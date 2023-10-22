The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Protestors rally in support of a free Palestine on Oct. 15 in Melbourne, Australia, as fighting continues in Gaza and Israel.

Western media isn’t telling the whole story about Palestine

2
More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on The Second Best Night of Your Life tour

More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on 'The Second Best Night of Your Life' tour

3
Photo contributed by Guilherme Neto/Guns N’ Roses

Why Guns N' Roses needs a new album

4
Quinnipiac University officials closed the human anatomy laboratory for several days in October after discovering mold growth on two of the labs 48 cadavers.

Mold shuts down cadaver lab for five days

5
Quinnipiac University President Judy Olian listens to local and campus leaders at an Oct. 10 gathering held to provide community members with a space to reflect upon the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza.

Quinnipiac community hosts gathering after recent tragedies in Israel and Gaza

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

No. 6 Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey remains perfect, defeat arch-rival No. 5 Yale

Milton Woolfenden, Staff Writer
October 21, 2023
Graduate+student+goaltender+Logan+Angers+is+8-0-0+to+start+the+2023-23+regular+season.+
Ethan Hurwitz
Graduate student goaltender Logan Angers is 8-0-0 to start the 2023-23 regular season.

HAMDEN, Conn. —  No. 6 Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey team faced off against arch-rival No. 5 Yale in the first half of the Battle of Whitney Ave. and after four first-period goals, the Bobcats ended the night with a 6-3 win Saturday afternoon.  

The win kept the Bobcats’ undefeated streak alive, improving to 8-0-0 on the season.

Fans weren’t even in their seats when Bobcats sophomore forward Emerson Jarvis got the game’s first goal. The Ohio State transfer beat Bulldogs junior goaltender Pia Dukaric with a wrister from the slot at 18:40 in the period.

“(Dukaric) is a great goaltender,” head coach Cass Turner said. “We knew it was really important to get an early lead.

A mere 28 seconds later, freshman forward Kahlen Lamarche beat Dukaric glove side, as she netted her first collegiate goal, off an assist from senior defender Kendall Cooper

With just two shots, the Bobcats had two goals on the board.

As Yale tried to collect itself, Quinnipiac’s offensive assault continued, as the Bulldogs had to rely on dump and chase in order to change lines.

After Yale sophomore defender Gracie Gilkyson and senior forward Elle Hartje found themselves in the box mere minutes apart, the Bobcats had a five-on-three opportunity.

Just as Gilkyson’s penalty was about to expire, Bobcats junior forward Maya Labad secured her own rebound and stuffed it under the pad of Dukaric, making it 3-0. In 10 minutes, the Bobcats had three goals on the board.

With just under five minutes left in the period, graduate student forward and co-captain Sadie Peart fired a wrist shot from the face-off dot up and over the glove of Dukaric.

If the first period was all Quinnipiac, then the second period was all Yale.

In the second period, the Bulldogs outshot the Bobcats 15-6. This gave the Bulldogs the lead in shots on goal (24-19) and total shots (42-29).

“They’re a good team, they’re really well coached,” Cooper said. “They weren’t just going to back out.”

After continuing to pressure Quinnipiac graduate student goaltender Logan Angers for the first half of the period it was sophomore forward Carina DiAntonio who — despite Angers hugging the left post — was able to sneak the puck past her ear and into the top corner of the net.

Three minutes later a shot from sophomore forward Jordan Ray was redirected by Peart and able to sneak under the glove of Angers.

“They’re a relentless team on the forecheck,” Turner said. “They make teams so uncomfortable and really pressured us.”

A minute later, a deke that fooled Bobcats graduate student Julia Nearis had Ray on a one-on-one with only Angers to beat. This time Angers made the glove save to keep it a two-goal lead.

After most of the third period was back-and-forth hockey with just over five minutes remaining, it was Bulldogs freshman forward Stephanie Stainton tricking Bobcats senior defender Maddy Samoskevich with a fake shot, giving Stainton a clean shot at the net. 

Despite a diving graduate student defender and co-captain Kate Reilly trying to block it, the shot found the back of the net and made it a one-goal game.

With his team on the penalty kill with just under two minutes remaining in the period, Bulldogs head coach Mark Bolding pulled Dukaric. The Slovenian had barely reached the bench when Jarvis notched her second goal of the game, making it 5-3 Bobcats.

Off the ensuing faceoff, Bolding again pulled Dukaric for the extra attacker. This time it was senior forward Nina Steigauf who put the nail in Yale’s coffin, scoring with 19 seconds remaining. 

As the horn sounded the Bobcats remained undefeated. After claiming Saturday’s victory, the team will have to wait until Jan. 26 to try to claim the Battle of Whitney Ave. outright.

“It’s the Battle of Whitney Avenue, it’s two schools that don’t really like each other,” Cooper said.

 Quinnipiac will be back in action on Oct. 27 when it travels to Potsdam, New York to take on Clarkson at 3 p.m.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
Senior forward Rose Lockery kicks the ball during Quinnipiacs 8-0 win over St. Peters on Saturday, October 21.
Quinnipiac dominates Saint Peter’s in decisive senior day victory, moves to 9-0 in conference play
Quinnipiac womens ice hockey improved to 7-0 with a win over Brown Friday.
Women’s hockey shuts out Brown in ECAC Hockey opener
Quinnipiac freshman forward Mason Marcellus celebrates after scoring the go-ahead goal against New Hampshire on Oct. 20.
Strong third period propels Quinnipiac over New Hampshire
Junior defender Mia Lopata smiles at the bench during warmups before their game versus Providence on October 13, 2023.
'Keep moving forward': Stories from women's hockey's undefeated start
Quinnipiac womens soccer celebrates following a 2-0 win over Canisius on September 23, 2023.
Quinnipiac downs Mount St. Mary’s, clinches second-straight MAAC regular season title
Quinnipiac graduate student Leeyen Peralta is doused in water by her teammates after winning the Quinnipiac Classic at the Farms Country Club in Wallingford, Connecticut on Oct. 10.
In home tournament victory, Quinnipiac sets tone for fourth-straight MAAC championship run
More in Ice Hockey
Senior forward Travis Treloar shoots the puck in the Bobcats 3-2 OT win over AIC on Friday night.
Bobcat Report: Why did Travis Treloar transfer to Quinnipiac? The answer is simple
Senior forward Travis Treloar listens to the crowd cheer after he scores the first power-play goal against AIC on October 14th, 2023.
Penalties frame 8-0 shutout in Quinnipiac’s first home win of the season
Graduate student forward Jess Schryver lines up for a face-off during a 2-1 overtime win over Providence on October, 14 2023.
Bobcats deny Friars' Hail Mary, defeat Providence 2-1 in overtime
Senior forward Nina Steigauf celebrates after scoring the go-ahead goal against Providence in her 100th career game on Oct. 13.
Four-goal third period keeps women’s ice hockey undefeated
Senior forward Travis Treloar (right) celebrates after scoring the game-tying goal in the dying minutes of regulation in Quinnipiac mens hockeys 3-2 victory over AIC Friday.
Quillan scores in overtime as Quinnipiac stops AIC on the road
The Quinnipiac student section cheer on the men’s hockey team against Boston College, a game where tickets ranged up to $300 for standing room only access.
Inflated ticket prices define men’s hockey’s season opener
More in Sports
Quinnipiac has yet to make the Big East Tournament since joining the conference in 2016.
What will it take for Quinnipiac field hockey to make the Big East tournament?
Freshman outside hitter Leilani-kai Giusta hails from the Hawaiian island of Oahu. She moved nearly 5,000 miles to join the Bobcats. “Adjusting hasn’t been too crazy so far,” Giusta said.
Leilani-kai Giusta’s path to Quinnipiac was far from conventional
Junior forward Lucia Pompeo celebrates with junior defender Kate Zamagni after scoring the first goal of the game for Quinnipiac on October 13th, 2023 against Liberty.
A stalemate-turned-3-2 overtime win for Quinnipiac over Hofstra
Graduate student Aryanah Diaz (left) and freshman Leilani-Kai Guista await a serve in the Bobcats sweep of Rider Sunday.
Quinnipiac stays undefeated at home, squeezes out tight win against Rider
Quinnipiac womens soccer has three regular season games remaining before the MAAC Tournament
Quinnipiac spoils Siena’s senior day with late game winner
Freshman outside hitter Leilani-Kai Guista (left) walks away after one of her four kills on Saturday.
Peacocks have nothing to show off, Quinnipiac volleyball wins in 3-0 sweep
About the Contributor
Ethan Hurwitz, Sports Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *