The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Quinnipiac Athletics, Peyton McKenzie/Chronicle, Photo Illustration by Cameron Levasseur

Three titles, a fraction of the recognition

2
The Northford-based Small family poses with the Quinnipiac University men’s hockey team at a fundraiser held at Hamden’s Louis Astorino Ice Arena on Sunday, Oct. 22, for their son Luca (center, in wagon) amid his multi-year battle with brain cancer.

Small kid with a big reach

3
Someone introducing himself as Jeff has perpetrated the same comedy club ticket scam against college students on at least eight campuses across five states in the last decade alone (Infographic by Lindsey Komson, Amanda Riha and Connor Youngberg).

Serial scammer ‘Jeff’ targets QU — again

4
Bobcat Buzz: Quinnipiacs unofficial grass rule is one that should be broken

Bobcat Buzz: Quinnipiac's unofficial grass rule is one that should be broken

5
Photo contributed by Guilherme Neto/Guns N’ Roses

Why Guns N' Roses needs a new album

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Penalties doom Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey in first loss of season

Cat Murphy, News Editor
October 27, 2023
Junior+forward+Maya+Labad+scored+Quinnipiacs+only+goal+in+a+3-1+road+loss+to+Clarkson+Friday+afternoon.
Aidan Sheedy
Junior forward Maya Labad scored Quinnipiac’s only goal in a 3-1 road loss to Clarkson Friday afternoon.

POTSDAM, N.Y. — Penalties. Penalties. And more penalties.

That’s what defined Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey’s 3-1 fall to Clarkson Friday afternoon.

The No. 5 Bobcats took five minor penalties against the No. 6 Golden Knights — who took four penalties of their own — in their first loss of the season Friday. With a combined nine penalties between them, the rival teams played at even strength for just 70% of the game.

“I think our girls are definitely disappointed, but I think we can point to some things that changed the game,” Bobcats head coach Cass Turner said. 

And between hooking and holding, cross-checking and tripping, Quinnipiac’s second and third offensive lines just couldn’t stay out of the box.

“It’s really challenging to win games when you take as many penalties as we took today,” Turner said.

Amid the penalties, the Bobcats didn’t ever seem to find their groove. 

Junior forward Maya Labad only put Quinnipiac on the scoreboard in the waning minutes of the game — and at that point, it was already too late. 

Three different Golden Knights had found the back of the net by the time Labad scored with Bobcats graduate student goaltender Logan Angers pulled.

“It’s certainly out of character,” Turner said of Quinnipiac’s striking number of penalties. “But I felt like the majority were probably stuff we could have controlled.”

“Out of character” is putting it mildly. 

Prior to their road matchup with Clarkson, it was strange to see the Bobcats take three penalties in one game — much less three in one period, as they did in the second frame against the Golden Knights. 

Averaging just two penalties per game heading into the weekend, Quinnipiac took the ice Friday as the cleanest of the 12 ECAC teams. But after spending one-sixth of the game in the box, the Bobcats have now ceded that title to Brown.

It’s not as though Quinnipiac’s aggression went unanswered. At one point, well behind the play, a Golden Knight levied a retaliatory cross-check against graduate student forward Julia Nearis hard enough to send her to the ice.

The penalty call on the Golden Knights forward who committed the infraction enraged Clarkson fans, who screamed the classic “I’m blind, I’m deaf, I want to be a ref” chant from the Cheel Arena stands.

Clarkson players bowled over Angers on two separate occasions, the second of which ended with the net off its bearings and on top of Angers.

But the Bobcats couldn’t capitalize on any of their four power plays, even letting up a shorthanded goal in the third period.

And yet, Quinnipiac’s penalty kill was a bright spot in a game clouded by chippy play — and it was instrumental in keeping the game as close as it was.

“Our PK was awesome,” Turner said. “We showed some hard grit.”

After successfully killing all five penalties Friday, the Bobcats’ penalty kill remains perfect on the season.

“That’s a good power play that we played — I think they had six power play goals going into today, so that part was really good.” Turner said. “I think, for us, we need to continue to celebrate those successes so that we can be positive and confident tomorrow.”

Asked why she thought the game was so chippy, Turner seemed confident in her answer: “It’s ECAC Hockey.”

“There’s a lot of history there,” Turner said of Clarkson and Quinnipiac. “You have to expect that, and you have to be ready to manage it.”

The Bobcats are slated to complete their North Country road trip Saturday with another conference game at St. Lawrence.

“In this league, every point matters in such an important way,” Turner said. “We got to wipe the slate clean and be ready to get back at it tomorrow.”

Puck drop in Canton, New York, is set for 3 p.m. Saturday.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
Quinnipiac Athletics, Peyton McKenzie/Chronicle, Photo Illustration by Cameron Levasseur
Three titles, a fraction of the recognition
The Northford-based Small family poses with the Quinnipiac University men’s hockey team at a fundraiser held at Hamden’s Louis Astorino Ice Arena on Sunday, Oct. 22, for their son Luca (center, in wagon) amid his multi-year battle with brain cancer.
Small kid with a big reach
Marge Erin Johnson, 33, isnt an ordinary drag queen — theyre a minister too. Johnson said they grew up in a very Christian household and now runs their own drag church services. I think drag and church is a really fantastic thing, they said. It challenges the Church and its anti-queerness ... drag church is a way for you to be loved as who you are, approved under the eye of God.
Despite threats and cancellations, New Haven Pride was louder and gayer than ever
Breakdowns to breakthroughs
Breakdowns to breakthroughs
The Quinnipiac University School of Law’s Homelessness Mitigation Mediation Program received a $540,000 grant from the Connecticut Department of Housing.
Law school homelessness program receives $540K state grant
Menstruation matters: Let’s talk periods
Menstruation matters: Let’s talk periods
More in Ice Hockey
Quinnipiac mens hockey played New Hampshire for the first time in program history on Oct. 20 and 21.
Turnovers, injury haunt Quinnipiac in split with New Hampshire
Gene and Lisa Van Dyk — parents of rugby senior Anna Van Dyk — pose with their poster celebrating Annas 100th career tackle on Saturday.
Bobcat Report: Milestone tackles, wins for Quinnipiac this weekend
Rollercoaster first period-turned-stalemate ends with Quinnipiac loss in overtime
Rollercoaster first period-turned-stalemate ends with Quinnipiac loss in overtime
Graduate student goaltender Logan Angers is 8-0-0 to start the 2023-23 regular season.
No. 6 Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey remains perfect, defeat arch-rival No. 5 Yale
Quinnipiac womens ice hockey improved to 7-0 with a win over Brown Friday.
Women’s hockey shuts out Brown in ECAC Hockey opener
Quinnipiac freshman forward Mason Marcellus celebrates after scoring the go-ahead goal against New Hampshire on Oct. 20.
Strong third period propels Quinnipiac over New Hampshire
More in Sports
Junior defender Madison Mandleur kicks the ball against Dartmouth on Aug. 27, 2023.
Quinnipiac wraps up regular season with tie at Manhattan, finishes undefeated in conference play
Sophomore outside hitter Ginevra Giovagnoni, left, bumps the ball during the Bobcats 3-0 win over the Iona Gaels on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.
Bobcats defeat Iona Wednesday to keep home unbeaten streak alive
Sophomore defenceman Erik Langwagen stands with his hands on his hips at the center line after Manhattan scores late in the second half on October 25, 2023
‘The right things aren’t bouncing our way’: Bobcats suffer another heartbreaker against Manhattan 3-2
Both Sacred Heart and Merrimack are set to join the MAAC beginning with the 24-25 academic year.
Sacred Heart, Merrimack to join MAAC in 2024-25
Quinnipiac field hockey will face Temple on Oct. 27 in a must-win final conference regular season game with a spot in the Big East Tournament on the line.
A ‘game that got away’: Quinnipiac falls in overtime to Lafayette on Senior Day
Alexandra Tennon, third year opposite, goes up high to spike the ball over the net against Rider on October 15th, 2023.
Quinnipiac volleyball struggles away from home, swept by Niagara in straight sets
About the Contributors
Cat Murphy, News Editor
Aidan Sheedy, Photography Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *