon sat in his locker room stall, staring at the Bobcats logo in the center of the jersey he was holding. 

That stall had been his for less than two weeks. That jersey — less than two days. 

“My dad told me before the game, ‘Just savor that moment when you put it on,’” Solomon said. 

It was not the first time Solomon put on a Quinnipiac jersey, nor the first time he took the ice at M&T Bank Arena. But this time, the atmosphere was a bit bigger. 

More than 3,600 fans stared down at him as he stepped out of the tunnel and took his first strides as a member of the Division I team. 

“It was pretty surreal,” Solomon said. 

In the wake of a long-term injury to junior goaltender Noah Altman, head coach Rand Pecknold turned to Solomon, the starting netminder for Quinnipiac’s club team, to fill the spot. 

“I met with him, I said, ‘Hey, you’ve got a 14-day tryout and we’ll see how it goes,’ and he’s been great,” Pecknold said. 

Solomon was officially added to the roster on Nov. 10, a day before the Bobcats’ biggest home game of the season. The next morning, Pecknold delivered the news: he was going to dress. 

“To be out there tonight for QU-Yale, it’s something you dream of as a kid,” Solomon said. “It’s just a dream come true.”

He didn’t see a second of game action and faced just six shots in warmups. But none of that particularly mattered to Solomon, a Durham, Connecticut, native who’s been watching Quinnipiac for most of his life. The moment was a testament to everything that came before it.

“To see how far I’ve come in my hockey career, this is again, a moment you dream of,” Solomon said. “It’s an honor to wear that logo, especially with these guys. Great group, led by a great coach.”

Solomon’s five older siblings went to Quinnipiac. He frequented games as a kid and looked up to Eric Hartzell and Michael Garteig, goaltenders who helped lead the Bobcats to national championship games in 2013 and 2016, respectively. His family’s reaction to watching him take the ice can be summed up in a single word.

“Chills,” Gary Solomon, Ryan’s father said. “I lean over next to my wife while we’re watching and I go, ‘Your son’s on the ice right now.’ It’s like we’re watching somebody’s else’s story.”

And the team’s excitement after learning Ryan would dress made the moment even more special.

“When you get put in a situation like this, these are some of the best hockey players in the country and you wonder how he’ll be accepted,” Gary said. “And just to see the reaction of the team after coach made that announcement — you can’t fake that.”

Ryan knows his role. He’s also aware that his opportunity came because of another’s injury. None of that is lost on him.

“The circumstances aren’t the best, seeing Noah go down,” Ryan said. “He’s obviously a very popular guy in the room, well respected. He’s been awesome to me.”

But for now, and at least through the end of December, Ryan can relish in his own underdog story — and turn to others, fictional or not, for inspiration.

“I made him watch ‘Rudy’ Monday night before his first practice,” Gary said.

Whether Ryan’s story ends with him being carried off the ice on the shoulders of his teammates remains to be seen. Regardless, the 20-year-old marketing major has forever etched his name in the Bobcats’ records books as a Division I hockey player.

“It’s just an unbelievable opportunity for him,” Gary said. “Something that was outside what I’m sure he’s ever imagined or what my wife and I have ever imagined.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
Red, white and blunders: George Santos cant be trusted to hold office
Red, white and blunders: George Santos can't be trusted to hold office
Leilani-kai Giusta, Faavae Kimsel Moe, Damla Gunes, Alexandra Tennon, Lexi Morse (left to right) celebrate as they finish off Rider University 3-0 on October 15th, 2023.
Quinnipiac volleyball battling with inconsistency as MAAC Tournament looms
Christie Colon, professionally known as DJ Christie, has been the DJ for Quinnipiac volleyball for the last two seasons.
How DJ Christie serves empowerment to the Quinnipiac volleyball program
Holiday season head-to-head
Holiday season head-to-head
All roads lead to home in Northern Attitude
All roads lead to home in 'Northern Attitude'
Quinnipiac University President Judy Olian speaks at a Nov. 13 ceremony on the North Haven Campus about the university’s conservation efforts.
QU earns sustainability award for energy efficiency
More in Ice Hockey
Quinnipiac mens hockeys last loss to Yale was in February of 2018.
Quinnipiac trounces Yale, retains Heroes Hat in rivalry battle
Collin Graf returns from injury, propels Quinnipiac to 5-1 win over Brown
Collin Graf returns from injury, propels Quinnipiac to 5-1 win over Brown
Graduate students Julia Nearis, a forward, and Kate Reilly, a defender, celebrate after Reilly scores in the Bobcats 12-1 win over Post on Nov. 8.
Quinnipiac sets single-game scoring record in rout of Post
Non-‘flashy’ path to Quinnipiac propelling Mason Marcellus to breakout freshman season
Non-‘flashy’ path to Quinnipiac propelling Mason Marcellus to breakout freshman season
Quinnipiac mens ice hockey head coach Rand Pecknolds favorite pizza place is Frank Pepes in Fairfield, Connecticut.
Bobcat Report: Deep (dish) analysis on Rand Pecknold’s favorite type of pizza
Freshman forward Andon Cerbone fires a shot at goal against Harvard on November 5, 2023.
Quinnipiac returns to form, dismantles Harvard 6-0
More in Sports
Sophomore forward Amarri Tice goes up for a layup against Coast Guard on November 6, 2023
Quinnipiac falls to UMass 101-82 for first loss of season
Graduate student guard Savion Lewis drives to the net against Coast Guard on Nov. 6, 2023.
Bobcat Report: Savion Lewis returns in full force, fall sports bow out
Junior libero Faavae Kimsel Moe bumps the ball during the teams 3-1 loss at Fairfield on Oct. 7.
Quinnipiac sweeps Saint Peter’s in regular season finale
Freshman Paige Girardi drives to the hoop during a game against Maine on November 6, 2023.
Missed opportunities and turnovers: Nightmare performance leads Bobcats to first loss of the season
Quinnipiac rugby gets into a scrum during a 38-8 loss to Dartmouth in the NIRA semifinals.
Rugby drops second consecutive NIRA Semifinal to Dartmouth
Senior forward Courtney Chochol watches on as Brown celebrates a 3-0 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on November 11, 2023.
Bears scratch Bobcats, take 3-0 first-round win
About the Contributors
Cameron Levasseur, Sports Editor
Jack Muscatello, Digital Managing Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *