The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Protestors rally in support of a free Palestine on Oct. 15 in Melbourne, Australia, as fighting continues in Gaza and Israel.

Western media isn’t telling the whole story about Palestine

2
More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on The Second Best Night of Your Life tour

More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on 'The Second Best Night of Your Life' tour

3
Photo contributed by Guilherme Neto/Guns N’ Roses

Why Guns N' Roses needs a new album

4
Quinnipiac University officials closed the human anatomy laboratory for several days in October after discovering mold growth on two of the labs 48 cadavers.

Mold shuts down cadaver lab for five days

5
Quinnipiac University President Judy Olian listens to local and campus leaders at an Oct. 10 gathering held to provide community members with a space to reflect upon the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza.

Quinnipiac community hosts gathering after recent tragedies in Israel and Gaza

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac dominates Saint Peter’s in decisive senior day victory, moves to 9-0 in conference play

Zack Hochberg, Staff Writer
October 21, 2023
Senior+forward+Rose+Lockery+kicks+the+ball+during+Quinnipiacs+8-0+win+over+St.+Peters+on+Saturday%2C+October+21.
Amalia Barosso
Senior forward Rose Lockery kicks the ball during Quinnipiac’s 8-0 win over St. Peter’s on Saturday, October 21.

HAMDEN, Conn – On senior day Saturday afternoon, the Quinnipiac women’s soccer team destroyed Saint Peter’s 8-0. The Bobcats were propelled by a hat trick from senior midfielder Emely van der Vliet and a multi-point game by senior forward Courtney Chochol. With the victory, Quinnipiac moves to a perfect 9-0 in conference play.

“Today was just amazing, we really are like a family,” van der Vliet said. “I knew I wanted to go to a program that wins championships, I never knew it was going to be like this. I honestly couldn’t be more proud of this team… There was doubt when I was in the transfer portal if I could do this, but I’m glad I finally flourished.”

The Bobcats wasted no time in marking their authority on the game. 10 minutes in, graduate student forward Lily Schnieders found the back of the net, following a well-executed corner kick delivered by senior midfielder Anna Hartzheim. 

In the 25th minute, Quinnipiac further established its offensive dominance. van der Vliet scored the first of her trio of goals, beating junior goalkeeper Annabelle Adams after a pinpoint cross from Chochol.

“Once we got the second goal, they started to play with a lot more freedom,” head coach Dave Clarke said.

As the first half was drawing to a close, Quinnipiac once again found the back of the net. Freshman forward Evelyn Keay added to the scoreline in the 45th minute after a mesmerizing moment of team passing, with Ana Carlos and Milena Branco setting her up, both earning assists on the goal.

The goal sent the Bobcats to the locker room with a 3-0 lead and an 11-1 shot advantage. 

The second half saw no reprieve for Saint Peter’s. In the 48th minute, a defensive lapse by the Peacocks resulted in senior forward Olivia Kudrikow capitalizing on a loose ball. Drawing out Adams, she tapped the ball to Chochol who netted an easy goal, taking the score to 4-0.

As the game seemed to be drawing to a close with a 5-0 scoreline, the Bobcats showcased just how ruthless they are.

In the 87th minute, Chochol turned provider, picking out junior midfielder Rachel Roman with a perfect cross. Roman made no mistake, recording her first goal of the season and Chochol’s second assist of the match.

van der Vliet completed her hat trick with a goal in the final minute, tapping in a rebound off a penalty kick to cap off an individual performance she will remember for years to come.

“After the second goal I was like, okay it’s possible,” van der Vliet said. “This season it doesn’t matter who scores, this season, every goal we score, the whole team does it. Honestly, I wanted Rose to score, I didn’t know she was behind me, but after the PK, I was just trying to get it in.”

Kudrikow, who had been searching for a senior day goal all afternoon, finally found it in the dying seconds of the match. The Massachusetts native scored from just inside the box, for her first goal of the season.  

“It was actually the best moment that I could have imagined,” Kudrikow said. “Over my four years it’s been such a crazy road, and being able to do it with this group is something that I will remember for the rest of my life.”

The final whistle confirmed a resounding 8-0 victory for the Bobcats, who outshot the Peacocks 21-1 over the course of the game.

Quinnipiac will cap off its regular season on Oct. 25 when it travels to New York to square off with Manhattan, looking to finish the regular season a perfect 10-0 in conference play. 

“We need to win,” van der Vliet said. “Anything other than getting that 10-0 is not good enough. We are just too good to not go 10-0.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
Quinnipiac womens ice hockey improved to 7-0 with a win over Brown Friday.
Women’s hockey shuts out Brown in ECAC Hockey opener
Quinnipiac freshman forward Mason Marcellus celebrates after scoring the go-ahead goal against New Hampshire on Oct. 20.
Strong third period propels Quinnipiac over New Hampshire
Junior defender Mia Lopata smiles at the bench during warmups before their game versus Providence on October 13, 2023.
'Keep moving forward': Stories from women's hockey's undefeated start
Quinnipiac womens soccer celebrates following a 2-0 win over Canisius on September 23, 2023.
Quinnipiac downs Mount St. Mary’s, clinches second-straight MAAC regular season title
Quinnipiac graduate student Leeyen Peralta is doused in water by her teammates after winning the Quinnipiac Classic at the Farms Country Club in Wallingford, Connecticut on Oct. 10.
In home tournament victory, Quinnipiac sets tone for fourth-straight MAAC championship run
Quinnipiac, Hartford Healthcare provide free suicide prevention training
Quinnipiac, Hartford Healthcare provide free suicide prevention training
More in Soccer
Quinnipiac womens soccer has three regular season games remaining before the MAAC Tournament
Quinnipiac spoils Siena’s senior day with late game winner
Fifth-year forward Brage Aasen bends over in struggle during a MAAC match.
Quinnipiac shutout in emotional 1-0 loss to Marist, remains winless through four MAAC games
Quinnipiac womens soccer closes its MAAC regular season slate with three of its four final games on the road.
Six different Bobcats score in 6-1 victory over Marist
The Bobcats mens ice hockey head coach Rand Pecknold holds up his national champion ring to the crowd prior to the start of the teams season opener at M&T Bank Arena on Saturday, October 7, 2023.
Bobcat Report: Rand Pecknold discusses banner ceremony, previewing golf’s local event
The Bobcats remain undefeated in the MAAC, winning four-straight to open the conference slate.
Bobcats earn gritty 3-1 win over Fairfield
The Quinnipiac mens soccer team ties with Rider, the third time the Bobcats have drawn even this season.
Men’s soccer ties Rider 1-1 in MAAC home opener
More in Sports
Quinnipiac has yet to make the Big East Tournament since joining the conference in 2016.
What will it take for Quinnipiac field hockey to make the Big East tournament?
Freshman outside hitter Leilani-kai Giusta hails from the Hawaiian island of Oahu. She moved nearly 5,000 miles to join the Bobcats. “Adjusting hasn’t been too crazy so far,” Giusta said.
Leilani-kai Giusta’s path to Quinnipiac was far from conventional
Junior forward Lucia Pompeo celebrates with junior defender Kate Zamagni after scoring the first goal of the game for Quinnipiac on October 13th, 2023 against Liberty.
A stalemate-turned-3-2 overtime win for Quinnipiac over Hofstra
Graduate student Aryanah Diaz (left) and freshman Leilani-Kai Guista await a serve in the Bobcats sweep of Rider Sunday.
Quinnipiac stays undefeated at home, squeezes out tight win against Rider
Senior forward Travis Treloar shoots the puck in the Bobcats 3-2 OT win over AIC on Friday night.
Bobcat Report: Why did Travis Treloar transfer to Quinnipiac? The answer is simple
Senior forward Travis Treloar listens to the crowd cheer after he scores the first power-play goal against AIC on October 14th, 2023.
Penalties frame 8-0 shutout in Quinnipiac’s first home win of the season
About the Contributor
Zack Hochberg

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *