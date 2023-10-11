The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Quinnipiac raises a national championship banner celebrating its 2022-23 title-winning team before a game against Boston College on Oct. 7.

Wounded Quinnipiac comes up just short against Boston College on banner night

2
Nas: Greatest of his generation

Nas: Greatest of his generation

3
The Bobcats mens ice hockey head coach Rand Pecknold holds up his national champion ring to the crowd prior to the start of the teams season opener at M&T Bank Arena on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

Bobcat Report: Rand Pecknold discusses banner ceremony, previewing golf’s local event

4
Infographic by Peyton McKenzie

Quinnipiac’s 990 filing reveals drop in Olian’s salary, $50M in foreign investments

5
Bluey is making the world a magical place

'Bluey' is making the world a magical place

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

New talent shines in Quinnipiac men’s hockey debuts

Vinny Duplessis, Davis Pennington among multiple newcomers who performed well in season opener
Ethan Hurwitz, Sports Editor
October 10, 2023
Senior+transfer+goaltender+Vinny+Duplessis+makes+one+of+his+21+saves+in+Saturday%E2%80%99s+overtime+loss+to+Boston+College.
Aidan Sheedy
Senior transfer goaltender Vinny Duplessis makes one of his 21 saves in Saturday’s overtime loss to Boston College.

 Overshadowed by the championship banner above the ice, one of the shining moments of the then-No. 2 Quinnipiac men’s hockey’s 2-1 loss to then-No. 6 Boston College Saturday was the emergence of the team’s newcomers. 

The Bobcats — who lost 12 players from last season’s squad — brought in talent from both the transfer portal and the incoming freshman class, at all levels of the roster. Although the hosts fell with nine seconds left in overtime, those faces helped give a glimpse of hope to a championship repeat. 

The most obvious was senior goaltender Vinny Duplessis. The BU transfer was almost perfect in his debut, the only goals allowed was a turnover-induced odd-man rush and a glove-high snipe (the latter ending the game). His 21 saves kept Quinnipiac’s chances alive late, a number of them bringing the crowd to their feet. 

“We expect big things from (Duplessis),” senior forward Jacob Quillan told The Chronicle before the season. “He’s got big shoes to fill … He’s been looking good.” 

Replacing the greatest goaltender in program history is no small task, as last year’s starter Yaniv Perets signed a contract with the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes. The former Terrier held his own against a strong offensive team. As the Bobcats’ likely starter for the long run, he had a good first showing. 

While the new netminder was stopping shots in between the pipes, the Bobcats’ offense was sparked by a new goal scorer. In his first collegiate game, freshman winger Mason Marcellus found a loose puck in the crease to even the game at one with five minutes left. 

Freshman winger Mason Marcellus celebrates his first career
goal with teammates in the Bobcats’ 2-1 loss on Saturday. (Cameron Levasseur)

Both Marcellus and freshman center Andon Cerbone came from junior hockey, but their linemate, senior winger Travis Treloar, came in from Ohio State after last season — the same Buckeyes squad that fell to Quinnipiac in the Regional Championship. That trio is made up of players with high expectations, all hoping to contribute early and often. 

“They’re all really skilled,” Quillan said. “We’re expecting them to hop in the lineup right away.” 

While Marcellus (68 points with the Lincoln Stars last season) was the only Bobcat to etch his name into the box score, other players made an impact in Saturday’s game. 

The aforementioned Treloar skated well, logging plenty of ice time and making a good impression on his new coach in his Quinnipiac debut. 

“(Travis is) great, he was really good,” head coach Rand Pecknold said. “I think we put a lot of our forwards in a tough spot.” 

The reason why Quinnipiac was put in that tough spot was due to the roster shuffling Pecknold had to do early on. Two first line forwards, sophomore Sam Lipkin (charged with a game misconduct) and junior Collin Graf (head injury), left the game in the first period, forcing the Bobcats’ offense to do some mixing and matching. 

“There were a lot of guys that did really well, I thought Treloar was great tonight, he battled,” Pecknold said. “(Graduate student forward Zach) Tupker was really good. He’s gonna be really good for us.” 

Tupker, a 2022-23 ECAC Hockey Defensive Forward of the Year nominee, was the only Bobcat positive at the face-off dot in both Saturday’s game against BC and Sunday’s exhibition matchup with Northeastern, going 19-13 on the weekend. 

Freshman goaltender Matej Marinov also impressed in his Quinnipiac debut against Northeastern. The Slovak stopped 36 of 38 shots in a 2-2 tie. 

Junior defenseman Davis Pennington, an Omaha transfer, made his presence known against the Huskies. He logged five of his seven shots on the weekend in the game and tallied the game-tying goal late in the third period. 

Fellow blue-liner Cooper Moore, a senior transfer from North Dakota, moved the puck well on the top defensive pairing. The Greenwich, Connecticut, native will play an active role in a defense expected to step up offensively. 

Despite the loss and exhibition tie, the initial performances from both freshmen and transfers gives the Bobcats confidence about their drastic roster turnover. 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
Photo contributed by Jack Spiegel
How old is too old to serve?
Olian, Mattel CEO talk business in a Barbie world
Olian, Mattel CEO talk business in a Barbie world
PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is explosive chaos
'PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie' is explosive chaos
The Bobcats mens ice hockey head coach Rand Pecknold holds up his national champion ring to the crowd prior to the start of the teams season opener at M&T Bank Arena on Saturday, October 7, 2023.
Bobcat Report: Rand Pecknold discusses banner ceremony, previewing golf’s local event
Quinnipiac field hockey is 2-2 in Big East play heading into an Oct. 13 battle with Liberty.
Field hockey shuts out Maine 2-0, snaps two-game losing streak
Quinnipiac raises a national championship banner celebrating its 2022-23 title-winning team before a game against Boston College on Oct. 7.
Wounded Quinnipiac comes up just short against Boston College on banner night
More in Ice Hockey
Kate Villeneuve (21) shoots in Quinnipiacs win over the Maine Black Bears on Sept. 30.
Bobcats remain undefeated, take down UNH 3-1
Between regular season and exhibition, Quinnipiac womens hockey begins the 2023-24 campaign with seven straight games against Hockey East opponents.
Bobcats snag OT win over UNH to stay undefeated
Quinnipiac mens hockey preview: line projections and schedule analysis
Quinnipiac men's hockey preview: line projections and schedule analysis
(Connor Coar, Aidan Sheedy, Jason Bupp/Chronicle; Photoillustration by Cameron Levasseur)
ECAC Hockey preview: Quinnipiac a step ahead of peers
Sophomore forward Madison Chantler celebrates with teammates after junior forward Maya Labads goal on Sept. 30
Black bears don't bite
Quinnipiac rugby moves to 2-2 after a 22-17 win over Sacred Heart Saturday.
Bobcat Report: Rugby wins cleanly in messy conditions, Emerson Jarvis’ early impact, volleyball’s historic conference start
More in Sports
Channel 3 partners with Quinnipiac Athletics to offer new outlet for student-produced content
Channel 3 partners with Quinnipiac Athletics to offer new outlet for student-produced content
Sophomore outside hitter Ginevra Giovagnoni, 16, of the Bobcats poises to spike the ball during the teams 3-1 loss against Fairfield University on Friday, October 7, 2023 at Alumni Hall in Fairfield, CT.
Quinnipiac volleyball’s undefeated start to MAAC play ends in 3-1 loss to Fairfield
With its 18th-straight loss to UConn, Quinnipiac falls to 4-6 losing four out of its last five.
Bobcats lose second-straight game in 3-2 OT battle with UConn
The Bobcats remain undefeated in the MAAC, winning four-straight to open the conference slate.
Bobcats earn gritty 3-1 win over Fairfield
Head coach Kyle Robinson is leading the Bobcats to their best MAAC start since 2016.
Quinnipiac volleyball’s undefeated start to MAAC play seems too good to be true
Quinnipiac rugby versus Harvard on Saturday, September 2, 2023.
Quinnipiac rugby muddies Sacred Heart’s perfect season 22-17
About the Contributors
Ethan Hurwitz, Sports Editor
Aidan Sheedy, Photography Editor
Cameron Levasseur, Sports Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *