The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
A car passes the $150,000 guard booth Quinnipiac University officials constructed behind the College of Arts and Sciences buildings over the summer to monitor incoming traffic at the facilities entrance.

‘Jeff’ incident reignites Quinnipiac campus safety concerns

2
Members of the ZAKA voluntary emergency services retrieve a body from a street in Nir Am, Israel after partygoers fled a music festival at Kibbutz Re’im on Saturday, Oct. 7. (Photo Contributed to The Chronicle)

‘Be Strong, Be Strong and Be Resolute’: An intimate perspective on the war in Israel and a call for resilience

3
An unidentified trespasser speaks with a Quinnipiac University student on the Mount Carmel Campus quad on Thursday, Oct. 12. The Department of Public Safety was made aware of two trespassers just before 2 p.m., though no officers intervened before the men exited the campus at approximately 3 p.m.

Quinnipiac hit by second trespassing incident in two weeks

4
Bernadette Mele, clinical professor and chair of diagnostic imaging at Quinnipiac University, is serving on a five-person Connecticut task force investigating a statewide radiologic technologist shortage (Photo via Quinnipiac University).

Professor joins CT task force to address radiologic technologist shortage

5
The Quinnipiac student section cheer on the men’s hockey team against Boston College, a game where tickets ranged up to $300 for standing room only access.

Inflated ticket prices define men’s hockey’s season opener

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Four-goal third period keeps women’s ice hockey undefeated

Cat Murphy, News Editor
October 14, 2023
Senior+forward+Nina+Steigauf+celebrates+after+scoring+the+go-ahead+goal+against+Providence+in+her+100th+career+game+on+Oct.+13.+
Tripp Menhall
Senior forward Nina Steigauf celebrates after scoring the go-ahead goal against Providence in her 100th career game on Oct. 13.

HAMDEN, Conn. — After turning a one-goal deficit into a three-goal lead in under 13 minutes in the third period, the Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey team rallied to a 4-1 win over Providence Friday evening.

Held scoreless through the first 45 minutes of play, four different Bobcats netted goals in the final frame to beat the Friars in Hamden for the first time since 2017. 

The undefeated No. 8 Bobcats seemed poised to dominate the winless Friars from the get-go. But two things stood in their way: a slow start and a hot Providence goaltender.

At one point in the first period, the Bobcats went more than six minutes without recording a shot. 

Amid the Bobcats’ early offensive struggles, Friars freshman forward Audrey Knapp went bar-down on a shot from the low slot roughly ten minutes into the first period to score Providence’s first and only goal of the game, as well as the only goal for the next half-hour.

The scoreless second period wasn’t for lack of trying — Quinnipiac put nearly twice as many shots on Providence senior goaltender Mireille Kingsley in the second frame.

But it still wasn’t until five minutes into the third period that the tables finally turned in the Bobcats’ favor.

With just over 15 minutes remaining in the final period, graduate student winger and Boston University transfer Julia Nearis tucked a pass from sophomore defender Zoe Uens behind the Providence netminder to tie the game at one.

Senior forward — and apparent sharpshooter — Nina Steigauf put the puck top-shelf on an awkward-angle shot from the bottom of the circle to put the Bobcats up 2-1 with less than nine minutes to play.

Why take the odd-angle shot? According to her, it was simply because she was starting to get tired.

“I had the puck at the goal line, and I saw no one was coming at me,” Steigauf said after the game. “I was quite tired, so I just decided to throw it on net, and it hit the corner I wanted it to.”

Graduate student center Jess Schryver found the back of the net less than 45 seconds later, extending the Bobcats’ lead to two.

Fellow graduate student center Sadie Peart sealed the Bobcats’ 4-1 victory — and her 100th career point — with an empty-netter roughly five minutes later.

“Honestly, I think the support from the team has been surreal,” Peart, one of the team’s captains, said when asked about the milestone. “It’s a lot to take in, but I’m really grateful for the team that I have.”

Immediately after seeing Peart’s shot hit the open net, Steigauf went to retrieve the puck.

“For her to set such a milestone in her career — it’s just exciting to be a part of,” Steigauf said. “I just wanted to get that puck for her because it means a lot to not only her but the team as well.”

Head coach Cass Turner said Steigauf’s reaction showed “just how well-respected” Peart is among her teammates.

But Peart wasn’t the only player who marked a major career milestone in Friday’s game — she wasn’t even the only player to celebrate a 100th milestone. 

The matchup in which Peart scored her 100th point also happened to be puck-retriever Steigauf’s 100th career game. Evidently, she didn’t find that out until the post-game press conference, though.

“I didn’t even know that I had played in 100 games tonight,” Steigauf said with a laugh. “That’s cool. I mean, it’s awesome to be a part of such a great program that supports you.”

Despite Quinnipiac’s admittedly slow start Friday night, Turner was nothing but complimentary of the Bobcats’ third-period performance.

“We figured some things out through the first two periods,” Turner said. “We’re happy with how our team adjusted today.”

The Bobcats’ wild four-goal campaign closed out the first leg of the team’s home-and-home series against the Friars. The puck drops in Providence at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
Senior forward Travis Treloar (right) celebrates after scoring the game-tying goal in the dying minutes of regulation in Quinnipiac mens hockeys 3-2 victory over AIC Friday.
Quillan scores in overtime as Quinnipiac stops AIC on the road
Quinnipiac rugby moves to 3-2 on the season, scoring 44 combined points in its last two games.
Quinnipiac rugby halts Army advance for the five-point win
Graduate student forward Stella Tegtmeier recorded three shots in a 2-1 loss to No. 7 Liberty on Friday.
Fourth quarter loss to No. 7 Liberty slows Quinnipiac field hockey’s postseason hopes
An unidentified trespasser speaks with a Quinnipiac University student on the Mount Carmel Campus quad on Thursday, Oct. 12. The Department of Public Safety was made aware of two trespassers just before 2 p.m., though no officers intervened before the men exited the campus at approximately 3 p.m.
Quinnipiac hit by second trespassing incident in two weeks
Members of the ZAKA voluntary emergency services retrieve a body from a street in Nir Am, Israel after partygoers fled a music festival at Kibbutz Re’im on Saturday, Oct. 7. (Photo Contributed to The Chronicle)
‘Be Strong, Be Strong and Be Resolute’: An intimate perspective on the war in Israel and a call for resilience
The Quinnipiac student section cheer on the men’s hockey team against Boston College, a game where tickets ranged up to $300 for standing room only access.
Inflated ticket prices define men’s hockey’s season opener
More in Ice Hockey
Senior transfer goaltender Vinny Duplessis makes one of his 21 saves in Saturday’s overtime loss to Boston College.
New talent shines in Quinnipiac men's hockey debuts
The Bobcats mens ice hockey head coach Rand Pecknold holds up his national champion ring to the crowd prior to the start of the teams season opener at M&T Bank Arena on Saturday, October 7, 2023.
Bobcat Report: Rand Pecknold discusses banner ceremony, previewing golf’s local event
Kate Villeneuve (21) shoots in Quinnipiacs win over the Maine Black Bears on Sept. 30.
Bobcats remain undefeated, take down UNH 3-1
Quinnipiac raises a national championship banner celebrating its 2022-23 title-winning team before a game against Boston College on Oct. 7.
Wounded Quinnipiac comes up just short against Boston College on banner night
Between regular season and exhibition, Quinnipiac womens hockey begins the 2023-24 campaign with seven straight games against Hockey East opponents.
Bobcats snag OT win over UNH to stay undefeated
Quinnipiac mens hockey preview: line projections and schedule analysis
Quinnipiac men's hockey preview: line projections and schedule analysis
More in Sports
Sophomore setter Damla Gunes, 18, of the Bobcats holds up the number one with her finger while celebrating a kill with her teammates during their 3-1 loss against Fairfield University on Friday, October 7, 2023 at Alumni Hall in Fairfield, CT.
Quinnipiac returns to winning ways, defeats Manhattan 3-0
Fifth-year forward Brage Aasen bends over in struggle during a MAAC match.
Quinnipiac shutout in emotional 1-0 loss to Marist, remains winless through four MAAC games
Quinnipiac womens soccer closes its MAAC regular season slate with three of its four final games on the road.
Six different Bobcats score in 6-1 victory over Marist
Channel 3 partners with Quinnipiac Athletics to offer new outlet for student-produced content
Channel 3 partners with Quinnipiac Athletics to offer new outlet for student-produced content
Quinnipiac field hockey is 2-2 in Big East play heading into an Oct. 13 battle with Liberty.
Field hockey shuts out Maine 2-0, snaps two-game losing streak
Sophomore outside hitter Ginevra Giovagnoni, 16, of the Bobcats poises to spike the ball during the teams 3-1 loss against Fairfield University on Friday, October 7, 2023 at Alumni Hall in Fairfield, CT.
Quinnipiac volleyball’s undefeated start to MAAC play ends in 3-1 loss to Fairfield
About the Contributor
Cat Murphy, News Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *